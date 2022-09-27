Jason Duclona de-commits from Rutgers football

Rutgers lost a member of the 2023 recruiting class on Monday as defensive back Jason Duclona de-committed from the program. His announcement comes on the heels of an unofficial visit to UCF.

Duclona announced his decision via social media, thanking Rutgers and head coach Greg Schiano for the original offer as well as thanking “Scarlet Nation” for showing him love from the very beginning. The Estero/Florida product is a three-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite and is listed as an athlete in their rankings as he was successful on both sides of the ball in high school. Rivals has him ranked as a three-star recruit as well and a top 100 prospect among cornerbacks.

The all-around player explained why he de-committed after just committing back in June when speaking with SBLive Florida :

“ I just thought my commitment was rushed. I need to find a place 100 percent for me, and Rutgers didn’t feel 100 percent. “

After making his de-commitment official, Duclona announced offers from UCF and Mississippi State that he received while he was committed to Rutgers.