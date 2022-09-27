Kelly Clarkson Surprises Scarlett Johansson By Figuring Out The Connection Between Her Kid's Names

Scarlett Johnasson ’s kids share a sweet connection through their names that “not a lot of people make,” the actor revealed during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Monday.

The “Black Widow” actor has two children ― an 8-year-old daughter, Rose, from her second marriage to French journalist Romain Dauriac, and a 1-year-old son, named Cosmo, with current husband and “Saturday Night Live” writer Colin Jost .

During Clarkson’s interview with Johansson, she pointed out that Rose and Cosmo are both the names of flowers.

“They are both flowers!” Johansson said, sounding surprised that the singer figured out the link.

“Not a lot of people make that connection,” the actor added. “Cosmo is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow and stuff like that. That’s why my daughter liked it too.”

When Clarkson asked how Johansson and Jost came up with the name, she joked that the two just “threw a bunch of letters together.”

On a slightly more serious note, the “Lucy” actor said that she found the name “so charming” and that all of their friends liked it.

Jost’s mother, however, “had a little bit of a harder time” with the unique moniker.

“She kept suggesting other versions of it,” Johansson said. “And I was like no he’s already here. He’s out, already. It’s past that time.”

Jost previously revealed that his mom was “slightly thrown” by the name Cosmo.

“I don’t know if she thought it was kind of like a hippie thing,” Jost said during an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” last October. “She would call us and say, after you know, like three or four days, she’d be like, ‘ Cosmo .’”

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attend the 70th Emmy Awards on Sep. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images)

She eventually came around to it after meeting “various members of the Italian community who have a lot of Cosmo relatives.”

“Then she would call, and she would say, ‘I met someone. They said their uncle’s name is Cosmo. So it is OK,’” the “SNL” star quipped. “Then she goes, ‘There’s a patron saint called Cosmos, so that’s another option.’”

