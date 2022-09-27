ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pepperdine Ranks Number 55 in 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report Rankings

By Samantha Bravo
 2 days ago

Pepperdine University has ranked once again as one of the top universities in the nation in the latest U.S. News & WorldReport Best Colleges rankings. For the 2022–2023 year, Pepperdine is ranked at number 55 of 440 national institutions, placing in the top 13 percent of America’s “Best National Universities.” Pepperdine also continued to demonstrate exceptional strength in other categories including “Best Value Schools,” “Best Colleges for Veterans,” “Best Undergraduate Teaching,” and “Study Abroad.”

“With the release of its 2022–2023 rankings, I am pleased U.S. News & World Report continues to rank Pepperdine in the upper echelon of all colleges and universities in the USA,” Dean of Seaver College Michael Feltner said in a press release. “For five consecutive years, Pepperdine’s composite score has been remarkably stable. While annual rankings typically vary slightly due to minor fluctuations in underlying metrics, Pepperdine’s objective metrics associated with student success demonstrate exceptional strength in the current year. Most importantly, our steadfast commitment to providing all students a premier Christ-centered liberal arts education remains our highest priority as we continue to advance the quality of our educational experience and the success of each student.”

As Pepperdine’s flagship undergraduate school, Seaver College ranked number 26 this year for “Best Undergraduate Teaching,” continuing to highlight the college’s strong commitment to undergraduate teaching by faculty. The ranking is also informed by survey responses of administrators, which includes college presidents, provosts, and admissions deans from peer regional universities and colleges.

Pepperdine maintained its number 12 ranking out of a list that expanded from 15 schools with exceptional study abroad programs last year to 38 this year.

Pepperdine also maintained its status as one of the top colleges for veterans with a number 27 ranking in the “Best Colleges for Veterans” category, which recognizes the top-ranked schools that participate in federal initiatives helping veterans and active-duty service members pay for their degrees.

For more information on Pepperdine’s 2022–2023 rankings, visit the U.S. News & World Report website .

