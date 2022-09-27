Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing players in Week 4 of college football

I got up on Saturday morning and did what I’m sure a large swath of college football fans across the nation did as well — turned on ESPN’s College GameDay.

On the west coast, you have to get up pretty early to catch most of the show, but I really just wanted to tune in for the picks that the GameDay crew makes at the very end, when they go through the most notable matchups the day and offer predictions. So you can assume that I, along with a lot of the other Pac-12 fans, was pretty disappointed when the GameDay crew completely passed over the Pac-12 and didn’t offer any picks.

Washington State vs. Oregon not a good enough game? What about USC vs. Oregon State?

Were they even watching the games taking place out on the left coast?

Apparently, at least one of the members of the crew was. Kirk Herbstreit releases a list of his top-performing teams and top-performing players each week after the games are over. Last week against BYU, the Ducks were mentioned as a top-performing team. This week, they had a top-performing player make the list as well.

Here are the guys who made the cut:

Jadyn Ott — California Golden Bears

19 rushes, 274 yards, 3 TD

Chris Russell Jr. — Texas A&M Aggies

10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble

Cooper DeJean — Iowa Hawkeyes

7 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TD (45-yard return)

Chase Cunningham — Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

16-for-25, 408 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT // 9 rushes, 29 yards, 1 TD

Hendon Hooker — Tennessee Volunteers

Week 4 Stats: 22-for-28, 349 yards, 2 TD // 13 rushes, 112 yards, 1 TD

Bo Nix — Oregon Ducks

33-for-44, 428 yards, 3 TD // 6 rushes, 30 yards // 1 catch, 18 yards

Emeka Egbuka — Ohio State Buckeyes

6 catches, 118 yards, 2 TD

Blake Corum — Michigan Wolverines

Week 4 Stats: 30 carries, 243 yards, 2 TD

Adrian Martinez — Kansas State Wildcats

Week 4 Stats: 21-for-34, 234 yards, 1 TD // 21 carries, 148 yards, 4 TD

