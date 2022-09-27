Read full article on original website
lansingcitypulse.com
919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing
Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
Crews Begin Demolition Process in Flint Hogarth Ave. Neighborhood [PHOTOS]
More than ten months after a house explosion on Flint's west side killed two people and injured several others, crews have finally begun demolishing homes that were destroyed by the blast. Why the Delay?. It's been more than ten months since the November 22, 2021 explosion gained national attention and...
WNEM
Essexville Big Boy closing after almost 40 years, new restaurant moving in
ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) – The Big Boy in Essexville has closed permanently as one of the owners announces a new restaurant will take its place. The restaurant, located at 3111 Center Ave., posted on its Facebook page that Wednesday, Sept. 28 was its last day. In a press release...
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this week
If you've been craving a delicious chicken sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more.
Did You Know 2 of America’s Best Cities For Coffee Are Located in Michigan
Coffee is essential part of morning routines for a large part of America. Whether we get up early and play barista for ourselves, or know someone who knows our daily order by heart, we all have a deeply personal appreciation and preference when it comes to our daily cup of joe.
wsgw.com
“Sweet Treat Bake-Off”, presented by Michigan Sugar Company, The Maytag Store in Saginaw, and WSGW
IN CELEBRATION OF THE INAGURAL “NATIONAL REAL SUGAR DAY” ON FRIDAY OCTOBER 14, MICHIGAN SUGAR COMPANY, THE MAYTAG STORE IN SAGINAW, AND WSGW ARE HOSTING THE “SWEET TREAT BAKE-OFF”. IT’S A BAKING COMPETITION CHALLENGING PARTICIPANTS TO CREATE A SWEET TREAT USING SOME TYPE OF PIONEER SUGAR!...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
abc12.com
Plans for new Flint State Park up for discussion next week
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Officials developing the new Flint State Park are ready to show off conceptual plans for the public to discuss next week. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Mott Park Clubhouse on Nolen Drive to release the first plans for the 104th state park.
Is It Legal to Go Dumpster Diving in Michigan? Let’s Find Out.
It's trash day. Everyone knows - it's sort of an unwritten rule - that if you want to get rid of something, you put it on the side of the road just before garbage day, and presto! Like magic, it'll be gone within a matter of hours. An old piano...
abc12.com
Neighbors frustrated living near vacant McKinley Middle School
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ticked off and fed up neighbors are banding together to get something done about a vacant, blighted school building in their neighborhood. McKinley Middle School is one of more than a dozen vacant properties owned by the Flint Community School district. In June, 2022, the school district announced McKinley was on the district’s keep list.
Ceremony honors lives lost, battles won at Saginaw hospital during pandemic
SAGINAW, MI — Ten chimes for 670 lives lost. The sound of bells opened and closed a somber, 20-minute ceremony outside the entrance of Covenant HealthCare’s Cooper facility in Saginaw at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, when people gathered to reflect on the challenges the community has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WNEM
People with Mid-Michigan connections bracing for Hurricane Ian
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Anthony Decker, a Saginaw native, and Cape Coral, Florida resident for six months, evacuated to the east side of the sunshine state Monday to avoid Hurricane Ian. At this hour, Ian is tearing through the area Decker calls home. “I have a 4-year-old son. And I...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Lansing, MI — 15 Top Places!
Do you want to go on an epic food trip, but you don’t know where to go just yet?. I suggest you check out Lansing in the state of Michigan. The city has a thriving food scene you can’t miss, with its multitude of eateries serving delicious plates bound to keep your gastronome self happy.
WNEM
Former TV5 reporter, weekend anchor dies after battling cancer
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Faith Rempe, known as Faith Gantner when she graced the TV5 airwaves, died Wednesday night after an 11-month battle with cancer. The 31-year-old was a reporter and weekend anchor for TV5 from 2013 to 2016. Faith was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in October 2021....
The Walk From Greektown to LCA is Longer Than This MI Freeway
Michigan's shortest Freeway is located in Detroit. It's no surprise to any Michigander to hear that I-75 is the longest highway in Michigan and runs 395 miles between Ohio and Sault Ste. Marie. The shortest state trunkline road, at only 0.7 miles long, is M-212 in Cheboygan County. What is the shortest freeway in Michigan?
Michigan Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose While in Babysitter’s Care
An eight-month-old baby girl has died of a fentanyl overdose, and the infant's mother believes the babysitter who was watching her is to blame. Investigators are still trying to piece together how eight-month-old J'ream was exposed to the lethal drug. J'ream's mother chose not to identify herself but tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that she believes the exposure happened at a trusted babysitter's home in Dearborn Heights on September 15.
Did You Know There Are Only Three Hooters Left in Michigan?
For years you could find Hooters restaurants all over the state of Michigan. Unfortunately, that's just not the case anymore. Hooters is still thriving in some states but Michigan isn't one of them. For the past decade, the Hooters franchise has been saying goodbye to cities across the state. Hooters in Grand Rapids closed back in 2012, the Lansing location followed in 2019, and most recently (2021) Hooters in Roseville closed up shop for good.
Two affordable Michigan cities make national ‘hottest housing market’ list
The cheapest markets in the nation are heating up, according to Realtor.com’s Hottest Housing Markets. Two Michigan cities landed in the top 20 for housing markets gaining interest among buyers. Monroe came in at No. 7 and Saginaw snuck in at No. 19.
How You Can Own a Copy of Christmas Movie Filmed at Historic Holly Hotel & Help Staff
It won't feel quite like Christmas this year without the Holly Hotel. The historic hotel will stay closed this season after the tragic fire that ripped through downtown Holly on June 21 of this year, but that doesn't mean you still can't feel the holiday magic. Before the fire, the...
