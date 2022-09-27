ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

lansingcitypulse.com

919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing

Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
abc12.com

Plans for new Flint State Park up for discussion next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Officials developing the new Flint State Park are ready to show off conceptual plans for the public to discuss next week. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Mott Park Clubhouse on Nolen Drive to release the first plans for the 104th state park.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Neighbors frustrated living near vacant McKinley Middle School

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ticked off and fed up neighbors are banding together to get something done about a vacant, blighted school building in their neighborhood. McKinley Middle School is one of more than a dozen vacant properties owned by the Flint Community School district. In June, 2022, the school district announced McKinley was on the district’s keep list.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

People with Mid-Michigan connections bracing for Hurricane Ian

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Anthony Decker, a Saginaw native, and Cape Coral, Florida resident for six months, evacuated to the east side of the sunshine state Monday to avoid Hurricane Ian. At this hour, Ian is tearing through the area Decker calls home. “I have a 4-year-old son. And I...
CAPE CORAL, FL
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Lansing, MI — 15 Top Places!

Do you want to go on an epic food trip, but you don’t know where to go just yet?. I suggest you check out Lansing in the state of Michigan. The city has a thriving food scene you can’t miss, with its multitude of eateries serving delicious plates bound to keep your gastronome self happy.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Former TV5 reporter, weekend anchor dies after battling cancer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Faith Rempe, known as Faith Gantner when she graced the TV5 airwaves, died Wednesday night after an 11-month battle with cancer. The 31-year-old was a reporter and weekend anchor for TV5 from 2013 to 2016. Faith was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in October 2021....
SAGINAW, MI
Cars 108

The Walk From Greektown to LCA is Longer Than This MI Freeway

Michigan's shortest Freeway is located in Detroit. It's no surprise to any Michigander to hear that I-75 is the longest highway in Michigan and runs 395 miles between Ohio and Sault Ste. Marie. The shortest state trunkline road, at only 0.7 miles long, is M-212 in Cheboygan County. What is the shortest freeway in Michigan?
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Michigan Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose While in Babysitter’s Care

An eight-month-old baby girl has died of a fentanyl overdose, and the infant's mother believes the babysitter who was watching her is to blame. Investigators are still trying to piece together how eight-month-old J'ream was exposed to the lethal drug. J'ream's mother chose not to identify herself but tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that she believes the exposure happened at a trusted babysitter's home in Dearborn Heights on September 15.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
Cars 108

Did You Know There Are Only Three Hooters Left in Michigan?

For years you could find Hooters restaurants all over the state of Michigan. Unfortunately, that's just not the case anymore. Hooters is still thriving in some states but Michigan isn't one of them. For the past decade, the Hooters franchise has been saying goodbye to cities across the state. Hooters in Grand Rapids closed back in 2012, the Lansing location followed in 2019, and most recently (2021) Hooters in Roseville closed up shop for good.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

