WDBJ7.com
Roanoke drug traffickers plead guilty in fatal Eastern Avenue gunfight
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two more Roanoke men involved in a fatal shooting at an Eastern Avenue drug house in Roanoke City pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday for their roles in the shootings and related drug trafficking activity, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.
cbs19news
Two plead to charges connected to shootout at Roanoke drug house
ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two men have pleaded guilty to drug and firearms charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Roanoke. According to a release, 23-year-old Chad Matthew Custer and 28-year-old Aaron Lee Woods, both of Roanoke, pleaded to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 100 kilograms or more marijuana as well as discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on Tuesday.
WDBJ7.com
State police investigating death during felony traffic stop in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a death that occurred during a felony traffic stop in Roanoke Tuesday night. Police say the United States Marshal Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was conducting a criminal investigation into 47-year-old Joshua Donahue of Roanoke, who was known to be in the area of Rt. 220 in Roanoke County.
WDBJ7.com
Police work fugitive case in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Law enforcement converged near Franklin Road SW and Southern Hills Dr. SW in Roanoke Co. Tuesday night, as part of what State Police say is a fugitive case involving the US Marshals Office. No further information has been released. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on...
WSET
Roanoke man dies at traffic stop in self-inflicted gunshot wound: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A death at a traffic stop in Roanoke on Monday evening is now being investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service. On Sept. 27, 2022, the USMS Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was conducting an ongoing criminal investigation into a fugitive suspect. A passenger in...
chathamstartribune.com
N.C. officials file charges against Danville store clerk
A convenience store clerk in Danville and four teens are facing criminal charges after an August car crash in North Carolina. Three Caswell county teenagers were in a car that crashed Aug. 20 near Providence. Troopers said an 18-year-old driver ran off the road and hit a tree. The North Carolina Highway Patrol contacted Alcoholic Law Enforcement after they reportedly found open containers of alcohol in the car.
wfirnews.com
US. Attorney’s Office looks to seize Roanoke County motel following investigation
Federal prosecutors are looking to seize control of a Roanoke County motel they say was a haven for drugs and commercial sex trafficking. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has that story.
WDBJ7.com
Salem man wanted for alleged role in Radford assault
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been arrested and Radford Police are looking for another man they say was involved in a fight in which one person was hurt. About 2 a.m. September 10, 2022, police were called to the 300 block of Tyler Avenue. Officers found a large crowd leaving the area, and found one person who had sustained “significant injuries” from an assault at that location.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police seeking KWIK STOP robber
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a man after an armed robbery at the KWIK STOP store on Old Forest Road Tuesday night. Officers responded to the KWIK STOP at 11:50 p.m. They say a man entered the store, displayed a gun and took money from the store before leaving on foot.
WBTM
Eden Man and Woman Charged with Selling Illegal Narcotics
An Eden man and woman have been hit with several charges over the sale of illegal narcotics. Yesterday afternoon the Eden Police Department executed a search warrant at 1025 Klyce St. During the search officers found 287 grams of cocaine, 210 grams of fentanyl, 255 grams of marijuana, and 80...
Rockingham County man who killed his mother when he was 16 to be released from prison
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A man who shot and killed his sleeping mother when he was a teenager is about to be released from prison. After serving more than 28 years of a life sentence for second-degree murder, Brian K. Weeks will be freed by the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, the […]
WSLS
Attorneys say Walmart could face lawsuits after camera found in restroom
DANVILLE, Va. – Roanoke Attorney Tommy Strelka said Walmart could potentially face charges after a hidden camera was found in a restroom and was not reported to police. Strelka said the retail giant should have taken preventable steps, and that they should notify people who could have been exposed to the camera that was found Saturday.
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 57-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Henry County Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. At 8:30 p.m., a 2011 Nissan Altima was heading west on Kings Mountain Road when it crashed at the intersection of Virginia Avenue, authorities say. The driver,...
WSLS
Disturbing discovery in Danville Walmart restroom leaves customers concerned
DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities are investigating a hidden camera that was found inside of a family restroom at the Walmart on Mount Cross Road in Danville – an invasion of privacy that left many in the community on edge. 10 News received an anonymous tip that said the...
wfxrtv.com
Law enforcement set to seize hotel involved in trafficking ring
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Law enforcement held a press conference at Knights Inn on Thirlane Rd. Tuesday, announcing they were beginning the court proceedings for seizure and civil forfeiture of the property. According to Roanoke County Police Department, a federal judge ordered U.S. Marshals to begin seizure proceedings Tuesday...
WDBJ7.com
Two killed in Henry County crashes
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been identified as the man killed in a Henry County crash Tuesday. David Nelson Henderson, 57, was killed in the crash on Kings Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue. Virginia State Police say Henderson was driving a Nissan Altima westbound...
Hidden camera found in Walmart restroom in Virginia; police searching for suspects
DANVILLE, VA. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department was notified via media inquiry of a potential hidden camera at a Walmart location on Monday morning. According to the DPD, the media tip about the Walmart located at 515 Mount Cross Road came at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 26. Officials say prior to the media […]
WSET
Trapped passenger rescued from car in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A passenger was trapped in their vehicle Wednesday after it went off the road in Roanoke. The Orange Avenue on-ramp at 581 South was the location of the accident, Roanoke Fire EMS said. Photos show a car stuck between trees with personnel working on retrieval....
WSET
Danville's Chief of Police pulls out of running for job in Colorado
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville has seen the fruits of the police department's labor under the leadership of Chief of Police Scott Booth from community policing to a low crime rate, so it isn't shocking that Booth was in the running for the police chief position in Aurora, Colorado.
WDBJ7.com
Man dead after crash involving moped in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man driving a moped was killed in a crash in Danville Friday morning, according to the Danville Police Department. Police say they responded around 7:00 a.m. to the 2100 block of West Main St. 52-year-old Alvin Richardson was driving a moped eastbound when he was...
