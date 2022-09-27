ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Breaks Down In Tears In New Dance Video: ‘A Release I’ve Needed For A Long Time’

“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera,” Britney Spears captioned her latest dance video. In the clip, uploaded on Sept. 13, Britney, 40, found herself shedding tears while channeling her energy and spirit to Indila’s “S.O.S.” Britney twirled, danced as the music played, and expressed herself in a way that left her cheeks wet with tears. Britney also told her fans that she wasn’t having a “breakdown” but that this moment was “a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now.” She also said that the cry sesh was due to a “spiritual experience, for sure” and that this might not be the last time we see her cry. “I think I need to do that way more,” she added. “Psss…bawling.”
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
Grimes & Elon Musk’s 9-Month-Old Daughter is ‘a Queen’ in a Super-Rare Photo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Despite being one of the most talked about couples in 2021 and in early 2022, Grimes and Elon Musk keep their two children away from the public eye. The two rarely post about their son X Æ A-Xii and their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, but Grimes just gave a long-awaited update on their little one!
Britney Spears’s son says mother’s conservatorship went on for ‘a little too long’

Britney Spears’s youngest son Jayden said his mother’s conservatorship went on for “a little too long” in a new interview with ITV News.Jayden also defended his grandfather Jamie, who was Spears’s conservator for 13 years.“At first, he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long,” the 15-year-old said.Spears reacted to her son’s comments, saying: “It deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up his expectations of a mother…”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
Britney Spears Goes Off & Says J.Lo Would ‘Never’ Have Been Treated Like She Was During Conservatorship

Britney Spears, 40, name-dropped Jennifer Lopez, 53, when she slammed her abusive conservatorship on Instagram. “I’d like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down eight hours a day seven days a week … no car, own security of 5 years telling me at my own door I can’t walk outside for 4 months, the singer wrote on Sunday, September 25. Britney added, “No door for privacy…and watched me change naked and shower.”
Kelly Ripa Tells Kim Kardashian That She Needs to Date a 'Titan' Next

Now that Kim Kardashian is officially single, everyone is ready to set the 41-year-old reality star up on a date. However, she is hitting the brakes on any romance for now because she’s putting herself first. Kim is so firm on being alone right now that when she was asked on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday who she sees herself with in the future, her response was a confident, “Absolutely no one.” Co-host Kelly Ripa thought it was best that the SKIMS founder “stay off dating apps” and aim higher when it comes to her choice of men the...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Lamar Odom Declares He's 'Extremely Proud' Of Daughter Destiny For Pursuing Her Modeling Dreams: 'She's A Natural'

A new beginning! On Friday, September 23, Lamar Odom and daughter Destiny made a joint appearance to go for a bike ride in Venice Beach, Calif., and fans should get used to the sweet sighting, as the former NBA star revealed the 24-year-old — whose mom is Liza Morales — has moved to the Los Angeles area to pursue a career in modeling!"I’m extremely proud of her for having the faith in herself and the faith in me to make this happen for her," the reality TV alum, 42, gushed to OK!. "There is nothing else I want more in...
