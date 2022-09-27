Read full article on original website
Britney Spears says she’ll probably never perform again because she’s ‘pretty traumatized for life’
In the past year, Britney Spears has gotten married, become an internet folk hero, and successfully ended an infamous conservatorship. But the singer famous for hits like “…Baby One More Time” and “Toxic” is still reeling from what she says was mistreatment while her personal and professional life were being controlled by her family.
Britney Spears Breaks Down In Tears In New Dance Video: ‘A Release I’ve Needed For A Long Time’
“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera,” Britney Spears captioned her latest dance video. In the clip, uploaded on Sept. 13, Britney, 40, found herself shedding tears while channeling her energy and spirit to Indila’s “S.O.S.” Britney twirled, danced as the music played, and expressed herself in a way that left her cheeks wet with tears. Britney also told her fans that she wasn’t having a “breakdown” but that this moment was “a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now.” She also said that the cry sesh was due to a “spiritual experience, for sure” and that this might not be the last time we see her cry. “I think I need to do that way more,” she added. “Psss…bawling.”
'90 Day Fiancé' : Bilal's Ex Says His Attempt to Quell 'Bad Blood' Is About to Go 'Real Left, Real Quick'
90 Day Fiancé's Bilal Hazziez is between a rock and a hard place. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Bilal's ex Shahidah gets into a heated argument with his current wife Shaeeda Sween as Bilal attempts to quell "bad blood" between the two.
John Boyega Defends His Dating Preference: “I Like My Women Black”
John Boyega loves Black women and isn't afraid to speak up about it despite critics who have a negative response.
'90 Day Fiancé': Tim and Ex Veronica's Close Relationship Completely Ruins Her Date (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Tim's extremely close relationship with his ex, Veronica, is getting in the way of her dating life. In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica goes on a date with a man named Justin and things get extremely awkward when they come back to her place and find Tim waiting there unexpectedly.
Britney Spears Responds to Son Jayden’s Comments About Her Parenting: ‘I Hope My Kids One Day Understand My Reasoning’
After wiping her Instagram account last week, Britney Spears returned on Thursday (Sept. 1) with a pointed response to comments made by her youngest son regarding her parenting. “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be,” Spears wrote in the note. “To be basically held hostage...
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Hailey Bieber Says Relationship With Husband Justin Bieber "Never" Crossed Over With Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber is finally addressing the alleged drama between her and Selena Gomez, most of which was generated by public misconception, according to her. In Wednesday's new "Call Her Daddy" episode, host Alex Cooper asked the star point blank if she ever dated her now-husband, Justin Bieber, at the same time he was with his famous ex.
Are ‘Bachelorette’ Star Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Back Together? Dating Details After Tino Split
Rekindled? Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia got asked out on a date by her runner-up, Aven Jones, following her split from fiancé Tino Franco. Keep reading to see what’s going on between the season 19 exes! Did Rachel Recchia and...
Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
Grimes & Elon Musk’s 9-Month-Old Daughter is ‘a Queen’ in a Super-Rare Photo
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Despite being one of the most talked about couples in 2021 and in early 2022, Grimes and Elon Musk keep their two children away from the public eye. The two rarely post about their son X Æ A-Xii and their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, but Grimes just gave a long-awaited update on their little one!
Britney Spears’s son says mother’s conservatorship went on for ‘a little too long’
Britney Spears’s youngest son Jayden said his mother’s conservatorship went on for “a little too long” in a new interview with ITV News.Jayden also defended his grandfather Jamie, who was Spears’s conservator for 13 years.“At first, he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long,” the 15-year-old said.Spears reacted to her son’s comments, saying: “It deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up his expectations of a mother…”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
Niecy Nash And Her Daughter Dia Nash Discuss Love, Relationships, And Dating At Any Age!
In the new content series, , men, and women get candid and discuss their authentic dating stories. Developed by the women-first dating and social networking app, Bumble launched with an all-women production company, The Aunties. Since appearing on August 10th, the guests have been Lori Harvey and even singing sensation,...
Britney Spears says she won't join the entertainment business after conservatorship ends: 'WAY too late'
If you're waiting for Britney Spears to release new music, you might be disappointed. Spears, 40, explained to fans in a lengthy Instagram post shared Sunday that she doesn't want to rejoin the "entertainment industry" after being released from her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer also emphasized that Jennifer Lopez's...
Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die
This article was originally published on March 27, 2022. During a recent interview, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is...
Britney Spears Goes Off & Says J.Lo Would ‘Never’ Have Been Treated Like She Was During Conservatorship
Britney Spears, 40, name-dropped Jennifer Lopez, 53, when she slammed her abusive conservatorship on Instagram. “I’d like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down eight hours a day seven days a week … no car, own security of 5 years telling me at my own door I can’t walk outside for 4 months, the singer wrote on Sunday, September 25. Britney added, “No door for privacy…and watched me change naked and shower.”
Kelly Ripa Tells Kim Kardashian That She Needs to Date a 'Titan' Next
Now that Kim Kardashian is officially single, everyone is ready to set the 41-year-old reality star up on a date. However, she is hitting the brakes on any romance for now because she’s putting herself first. Kim is so firm on being alone right now that when she was asked on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday who she sees herself with in the future, her response was a confident, “Absolutely no one.” Co-host Kelly Ripa thought it was best that the SKIMS founder “stay off dating apps” and aim higher when it comes to her choice of men the...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Lamar Odom Declares He's 'Extremely Proud' Of Daughter Destiny For Pursuing Her Modeling Dreams: 'She's A Natural'
A new beginning! On Friday, September 23, Lamar Odom and daughter Destiny made a joint appearance to go for a bike ride in Venice Beach, Calif., and fans should get used to the sweet sighting, as the former NBA star revealed the 24-year-old — whose mom is Liza Morales — has moved to the Los Angeles area to pursue a career in modeling!"I’m extremely proud of her for having the faith in herself and the faith in me to make this happen for her," the reality TV alum, 42, gushed to OK!. "There is nothing else I want more in...
‘Suddenly The Phone Stopped Ringing’: How Breakups Can Sink Our Social Lives
Breakups are rarely low stakes. No matter how little or long you've been together, there are always pieces — great or minute, — of a shared existence that change how we live beyond the split. In fact, for many of us, it's not the feelings that make the decision hard, but foreseeing all the change and reverberations to come that throw us off.
