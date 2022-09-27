ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tampa Bay Publix stores to close early Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian

By Bernadette Berdychowski
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
Debbie Ballantyne, 57, loads groceries including bottled water and wine in preparation for Hurricane Ian she picked up at Publix in Plant City on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Publix stores around Tampa Bay are closing early Tuesday, the Lakeland-based grocery chain announced.

Stores in 11 Florida counties will close by 6 p.m., Publix spokesperson Hannah Herring said in an email. They will stay closed through Thursday and are expected to reopen Friday morning.

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast Thursday with tropical storm wind conditions beginning early Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. Publix stores in Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are included.

Three stores in Pinellas County will close even earlier at 3 p.m., Publix said. Those include the one at Clearwater Beach’s Island Village Shopping Center, St. Pete Beach’s Dolphin Village Shopping Center and the one on Treasure Island.

Stores will also close early on Tuesday in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Lake and Lee counties. Polk and Highland county stores could stay open until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Publix has seen a surge of buying ahead of the storm, with spikes in essentials like bread, water and batteries. Restocking may be more difficult after the storm if roads are filled with debris and as many grocers across the country have struggled with supply chain issues. Publix said it is working to keep shelves stocked as much as possible.

The track and impact of the storm can affect accessibility to grocers like Publix or Walmart. Customers looking for the status of their local store can check www.publix.com/storm but should also avoid closed roads and hazardous debris.

