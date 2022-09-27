NEWS RELEASE

September 27, 2022

Girls Night In

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is hosting “Girls’ Night In” - a series of four free activities for teens in grades 7 through 12. The fall program will occur from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, located at 600 South McClelland Street.

The series kicks off on Thursday, September 29th, with a bunco tournament, followed by a kawaii-themed craft social on Thursday, October 27th. Teens will enjoy delicious refreshments during a Mad Hatter Tea Party on Thursday, November 17th. The series concludes on Thursday, December 15th with a pajamas and pancakes movie night.

Pre-registration is required, as space is limited. Participants may register online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.

Department: Recreation and Parks

Contact Person: Dennis Smitherman, Recreation Services Manager

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0951 ext. 2263

E-mail Address: dsmitherman@cityofsantamaria.org