Russell Wilson Is Getting Roasted On Social Media

Despite the Denver Broncos starting their season 2-1, they have played bad football all season. The Broncos’ offense looks terrible through three games and is averaging 14.3 points per game. Luckily for Denver, their defense has played well and allowed them to win two games. But, quarterback Russell Wilson,...
Are The 49ers In Trouble With Jimmy Garoppolo?

The San Francisco 49ers thought Trey Lance would be the quarterback that would lead them through this season. But, after Lance was lost for the season with an ankle injury in Week 2, Jimmy Garoppolo finds himself in a familiar position. Garoppolo is now tasked with leading the 49ers’ offense...
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan on viral Jimmy Garoppolo clip: “I’m pretty sure that’s not what he said”

Before each of his press conferences, someone from the San Francisco 49ers PR team will brief head coach Kyle Shanahan on anything viral from the week that may evoke questions from reporters. This week, the viral content came in the form of a video clip from Sunday night's telecast of the game between the 49ers and Denver Broncos. It featured a frustrated Jimmy Garoppolo storming off the field after a failed play.
How 49ers will adjust with Williams expected to miss month

The 49ers expect to be without the services of All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams for at least one month. Williams sustained a high right ankle sprain in the second half of the 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos. On Monday, he was still experiencing significant swelling, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.
Ronnie Lott: 49ers still seem to be in preseason mode

The San Francisco 49ers defense appears to be in mid-season form. The same cannot be said about the 49ers offense, though. The unit has struggled, and the team owns a record of 1-2. One Hall of Fame player believes the 49ers offense is suffering from something which seems to plague several teams around the league. The unit appears to still be in preseason mode.
Kyle Shanahan defends Jimmy Garoppolo after slow start to season

The San Francisco 49ers are far from the form they expected they would be at this point of the season. At just 1-2 after three weeks of football, the Niners find themselves in a tough spot and with more pressure to win games which they will have to do with Jimmy Garoppolo as the starting quarterback. Jimmy G is back as the team’s starter following the season-ending surgery of Trey Lance’s injured ankle.
San Francisco 49ers favored at home vs. Los Angeles Rams - Week 4, 2022 odds and pick

The San Francisco 49ers offense was impotent, even more so after losing tackle Trent Williams, before losing by a point at the Denver Broncos in Week 3. Will Kyle Shanahan bounce back and continue his regular season dominance over Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 under the bright lights of Monday Night Football? Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
Jimmy Garoppolo’s Loss To The Broncos Was Problematic

The San Francisco 49ers’ season now falls on the shoulders of Jimmy Garoppolo. However, the decisions he made during Sunday night’s loss to the Denver Broncos are problematic. There were more problems than just his decision-making, as Garoppolo didn’t look good at all. So, what are all...
