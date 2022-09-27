The San Francisco 49ers are far from the form they expected they would be at this point of the season. At just 1-2 after three weeks of football, the Niners find themselves in a tough spot and with more pressure to win games which they will have to do with Jimmy Garoppolo as the starting quarterback. Jimmy G is back as the team’s starter following the season-ending surgery of Trey Lance’s injured ankle.

