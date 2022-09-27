Read full article on original website
Related
Eli Manning roasts Russell Wilson over Broncos' unimpressive start
The Broncos eked out an ugly win over the 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 3, but Denver’s offense once again stalled early and often under its new QB.
Pete Carroll on 1-2 Seahawks: ‘Future looks bright.’ Not next year. He means this season
Geno Smith’s accuracy, and now throwing more down field, plus the play of Seattle’s rookies have their coach bullish on the now.
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson Is Getting Roasted On Social Media
Despite the Denver Broncos starting their season 2-1, they have played bad football all season. The Broncos’ offense looks terrible through three games and is averaging 14.3 points per game. Luckily for Denver, their defense has played well and allowed them to win two games. But, quarterback Russell Wilson,...
Yardbarker
Are The 49ers In Trouble With Jimmy Garoppolo?
The San Francisco 49ers thought Trey Lance would be the quarterback that would lead them through this season. But, after Lance was lost for the season with an ankle injury in Week 2, Jimmy Garoppolo finds himself in a familiar position. Garoppolo is now tasked with leading the 49ers’ offense...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broncos' new assistant Jerry Rosburg was 'spectacular' in debut
Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett struggled to handle play-calling and game-management duties through his first two games in the NFL. Hackett was often late to get plays in to quarterback Russell Wilson, which led to multiple delay-of-game penalties. Hackett’s indecision on fourth down was clearly a problem, and he knew it.
Broncos vs. Raiders broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?
The Denver Broncos (2-1) will face the Las Vegas Raiders (0-3) at Allegiant Stadium in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, Oct. 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:25 p.m. MT and the game will be televised regionally on CBS. In-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
Bomani Jones gleefully shreds 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: 'He just ain't it'
"I know that people have a bit of an emotional attachment to Jimmy Garoppolo that I find to be peculiar, but he just ain't it."
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan on viral Jimmy Garoppolo clip: “I’m pretty sure that’s not what he said”
Before each of his press conferences, someone from the San Francisco 49ers PR team will brief head coach Kyle Shanahan on anything viral from the week that may evoke questions from reporters. This week, the viral content came in the form of a video clip from Sunday night's telecast of the game between the 49ers and Denver Broncos. It featured a frustrated Jimmy Garoppolo storming off the field after a failed play.
RELATED PEOPLE
49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month
San Francisco 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky has been named among the NFC Players of the Month for September. He is the special teams honoree, while quarterback Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles represents the offense and linebacker Devin White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers represents the defense. Wishnowsky averaged 46.8...
NBC Sports
How 49ers will adjust with Williams expected to miss month
The 49ers expect to be without the services of All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams for at least one month. Williams sustained a high right ankle sprain in the second half of the 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos. On Monday, he was still experiencing significant swelling, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.
No Huddle Podcast: Jimmy G Rift + Kyle’s Broken Offense & Must Win on MNF?
(Episode 174) - The fellas open up the show in defense of Jimmy G and his viral lip readings. They use that as a jumping-off point for Jimmy and Kyle's relationship and how it is only natural that there would be a rift considering how much flirting Shanahan has done over the years with other quarterbacks. They ask the question, is Jimmy G still bought in?
Glazer: 49ers still have faith in Trey Lance, QB surprised teammates last week
Shortly after undergoing surgery to repair the damage caused by his broken ankle in Week 2, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance called his head coach, Kyle Shanahan. Eager to rejoin his squad, he wanted to know if he could travel to Denver for the team's game against the Broncos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brent Jones blasts 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo for performance, demeanor vs. Broncos
Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Brent Jones stopped by KNBR's Tolbert and Copes, sharing his displeasure about Jimmy Garoppolo's porous performance in his first start of the season against the Denver Broncos last weekend. Jones, who has defended Garoppolo in the past, blasted the veteran quarterback, especially when referencing...
“Field of Play: 60 Years of NFL Photography” a must-have book for 49ers fans
You've seen the famous photograph. Legendary coach and quarterback—the late Bill Walsh with Joe Montana—kneel on the Candlestick Stadium turf to lay out a battle plan in the latter moments of a 23-0 win over the Chicago Bears in the NFC Championship Game on January 6, 1985. Photographer...
Ronnie Lott: 49ers still seem to be in preseason mode
The San Francisco 49ers defense appears to be in mid-season form. The same cannot be said about the 49ers offense, though. The unit has struggled, and the team owns a record of 1-2. One Hall of Fame player believes the 49ers offense is suffering from something which seems to plague several teams around the league. The unit appears to still be in preseason mode.
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan defends Jimmy Garoppolo after slow start to season
The San Francisco 49ers are far from the form they expected they would be at this point of the season. At just 1-2 after three weeks of football, the Niners find themselves in a tough spot and with more pressure to win games which they will have to do with Jimmy Garoppolo as the starting quarterback. Jimmy G is back as the team’s starter following the season-ending surgery of Trey Lance’s injured ankle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Francisco 49ers favored at home vs. Los Angeles Rams - Week 4, 2022 odds and pick
The San Francisco 49ers offense was impotent, even more so after losing tackle Trent Williams, before losing by a point at the Denver Broncos in Week 3. Will Kyle Shanahan bounce back and continue his regular season dominance over Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 under the bright lights of Monday Night Football? Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
49ers-Rams: How to watch, stream, and listen to the Week 4 matchup
The San Francisco 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game on Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers lead the all-time series 75-68-3, winning seven of the last ten matchups, and will be looking for their fourth straight home win against the Rams.
Yardbarker
Jimmy Garoppolo’s Loss To The Broncos Was Problematic
The San Francisco 49ers’ season now falls on the shoulders of Jimmy Garoppolo. However, the decisions he made during Sunday night’s loss to the Denver Broncos are problematic. There were more problems than just his decision-making, as Garoppolo didn’t look good at all. So, what are all...
49erswebzone
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 1