WWMT
Art Center of Battle Creek displays Holocaust exhibit
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Art Center of Battle Creek is displaying exhibits showing the horrors of the Holocaust. The exhibits are meant to highlight the need to stand against discrimination, hate, and persecution, according to the art center. West Michigan exhibit: Grand Rapids Art Prize is back, featuring...
WWMT
Thousands of free water filters being distributed to Kalamazoo residents
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo received and distributed 5,757 free water filters to its residents as of Friday, according to Communications Manager Michael L. Smith. The distribution efforts aim at reducing lead in the drinking water, he said. The city recommended all residents to request a free...
WWMT
Kalamazoo woman flees Hurricane Ian's projected path
For Meagan Storm, of Kalamazoo, seeing how some of the long-time residents of the St. Petersburg area were reacting to the threat of Hurricane Ian made the decision to leave easier. "When you see things boarded up and people who have lived there for fifty years and are maybe worried, that's when we decided to leave." Storm and her husband moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, just two months ago. It's their second time living in the Sunshine State, but the first encounter with a major hurricane.
WWMT
Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
WWMT
Person shot in Kalamazoo, Western Michigan University campus put on alert
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was shot near Western Michigan University's campus Monday night, prompting a campus safety advisory, according to WMU Public Safety. The shooting first reported at 750 S. Howard St., according to the university. The gun shot wound was self-inflicted and accidental, according to WMU. The...
WWMT
Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While supplies last, Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services announced Monday that COVID-19 test kits are available. "We are offering free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents of eligible communities," a representative with Project ACT said. Booster shots: Omicron targeted COVID-19 booster shot to be...
WWMT
Parchment High School went into lockdown for suspicion of armed student
PARCHMENT, Mich. — Parchment High School went into lockdown Wednesday for a concern over a student with a gun, according to Kalamazoo Township Police Chief Bryan Ergang. Officer in school: Kalamazoo approves school resource officer for Loy Norrix High School. The lockdown was out of an abundance of caution,...
WWMT
Michigan will not treat federal student loan forgiveness as a taxable income
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan residents who received student loan forgiveness will not owe any state or federal taxes on the benefits, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Teachers help: Public servants have until Oct. 31 to apply for federal student loan forgiveness program. Nearly 1.4 million Michiganders will be impacted...
WWMT
Calhoun County dispatch signs $14M agreement for nationwide communication upgrades
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — An agreement has been reached with Motorola for emergency system upgrades and to provide hundreds of portable radios to Calhoun County first responders, which are expected to improve communications in West Michigan and nationwide. It was signed by the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority leadership...
WWMT
Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
WWMT
Pfizer seeks to add new members to its Portage team
PORTAGE, Mich. — The pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer, Inc., hosted a job fair Monday looking for new members for its team in Portage. The all-day hiring extravaganza was held at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in downtown Kalamazoo. It goes until 7 p.m. Monday. Job fair announcement: Job seekers could receive...
WWMT
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-94 in Van Buren County
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian was killed in a fatal freeway crash in Paw Paw Township Thursday morning, Michigan State Police said. This happened on west bound I-94 at mile marker 60.6. The crash shut down the freeway Thursday morning around 6 a.m. after Mattawan Exit 66,...
WWMT
WMU Men's Basketball team opens preseason practice
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The WMU Men's basketball team held their first practice of the upcoming 2022-23 season on Monday at University Arena. First year head coach Dwayne Stephens, who spent the last 19 seasons as Tom Izzo's right hand man in East Lansing, told us that he used the teams summer workouts to establish the importance of defense and rebounding, which he described as "the culture and foundation of the program."
WWMT
CDC issues new guidance for face masks in hospitals, nursing homes
LANSING, Mich. — The CDC lifted some mask restrictions surrounding COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes. Testing: Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents. The agency no longer required masks at the two facilities, but instead, if in an area of low community transmission, they can make...
WWMT
Heated three-hour Kalamazoo Township meeting, weeks after firing of two fire chiefs
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Almost two weeks ago, Kalamazoo Township Manager Dexter Mitchell fired two fire chiefs. “After an eight-month long investigation, I believe that was the correct action,” said Mitchell during the Kalamazoo Township board of trustees meeting on Monday. Former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter...
WWMT
Calhoun County jury finds man guilty of murder, armed robbery after 3-day trial
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Kolbie McGinn was 17 when he was accused of a murder and armed robbery of a 27-year-old man. Three years later, a Calhoun County jury found McGinn, now 20, guilty of the murder after a three-day trial and over a hour of deliberations, according to the county prosecutor's office.
