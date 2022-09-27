ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albion, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Art Center of Battle Creek displays Holocaust exhibit

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Art Center of Battle Creek is displaying exhibits showing the horrors of the Holocaust. The exhibits are meant to highlight the need to stand against discrimination, hate, and persecution, according to the art center. West Michigan exhibit: Grand Rapids Art Prize is back, featuring...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Thousands of free water filters being distributed to Kalamazoo residents

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo received and distributed 5,757 free water filters to its residents as of Friday, according to Communications Manager Michael L. Smith. The distribution efforts aim at reducing lead in the drinking water, he said. The city recommended all residents to request a free...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo woman flees Hurricane Ian's projected path

For Meagan Storm, of Kalamazoo, seeing how some of the long-time residents of the St. Petersburg area were reacting to the threat of Hurricane Ian made the decision to leave easier. "When you see things boarded up and people who have lived there for fifty years and are maybe worried, that's when we decided to leave." Storm and her husband moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, just two months ago. It's their second time living in the Sunshine State, but the first encounter with a major hurricane.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Albion, MI
City
Charlevoix, MI
Albion, MI
Education
WWMT

Person shot in Kalamazoo, Western Michigan University campus put on alert

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was shot near Western Michigan University's campus Monday night, prompting a campus safety advisory, according to WMU Public Safety. The shooting first reported at 750 S. Howard St., according to the university. The gun shot wound was self-inflicted and accidental, according to WMU. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While supplies last, Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services announced Monday that COVID-19 test kits are available. "We are offering free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents of eligible communities," a representative with Project ACT said. Booster shots: Omicron targeted COVID-19 booster shot to be...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Parchment High School went into lockdown for suspicion of armed student

PARCHMENT, Mich. — Parchment High School went into lockdown Wednesday for a concern over a student with a gun, according to Kalamazoo Township Police Chief Bryan Ergang. Officer in school: Kalamazoo approves school resource officer for Loy Norrix High School. The lockdown was out of an abundance of caution,...
PARCHMENT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albion College#Space Travel#Experimental Physics#Crew 5
WWMT

Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Pfizer seeks to add new members to its Portage team

PORTAGE, Mich. — The pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer, Inc., hosted a job fair Monday looking for new members for its team in Portage. The all-day hiring extravaganza was held at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in downtown Kalamazoo. It goes until 7 p.m. Monday. Job fair announcement: Job seekers could receive...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-94 in Van Buren County

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian was killed in a fatal freeway crash in Paw Paw Township Thursday morning, Michigan State Police said. This happened on west bound I-94 at mile marker 60.6. The crash shut down the freeway Thursday morning around 6 a.m. after Mattawan Exit 66,...
PAW PAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Travel
WWMT

WMU Men's Basketball team opens preseason practice

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The WMU Men's basketball team held their first practice of the upcoming 2022-23 season on Monday at University Arena. First year head coach Dwayne Stephens, who spent the last 19 seasons as Tom Izzo's right hand man in East Lansing, told us that he used the teams summer workouts to establish the importance of defense and rebounding, which he described as "the culture and foundation of the program."
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

CDC issues new guidance for face masks in hospitals, nursing homes

LANSING, Mich. — The CDC lifted some mask restrictions surrounding COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes. Testing: Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents. The agency no longer required masks at the two facilities, but instead, if in an area of low community transmission, they can make...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy