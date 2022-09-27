Read full article on original website
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: BGPD investigating business burglary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a burglary that took place during the early morning hours of Sept. 19. Police say two unknown suspects forced entry into a local business and took a lot of merchandise. Surveillance shows one suspect smash the front door glass with...
KFVS12
Murray man arrested for allegedly breaking into home, stealing catalytic converters
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department has arrested a man they say was caught trying to break into a home and stealing catalytic converters from vehicles. According to PPD, Edward Pettis, 38, of Murray, Ky., was arrested on charges of 2nd degree burglary, 2nd degree fleeing or evading police and two counts of theft by unlawful taking.
whvoradio.com
Guthrie Woman Reports Robbery In Hopkinsville
A Guthrie woman was reportedly robbed at gunpoint on East 2nd Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say at midnight the woman’s ex-boyfriend broke her cell phone and took her Apple watch while pointing a gun at her. The robbery was reported to police around 4 p.m. no...
whvoradio.com
Guthrie Woman Says Former Boyfriend Robbed Her
A Guthrie woman says she was robbed at gunpoint on East 2nd Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say it was around midnight when the woman’s ex-boyfriend allegedly broke her cell phone and took her Apple watch while pointing a gun at her. The robbery was reported to police around 4 p.m.
whopam.com
Bond modified for 2006 murder suspect
A bond modification was granted in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon for one of the suspects charged in connection with the 2006 murder of Roscoe Mayes. Annastaja Hathaway appeared alongside defense attorney Brandi Jones, who argued for bond reduction for her client, saying the $1 million bond was extraordinary and the circumstances in the case haven’t changed that she can tell since 2006.
clarksvillenow.com
Autopsy shows disabled 13-year-old starved to death in Clarksville, calls case a homicide
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The state autopsy report for 13-year-old Kadaris Maddox states that the boy’s death was the result of malnutrition, and it classifies his death as a homicide. The report, obtained Wednesday by Clarksville Now, was written by Forensic Medical Examiner Dr. Stephen Kent, who...
k105.com
Motorist assist results in arrest of man on drug charges in Ohio Co.
A motorist assist by the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of man on drug charges. On Monday, Ohio County deputies responded to a motorist assist on I-165 (formerly the William Natcher Parkway). Upon arriving, police made contact with 31-year-old Roderick Ware, of Gulfport, Mississippi. Deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, police said, with Ware telling deputies there was marijuana in the vehicle.
fox17.com
Christian County deputies arrest Kentucky man on various drug, weapons charges
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — Christian County deputies arrested an Owensboro man on weapons and drug charges after a vehicle pursuit Tuesday afternoon. According to a Christian County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrest citation, a deputy saw a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Major Lane and Old Major Lane in Hopkinsville Tuesday around midday.
whvoradio.com
Catalytic Converter Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a catalytic converter was removed from a Dodge Ram 1500 at Brandon’s Towing around 5 am. No arrest has been made but the report lists charges as theft by unlawful taking and...
whopam.com
Suspects from July shooting incident appear in court
The two suspects charged in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street were in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning. The Hopkinsville Police Department charged 40-year old Michael Croney and 24-year old Toddarius Polk of Hopkinsville with attempted assault in the first-degree and first-degree wanton endangerment on July 7, with Croney also charged with third-degree terroristic threatening.
WBKO
BGPD looking for suspect involved in Dollar General robbery
Two Logan County Elementary Students have started a successful business. Allie talks to Dr. Daniel Long about understanding Sepsis and why the this month is Sepsis Awareness. WBKO’s Deborah Claypool wins J.T. Whitlock Life Service Award. Updated: 21 hours ago. Our office manager Deborah Claypool was presented with a...
k105.com
Morgantown man arrested after trying to pay with counterfeit bill
The Morgantown Police Department arrested a Butler County man after he tried to pay for items with a counterfeit bill. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Sunday officers were dispatched to Dollar General Market at 816 South Main Street after Michael McPherson, of Morgantown, attempted to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill.
WBKO
WKU police investigating theft on campus
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Police are asking for your help identifying a person they believe committed a theft on campus. If you recognize the person in this story, please call WKU Police at 270-745-2548 or 270-745-2677. As always, you can remain anonymous.
whvoradio.com
New Special Prosecutor Apointed in Trigg Sheriff Investigation
A second special prosecutor has been appointed by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office to direct the misconduct investigation involving Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree. Muhlenberg County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clayton Adams was appointed last week by the AG’s office after Todd County Attorney Jeff Traughber asked to be removed from the case. In a September 14 letter to the AG’s office, Traughber said it was “apparent that the investigation may result in multiple charges including at least one felony” against Acree. He then asked for the AG’s office to relieve him of the appointment, adding a new appointment that “possesses the necessary staff and resources to dedicate to the prosecution” was needed.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a vehicle was exiting a gas station and struck a westbound truck on West 7th Street. One of the drivers reportedly fled the scene and was stopped by a Christian County Sheriff’s...
whvoradio.com
Owensboro Man Charged After Hopkinsville High-Speed Pursuit
A traffic stop on Canton Pike in Hopkinsville led to a pursuit Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 31-year-old Joshua Williams for speeding and he fled at over 100 mph before hitting a fence on Cadiz Road ending the pursuit. Deputies could reportedly smell...
whvoradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A man was seriously injured in a wreck on the Pennyrile Parkway near the Crofton exit Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a vehicle was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned. The driver was cut from his vehicle and flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville with what officials said were several compound fractures and a head injury.
wnky.com
Apartment fire in Russellville
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – On Sunday afternoon, a fire sparked in a Russellville family’s residence. No one was harmed, but the family did lose a young puppy and all their possessions. After a response by Russellville’s Fire and Police Departments, it was concluded that electrical wiring started the small...
rewind943.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 closed at Exit 1, backed up through Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 westbound was at a standstill through most of Clarksville on Wednesday. The problems started with construction traffic backing up from mile marker 86 in Kentucky, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your...
whopam.com
Evidence issues postpone Kings Court murder trial again
Trial that had been scheduled to begin Monday for the suspect charged in the 2018 murder of Tamara Dragoo at the King’s Court Motel on Fort Campbell Boulevard had to be rescheduled as the Commonwealth recently turned over a large amount of evidence that needs to be sifted through.
