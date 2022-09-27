ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Oklahoma senator takes on country’s largest teacher’s union

OKLAHOMA CITY — One of Oklahoma’s senators is taking on the country’s largest teacher’s union. Sen. James Lankford said the National Education Association is pushing what he calls a “woke” ideology. Lankford said the federal charter makes the National Educational Association a government-sanctioned organization.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Daily Montanan

U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Bustos
sevendaysvt

Q&A: Candidates for Representative to Congress

Vermont's sole seat in the 435-member U.S. House of Representatives has no incumbent seeking reelection this year for the first time since 2006. Whoever wins this two-year term will have the opportunity to propose and vote on federal legislation and serve on committees, including those charged with government oversight. These are the candidates competing for your vote.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy