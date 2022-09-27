Read full article on original website
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
What the end of the Pelosi era could cost California
The prospect of Pelosi's departure has some considering the power vacuum she would leave, and what it would mean for California's influence in D.C.
Vulnerable Iowa Democrat vacationed in Europe as she voted by proxy for Inflation Reduction Act, IRS expansion
Iowa Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne was not physically present at the nation's Capitol last month for a vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, but voted by proxy as she vacationed with her family in Europe. At the time of the vote, which took place on Aug. 12, Axne, who currently...
Oklahoma senator takes on country’s largest teacher’s union
OKLAHOMA CITY — One of Oklahoma’s senators is taking on the country’s largest teacher’s union. Sen. James Lankford said the National Education Association is pushing what he calls a “woke” ideology. Lankford said the federal charter makes the National Educational Association a government-sanctioned organization.
U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Illinois’ 13th Congressional District candidates support capping insulin prices
(The Center Square) – Of the various issues contrasting the Republican and Democrat looking to be the next representative for the 13th Congressional District, they agree on capping insulin prices. After Illinois lost a seat in Congress because of continued population decline, the newly drawn 13th Congressional District wraps...
House Republicans focus closing message on economic frustrations
With nearly 40 days until the November midterm elections, House Republicans are focusing their closing argument around the economy, blaming laws passed as part of President Biden's agenda for high inflation and for worsening economic problems. The latest seven ads from the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC backed by...
Democrats brace for a national security brain drain
A combination of retirements and vulnerable seats could mean big changes on defense committees in the House.
Q&A: Candidates for Representative to Congress
Vermont's sole seat in the 435-member U.S. House of Representatives has no incumbent seeking reelection this year for the first time since 2006. Whoever wins this two-year term will have the opportunity to propose and vote on federal legislation and serve on committees, including those charged with government oversight. These are the candidates competing for your vote.
