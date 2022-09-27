Read full article on original website
hppr.org
State sent financial aid to 1.1 million unemployed Texans. Now it wants that money back.
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from her job at a daycare in Harlingen. So she applied for unemployment. She was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months of the pandemic — or somewhere between 10 and 20 times the number in an average year.
valleybusinessreport.com
RGV Food Bank Supplies STC Food Pantries
Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will now be providing student food pantries at South Texas College’s Mid-Valley and Pecan campuses with free food supplies for one year estimated at more than $10,000. “We want to make sure our students are focused on their education and not where...
Increase in flu cases at La Feria HS causes shock to ISD
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A huge number of students and teachers from La Feria High School have been out sick due to the flu. School administrators say these cases have caught them off guard because flu season has not even started just yet. “We have gotten reports that our students have been tested and it’s […]
KSAT 12
Business on the border a concern for those in the Rio Grande Valley
PHARR, Texas – Nearly six months ago, Governor Greg Abbott added inspections for 18-wheelers at international land ports of entry. The inspections did not include looking into the cab of any commercial transport vehicles. The inspections resulted in massive delays that left drivers without access to diesel, water or...
utrgvrider.com
Student Emergency Fund in need of donations
During the COVID-19 pandemic, universities across the country received additional COVID-19 relief funds to award to students in case of emergencies, according to university officials. The relief provided UTRGV’s Student Emergency Fund with about $85 million, said Griselda Castilla, associate vice president for Strategic Enrollment. After awarding monies to...
riograndeguardian.com
Alvarez: RGV hospitals want nurses credentialed in Mexico to work for them; TWC can help
MCALLEN, Texas – Currently, there is a lot of red tape that makes it difficult for Rio Grande Valley hospitals to hire nurses that received their nursing credentials in Mexico. And the problem is compounded if the nurses are not fluent in English. Julian Alvarez, the commissioner for labor...
anjournal.com
Comparative salaries …
— The McAllen ISD Board of trustees approved an amendment to Superintendent Jose A. Gonzalez’s contract Monday night, but details won’t be forthcoming until the district responds to a public information request filed by this newspaper Wednesday. The information is indeed public, but it takes a public request to lay claim to it.Currently, for this school year, according to TEA (Texas Education Agency), among the top 10 highest paid superintendents in Hidalgo County, Gonzalez ranks sixth, receiving a base salary of $256,655.The top base salary in the county goes to the Mission CISD superintendent, Carolina Perez, who is earning $310,959.La ...
utrgvrider.com
Brownsville Public Utilities Board officials answer bill questions
Officials from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board and City Manager’s Office presented an update regarding electric rates during last Tuesday’s city commission meeting. The presentation took place as a work session item, meaning commissioners would not vote or take any action, only hear the presentation and pose questions.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Human smuggling by plane, second attempt this week
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people were arrested at the Mid-Valley Airport in Weslaco after a human smuggling attempt by plane on Sunday. On Sept. 25, the Department of Public Safety Special Agents and Homeland Security Investigations Agents noticed seven people dropped off at the airport by two vehicles, followed by the group boarding a plane.
Drunk driver sentenced after killing mom and daughter
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A drunk driver found guilty on two counts of intoxication manslaughter was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday after killing a mom and her daughter going out for an ice cream run. A jury from the 404th Judicial Court in Brownsville sentenced Jose Junior Lincoln to 15 years in […]
borderreport.com
Smugglers smashing through fences in RGV pursuits
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents said they arrested 21 people from four migrant smuggling events. CBP’s news release said McAllen Border Patrol Station agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Plymouth Voyager near Havana, Texas on Sept. 12. Officers said...
Public asked to weigh in on changes to proposed LNG port on South Texas coast
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is asking the public to weigh in on proposed changes for an unbuilt LNG port on the Gulf near the Mexican border in South Texas that is opposed by environmentalists.
$4 million winning Mega Millions Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
Winning sure is fun and while some Texas teams throughout college football saw wins over the weekend, none were as big as this non-football win in South Texas.
KRGV
DPS: 3 Valley residents arrested, 6 migrants detained in human smuggling attempt at Weslaco airport
Authorities arrested three Valley residents and detained six migrants in a human smuggling attempt by plane at a Weslaco airport on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Desiree Love Rodarte, 21, of Weslaco, Luis Armando Lopez, 29, of Pharr, and James Martinez, 24, of McAllen are facing...
kurv.com
Investigators Stop Another Attempt To Fly Illegal Immigrants Out Of RGV
Investigators are reporting another attempt to fly illegal immigrants out of the Rio Grande Valley using a private plane. The latest attempt happened Sunday at Mid-Valley Airport in Weslaco. Agents from the Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security found six people carrying fake identification onboard the plane. Three people are facing charges for planning the operation.
Edinburg PD identifies man killed in standoff with police
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The man shot and killed by Edinburg police officers Tuesday after a standoff near a middle school has been identified. Leroy Villarreal, 36, was the man who was shot by police and later died at a local hospital, according to a news release sent out Wednesday afternoon by city of Edinburg […]
PD: Pedestrian dies in McAllen after car hits her
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a motorist early Sunday morning. According to police, the woman died at the scene and that the driver remained in the car until police arrived. The fatal encounter occurred at approximately 6:39 a.m. at Ware Road […]
Expressway alert: Nightly lane closures begin in Cameron County
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nightly construction beginning Wednesday will result in overnight lane reductions on the expressway through mid-November in western Cameron County, officials said. Texas Department of Transportation contractor IOC Company, LLC. will begin paving operations at nights on westbound Interstate 2 (U.S. Expressway 83) main lanes, starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The paving will be […]
Mercedes PD: Man falls asleep at wheel, crashes into car parked on shoulder
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a car parked alongside the interstate Monday morning, authorities said. At about 7:23 a.m. Monday, Mercedes police were dispatched to the 2000 block of East Interstate Highway 2 in reference to a major two-vehicle crash. According to Mercedes police, the driver […]
CBS News
