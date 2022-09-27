ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

valleybusinessreport.com

RGV Food Bank Supplies STC Food Pantries

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will now be providing student food pantries at South Texas College’s Mid-Valley and Pecan campuses with free food supplies for one year estimated at more than $10,000. “We want to make sure our students are focused on their education and not where...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Increase in flu cases at La Feria HS causes shock to ISD

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A huge number of students and teachers from La Feria High School have been out sick due to the flu. School administrators say these cases have caught them off guard because flu season has not even started just yet. “We have gotten reports that our students have been tested and it’s […]
LA FERIA, TX
KSAT 12

Business on the border a concern for those in the Rio Grande Valley

PHARR, Texas – Nearly six months ago, Governor Greg Abbott added inspections for 18-wheelers at international land ports of entry. The inspections did not include looking into the cab of any commercial transport vehicles. The inspections resulted in massive delays that left drivers without access to diesel, water or...
PHARR, TX
utrgvrider.com

Student Emergency Fund in need of donations

During the COVID-19 pandemic, universities across the country received additional COVID-19 relief funds to award to students in case of emergencies, according to university officials. The relief provided UTRGV’s Student Emergency Fund with about $85 million, said Griselda Castilla, associate vice president for Strategic Enrollment. After awarding monies to...
MCALLEN, TX
anjournal.com

Comparative salaries …

— The McAllen ISD Board of trustees approved an amendment to Superintendent Jose A. Gonzalez’s contract Monday night, but details won’t be forthcoming until the district responds to a public information request filed by this newspaper Wednesday. The information is indeed public, but it takes a public request to lay claim to it.Currently, for this school year, according to TEA (Texas Education Agency), among the top 10 highest paid superintendents in Hidalgo County, Gonzalez ranks sixth, receiving a base salary of $256,655.The top base salary in the county goes to the Mission CISD superintendent, Carolina Perez, who is earning $310,959.La ...
MCALLEN, TX
utrgvrider.com

Brownsville Public Utilities Board officials answer bill questions

Officials from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board and City Manager’s Office presented an update regarding electric rates during last Tuesday’s city commission meeting. The presentation took place as a work session item, meaning commissioners would not vote or take any action, only hear the presentation and pose questions.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Human smuggling by plane, second attempt this week

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people were arrested at the Mid-Valley Airport in Weslaco after a human smuggling attempt by plane on Sunday. On Sept. 25, the Department of Public Safety Special Agents and Homeland Security Investigations Agents noticed seven people dropped off at the airport by two vehicles, followed by the group boarding a plane.
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Drunk driver sentenced after killing mom and daughter

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A drunk driver found guilty on two counts of intoxication manslaughter was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday after killing a mom and her daughter going out for an ice cream run. A jury from the 404th Judicial Court in Brownsville sentenced Jose Junior Lincoln to 15 years in […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
borderreport.com

Smugglers smashing through fences in RGV pursuits

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents said they arrested 21 people from four migrant smuggling events. CBP’s news release said McAllen Border Patrol Station agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Plymouth Voyager near Havana, Texas on Sept. 12. Officers said...
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

Investigators Stop Another Attempt To Fly Illegal Immigrants Out Of RGV

Investigators are reporting another attempt to fly illegal immigrants out of the Rio Grande Valley using a private plane. The latest attempt happened Sunday at Mid-Valley Airport in Weslaco. Agents from the Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security found six people carrying fake identification onboard the plane. Three people are facing charges for planning the operation.
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD identifies man killed in standoff with police

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The man shot and killed by Edinburg police officers Tuesday after a standoff near a middle school has been identified. Leroy Villarreal, 36, was the man who was shot by police and later died at a local hospital, according to a news release sent out Wednesday afternoon by city of Edinburg […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Pedestrian dies in McAllen after car hits her

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a motorist early Sunday morning. According to police, the woman died at the scene and that the driver remained in the car until police arrived. The fatal encounter occurred at approximately 6:39 a.m. at Ware Road […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Expressway alert: Nightly lane closures begin in Cameron County

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nightly construction beginning Wednesday will result in overnight lane reductions on the expressway through mid-November in western Cameron County, officials said. Texas Department of Transportation contractor IOC Company, LLC. will begin paving operations at nights on westbound Interstate 2 (U.S. Expressway 83) main lanes, starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The paving will be […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
