98.7 WFGR

No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls

I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
thecentersquare.com

Experts: Michigan home-heating costs will jump significantly this winter

(The Center Square) – Hurricanes, refinery fires, record inflation, and the threat of a global recession are combining to promise a winter of economic discontent for many Michigan families. The Farmers’ Almanac predicts the winter of 2022-23 will be extraordinarily snowy and cold. “[T]he real shivers might send...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox32chicago.com

Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Two Illinois school districts are America's best!. Niche's 2023 best schools and districts list has been released. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States. The education platform also ranked Payton...
ILLINOIS STATE
95.3 MNC

Less than one week left to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit

Qualified homeowners or renters have less than a week to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit. Low-income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, disabled veterans and senior citizens may qualify for the credit to help pay their energy bills, but applications are due on or before Friday. The state Treasury...
radioresultsnetwork.com

New Toll System Implemented At Sault International Bridge, Blue Water Bridge

The agencies in charge of two international bridge crossings on the Ontario-Michigan border cut the ribbons on a new tolling system today. Under a $9.3 million contract, the previous toll systems at the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge (connecting Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, with Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario) and the Blue Water Bridge (connecting Port Huron, Michigan, to Point Edward, Ontario) have been modernized.
PORT HURON, MI
9&10 News

Northern Michigan Apple Orchard Named Best in the State

King Orchards in Central Lake was just named the No. 1 orchard in the state. Jack King, who works at the orchard says, “It was such a big surprise. We’re really honored. I mean, just out of nowhere, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, you are a real destination place for people to come pick apples,’ and we’re going to rank next to Uncle John’s and some of the big orchards here in northern Michigan. So we’re really excited about that.”
CENTRAL LAKE, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Mackinac Bridge Authority opposes effort to let farm equipment cross

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority has come out against a bill that would allow farmers to drive their equipment across the bridge between Michigan's two peninsulas. Senate Bills 1014 and 1078 would change Michigan's vehicle codes to allow farm equipment on the Mackinac Bridge. Farmers currently...
MACKINAW CITY, MI
WILX-TV

Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is less than a week for eligible people in Michigan to apply for a credit that could help them pay their electric bills. The Michigan Home Heating Credit is available for certain low-income people, senior citizens and people with disabilities. It provides funds to help pay for electrical bills as the weather gets colder.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
abc12.com

Bill would require disposal wipes in Michigan to be marketed as non-flushable

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Cleaning and sanitary wipes marketed as flushable actually aren't and never should go down the toilet, according to a Michigan lawmaker. Republican State Rep. Paula Hornberger announced a bill Wednesday that would require all wipes sold in Michigan to display "do not flush" or "non-flushable" prominently on the packaging.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan residents who receive Public Service Loan Forgiveness through 2025 will not pay income tax

LANSING, Mich. – Student loans that are forgiven through 2025 will not be treated as taxable income in Michigan. That includes Michigan residents who are receiving benefits of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, and federal student loan debt forgiveness. Around 1.4 million Michigan residents have student loans, according to the state.
MICHIGAN STATE

