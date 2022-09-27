Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The homicide of Dionte Williams
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A young man, gunned down just one month before his 29th birthday, in an area with so many people in the middle of summer. On June 9, 2022, South Bend Police responded to Laurel Woods Apartments in the 5100 block of Lindenwood Drive. It was...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating threat to Elkhart technology school
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a threat reported at the Elkhart School of Engineering, Technology and Innovation on Thursday. At 12:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting threat that was airdropped around the school. The school, located in the 2600 block of California Road, then...
Kalamazoo man found not guilty in double homicide that his brother is serving life for
KALAMAZOO, MI — Relief swept over the face of 19-year-old defendant Tikario McMillon Friday, as the jury returned verdicts of not guilty in the 2020 double killing of Katoya McPherson, 33, and Floyd Brahsers Jr., 36. McMillon, who has been in jail awaiting the outcome of his case since...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after shooting death of Christopher Yakim in South Bend
A man has been arrested on charges of murder with a firearm enhancement after the death of another man in South Bend. The shooting happened late Wednesday night, Sep. 28, after Christopher Yakim got into an argument with his girlfriend. She called the suspect, Jerrod Rakeem Sanders, who drove her...
WNDU
Elkhart Police warning about ‘found’ bills scam resulting in stolen debit cards
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is warning the public about a scam in our area involving “found” bills and resulting in stolen debit cards. In this scam, police say a suspect approaches the victim in a store and drops a $10 bill by the victim’s feet. They then point out the money to the victim, distracting them to see the victim’s pin number as the victim enters it at a self-check-out.
abc57.com
Police identify victim of homicide on S. Michigan Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the 2100 block of S. Michigan St. on Wednesday night. Christopher Yakim, 37, died in the shooting. His family has been notified. Yakim's autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Kalamazoo. The South Bend Police Department...
95.3 MNC
Man sentenced in case of 2015 robbery, killing of Elkhart native
A man has been sentenced for his part in the robbery and killing of Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn in her Indianapolis home, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced. Diano Gordon will spend 25 years in prison, with another 5 years of his sentence suspended. He pled guilty to Burglary...
abc57.com
Shots fired involving Indiana Excise Police Officer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Neighbors report shots firing on Thursday, in South Bend near the area of Rockne Drive, Madison Street and North Jacob Street. The scene is currently active with several Indiana State Police cars on sight. ABC57 will leave updates once more information is released. If you know anything,...
WISH-TV
Mishawaka police arrest man after his involvement in a bank robbery
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WISH) — Mishawaka police arrested a man for his involvement in a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday. According to a release, police responded to an armed bank robbery at 1st Source Bank on the 4700 block of Lincolnway East. Police say the suspect was armed with a...
WNDU
Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim of a deadly shooting Wednesday night in South Bend has been identified. South Bend Police were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Yakim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
abc57.com
Man accused of shooting coworker with a nail gun
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting his coworker with a pneumatic nail gun, according to court records. On September 28 at 10:30 a.m., a deputy responded to Champagne Metals on Greenfield Parkway for reports of an altercation between two employees.
963xke.com
Two former Indiana detectives indicted by grand jury
STARKE CO., Ind. (ADAMS) -Two former Starke County Sheriff’s Department detectives are facing charges in a missing evidence case. Indiana State Police say 50-year-old Adam Gray of Knox and 54-year-old Don Ferguson of South Bend are facing several counts of official misconduct charges, while Ferguson is also charged with theft of a firearm.
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrested Driver Impaired from Vaping
(La Porte, IN) - Alleged vaping of marijuana led to a driver being arrested for being impaired in downtown La Porte. Joshua Dejaegher, 37, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license, and possession of marijuana. According to court documents, an officer...
inkfreenews.com
Plymouth Woman Faces Charges After Crashing Tesla
WARSAW — A Plymouth woman is facing several charges after she stole and crashed a Tesla in Mentone. Anja G. Houin, 20, 217 Elliott St., Plymouth, is facing one count of burglary, a Level 4 felony; and two felony counts of theft, one a Level 5 and the other a Level 6.
95.3 MNC
Man arrested for allegedly robbing 1st Source Bank branch in Mishawaka
The man who police say robbed a 1st Source Bank branch in Mishawaka has been arrested. Archie Taylor, 37, was arrested on Wednesday, Sep. 28, one day after the heist in the 4700 block of Lincoln Way East. Police say Taylor was armed with a gun and was wearing a...
abc57.com
Former Starke County detectives indicted in investigation into missing evidence
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. - Two former Starke County Sheriff's Office detectives were indicted by a grand jury on charges of official misconduct and theft following an investigation into missing evidence. A special prosecutor was appointed to the case in September 2021. The indictment was handed down on Monday. Former Detective...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating deadly shooting on the south side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police is investigating a shooting that happened near the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street, near the intersection of Fox Street, just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said one victim is dead. "They will be working on trying to figure what lead up...
WIBC.com
Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana
STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
abc57.com
Milford Police department mourns death of Deputy Marshal Don McCune
MILFORD, Ind. -- The Milford Police Department announced the death of Deputy Marshal Don McCune on Wednesday. Deputy Marshal McCune suffered a medical episode on Friday, police said. Deputy Marshal McCune had been with the department since July of 2021 and came to the department with 30 years experience in...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a residence on Indiana Avenue on Sunday. At 6:09 a.m., an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at a residence in the 500 block of West Indiana Avenue for a call about an individual who was believed to be deceased at the home.
