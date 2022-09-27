Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
25newsnow.com
Dental facility on the way to address access problem in McLean County
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Taking aim at a major health disparity, McLean county’s federal health center is about to add dental work to their offerings in Bloomington. Today, U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis (R-13th District) helped announce the $430,000 that will help open a dental clinic for Chestnut Family Health Systems, which treats some 3,000 Medicaid clients per year, who now often use the emergency room for dental care.
wglt.org
Bloomington leaders propose nonprofits, small businesses and homeowners get ARPA-funded grants
The Bloomington City Council on Monday started to hone in possible projects for its $13.4 million in COVID-relief funds, specifically focusing on infrastructure, and creating grant opportunities for small business owners, nonprofits, and certain homeowners. So far, the council only has made plans for about a quarter of the American...
1470 WMBD
Civic Center: FY ’22 was a big year financially
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Civic Center made budget, revenue per event has increased, and the return on investment is as big as it’s ever been. That’s the short version of a report Peoria Civic Center General Manager Rik Edgar gave to the Peoria City Council. “Fiscal...
wcbu.org
Peoria City Council approves short-term rental application over neighborhood objections
A routine agenda item about a short-term rental permit for a property off Grandview Drive turned into an hour-long discussion around the horseshoe on the city council's role assessing the proposals. Dimitar Atanasov and Keila Sierra's application to use the property at 2305 N. Grandview Ave. as a short-term rental...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
macaronikid.com
2022 Halloween and Trunk-or-Treat Events in Bloomington-Normal!
Trick-or-treating is always fun, but if you are looking for other ways to get the most out of those costumes, here's a round-up of Halloween happenings in Bloomington-Normal. Click on the event title for full details. We will keep adding to this list as local businesses and organizations share event...
wglt.org
Central Illinois Regional Airport wins state recognition
The Central Illinois Regional Airport has been named the primary airport of the year, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The agency said the Bloomington-Normal airport has a strong record of cooperation with the transportation department, a commitment to customer safety and satisfaction, and good facility maintenance. “Our community...
wjbc.com
McLean County is facing a significant housing crunch in a booming local economy
BLOOMINGTON – Due to a booming local economy, McLean County finds itself in a housing shortage. With the rapid growth of Rivian Automotive, Ferrero, and other large employors in the area, the local economic development council reports the need for housing is significant. “We ended up hiring a firm...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Public Schools superintendent discusses how the teachers’ raises will be paid
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of the deals in the contract between Peoria Public Schools and Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 is that teachers will receive a raise. The contract is for three years with a 6.5% raise in the first year and a 5.5% raise in the second and third years. The pay raise is retroactive to Aug. 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria City Council discusses short-term rental
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Several items were addressed during the Peoria Council meeting Tuesday. Several community members came to argue against a short-term rental at 2305 East Grandview Avenue. “We put the special use process in place so neighbors and resident who are going to be next to these...
Central Illinois Proud
Local non-profit rebuilds and revitalizes local homes
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — One local non-profit spent most of Saturday afternoon rebuilding and revitalizing homes throughout the area. Rebuilding Together is an organization dedicated to rebuilding homes for central Illinois’ most vulnerable populations. Saturday, the nonprofit sent out a group of volunteers to help upgrade 10 buildings...
Central Illinois Proud
Unit 5, other districts still need staff members
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — School districts in the twin cities are more than a month into the school year, but many are still short-staffed. Both Unit 5 and District 87 are competing for substitute teachers, teaching assistants and even maintenance employees. Unit 5 is bringing applicants to them; the...
25newsnow.com
Prominent local firms reach deal including sale of key Bloomington property
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington-based insurance company COUNTRY Financial is selling its Financial Services Building on the Twin-Cities’ east side to agricultural cooperative GROMARK. The Financial Services facility at 1705 Towanda Avenue will become GROMARK’s new headquarters, according to a news release. The sale is expected to be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1470 WMBD
Landmark raises, retention bonuses in new 3-year Peoria union teacher contract
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Public Schools District 150 Board of Education members have now ratified an earlier announced collective bargaining agreement with union educators and staff in Peoria. On September 18th, Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 members themselves ratified the new 3-year deal. Late Monday, Peoria school board...
25newsnow.com
New bore beetle emerges in Chicago suburbs, Peoria Public works ready but not concerned
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After years of fearing the Emerald Ash bore beetle, there’s another creature ready to bug local trees. The Two-Striped Chestnut bore beetle prefers white oak trees. It’s been spotted in the Chicago suburbs, in Deerfield, Lake Forest, and Northbrook for instance. Peoria Public Works said they are aware of the threat in neighboring states as well.
Central Illinois Proud
Fire on West Garden Street in Peoria sends two residents to the hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning fire sent two Peoria residents to the hospital this morning due to smoke inhalation. Just after 3 a.m. this morning, Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from a house on West Garden Street located on the south end of Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Prairie Eye & LASIK Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch Monday’s Loving Living Local segment to learn how Prairie Eye & LASIK Center assists customers with all of their eye care needs.
Central Illinois Proud
SB Knoxville reopened at Lake for incident in Peoria
UPDATE — 1 p.m. — SB Knoxville Avenue has been reopened at Lake Avenue in Peoria. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The southbound lanes of Knoxville Avenue will be temporarily closed at Lake Avenue for an incident. Peoria Police and Fire are on the scene. Drivers are encouraged...
The Clinton Journal
Clinton couple shares Life at the Lake
Right in our own backyard sits a nearly 5,000-acre lake that offers a variety of water activities with unlimited boating horsepower, along with the beauty and serenity of Mother Nature. A Clinton couple wanted others to be able to enjoy the allure and charm the area has to offer so...
Candlelight vigil held for hospitalized high schooler
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens gathered outside the hospital room of a central Illinois football player Tuesday night. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a Pleasant Plains varsity running back, collapsed mid-football game over the weekend. To show their support, members of the community gathered in the parking lot at St. John’s Hospital across the street and lit candles […]
Central Illinois Proud
Canton holds 6th annual ‘Taste of Canton’
CANTON Ill. (WMBD) — Live music, bounce houses, and food vendors filled the Canton Town Square Sunday afternoon as part of the 6th annual Taste of Canton. The event featured 12 vendors, each offering a variety of foods for the public to enjoy. Carla Bobell is the executive director...
Comments / 0