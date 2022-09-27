ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

25newsnow.com

Dental facility on the way to address access problem in McLean County

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Taking aim at a major health disparity, McLean county’s federal health center is about to add dental work to their offerings in Bloomington. Today, U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis (R-13th District) helped announce the $430,000 that will help open a dental clinic for Chestnut Family Health Systems, which treats some 3,000 Medicaid clients per year, who now often use the emergency room for dental care.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Civic Center: FY ’22 was a big year financially

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Civic Center made budget, revenue per event has increased, and the return on investment is as big as it’s ever been. That’s the short version of a report Peoria Civic Center General Manager Rik Edgar gave to the Peoria City Council. “Fiscal...
PEORIA, IL
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Peoria, IL
Government
macaronikid.com

2022 Halloween and Trunk-or-Treat Events in Bloomington-Normal!

Trick-or-treating is always fun, but if you are looking for other ways to get the most out of those costumes, here's a round-up of Halloween happenings in Bloomington-Normal. Click on the event title for full details. We will keep adding to this list as local businesses and organizations share event...
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

Central Illinois Regional Airport wins state recognition

The Central Illinois Regional Airport has been named the primary airport of the year, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The agency said the Bloomington-Normal airport has a strong record of cooperation with the transportation department, a commitment to customer safety and satisfaction, and good facility maintenance. “Our community...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
#Pull Up
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria City Council discusses short-term rental

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Several items were addressed during the Peoria Council meeting Tuesday. Several community members came to argue against a short-term rental at 2305 East Grandview Avenue. “We put the special use process in place so neighbors and resident who are going to be next to these...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local non-profit rebuilds and revitalizes local homes

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — One local non-profit spent most of Saturday afternoon rebuilding and revitalizing homes throughout the area. Rebuilding Together is an organization dedicated to rebuilding homes for central Illinois’ most vulnerable populations. Saturday, the nonprofit sent out a group of volunteers to help upgrade 10 buildings...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Unit 5, other districts still need staff members

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — School districts in the twin cities are more than a month into the school year, but many are still short-staffed. Both Unit 5 and District 87 are competing for substitute teachers, teaching assistants and even maintenance employees. Unit 5 is bringing applicants to them; the...
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Prominent local firms reach deal including sale of key Bloomington property

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington-based insurance company COUNTRY Financial is selling its Financial Services Building on the Twin-Cities’ east side to agricultural cooperative GROMARK. The Financial Services facility at 1705 Towanda Avenue will become GROMARK’s new headquarters, according to a news release. The sale is expected to be...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
Politics
Politics
1470 WMBD

Landmark raises, retention bonuses in new 3-year Peoria union teacher contract

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Public Schools District 150 Board of Education members have now ratified an earlier announced collective bargaining agreement with union educators and staff in Peoria. On September 18th, Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 members themselves ratified the new 3-year deal. Late Monday, Peoria school board...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

New bore beetle emerges in Chicago suburbs, Peoria Public works ready but not concerned

PEORIA (25 News Now) - After years of fearing the Emerald Ash bore beetle, there’s another creature ready to bug local trees. The Two-Striped Chestnut bore beetle prefers white oak trees. It’s been spotted in the Chicago suburbs, in Deerfield, Lake Forest, and Northbrook for instance. Peoria Public Works said they are aware of the threat in neighboring states as well.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Fire on West Garden Street in Peoria sends two residents to the hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning fire sent two Peoria residents to the hospital this morning due to smoke inhalation. Just after 3 a.m. this morning, Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from a house on West Garden Street located on the south end of Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

SB Knoxville reopened at Lake for incident in Peoria

UPDATE — 1 p.m. — SB Knoxville Avenue has been reopened at Lake Avenue in Peoria. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The southbound lanes of Knoxville Avenue will be temporarily closed at Lake Avenue for an incident. Peoria Police and Fire are on the scene. Drivers are encouraged...
PEORIA, IL
The Clinton Journal

Clinton couple shares Life at the Lake

Right in our own backyard sits a nearly 5,000-acre lake that offers a variety of water activities with unlimited boating horsepower, along with the beauty and serenity of Mother Nature. A Clinton couple wanted others to be able to enjoy the allure and charm the area has to offer so...
CLINTON, IL
WCIA

Candlelight vigil held for hospitalized high schooler

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens gathered outside the hospital room of a central Illinois football player Tuesday night.   Jayden Veesenmeyer, a Pleasant Plains varsity running back, collapsed mid-football game over the weekend.    To show their support, members of the community gathered in the parking lot at St. John’s Hospital across the street and lit candles […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Canton holds 6th annual ‘Taste of Canton’

CANTON Ill. (WMBD) — Live music, bounce houses, and food vendors filled the Canton Town Square Sunday afternoon as part of the 6th annual Taste of Canton. The event featured 12 vendors, each offering a variety of foods for the public to enjoy. Carla Bobell is the executive director...
CANTON, IL

