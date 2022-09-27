ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

foxla.com

Road rage incident on 210 Freeway leads to shooting in Fontana: police

FONTANA, Calif. - A man is in critical condition following a road rage shooting in Fontana Thursday. Police said the incident started on the 210 freeway leading up to the shooting near the intersection of Hemlock and Walnut. The man remains hospitalized at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in San Bernardino...
FONTANA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica man killed after attacking Rancho Cucamonga police officer

Santa Monica resident Marlon Bonds was killed by Rancho Cucamonga police on Sept. 24 after he drove his car into an officer and then approached him with a knife. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 7:14 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Matrix, related to a retail theft in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KTLA

Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown

Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
Person
Amber Alert
Person
Anthony Graziano
KTAR.com

Amber Alert suspect killed in California may have been Arizona-bound

PHOENIX – A California murder suspect might have been heading to Arizona with his abducted daughter before deputies killed him in a shootout Tuesday, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert on Monday for Anthony Graziano, who allegedly abducted 15-year-old Savannah Graziano after a fatal domestic violence shooting in Fontana.
FONTANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15

A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

Two men shot and killed in Lucerne Valley – Investigation launched

Two men were shot and killed on Saturday, September 24th in Lucerne Valley. According to the sheriff’s press release – Victor Valley Sheriff’s deputies found Jose Segundomoreno, 53, and Homero Segundovillasenor, 30, suffering from gunshot wounds near the area of Planet Road and Camp Rock Road around 9:22pm on Saturday (Sept 24). Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Two men arrested for transporting over 100 pounds of crystal meth

(KERO) — Over 100 pounds of meth was seized during a traffic stop in North Bakersfield. According to California Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on southbound Highway 99 on Friday for tinted windows on September 23rd. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and noted several indicators of criminal activity. A canine was deployed and a probable search was conducted.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
zachnews.net

Lucerne Valley, CA: Homicide investigation underway after local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night last Saturday.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Lucerne Valley, California: A homicide investigation is underway by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department after a local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night on Saturday, September 24th, 2022.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Suspect surrenders after standoff in Bellflower

A suspect was in custody Wednesday morning after barricading himself inside a motel room in Bellflower. Deputies were called to the motel located near the intersection of Oak Street and Lakewood Boulevard late Tuesday to search for a reported armed suspect, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said. The suspect managed to enter a […]
BELLFLOWER, CA
Public Safety
KGET

Police arrest teenager in connection to death of a woman and her unborn child

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said officers arrested a 16-year-old girl on Monday in connection to a fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, police said the stabbing was being investigated as a double homicide since the woman’s unborn child died. The police identified […]
LODI, CA
thecatseye.org

Armed robbery at Victoria Gardens

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, two male suspects robbed two mall customers at gunpoint and fired shots before leaving the scene in the early evening hours of September 5. Mall employee and RCHS senior Iman King was present during it all. “My manager was walking around...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

