Suspect In Amber Alert Dies In Firefight With Police Along With Daughter
Police say the suspect of an Amber Alert, and his daughter were shot and killed in a firefight with police today.
Man arrested after confessing to California stabbing death
Authorities arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of a Southern California woman after he confessed to the crime during an hours-long standoff with police.
Fontana Herald News
Brush fire in Jurupa Hills area of Fontana on Sept. 25 was caused by reckless driver, police say
The Fontana Police Department has identified the cause of a small brush fire in the Jurupa Hills area on Sept. 25 — a reckless driver who decided to ignore the “No Trespassing” sign. While he was off-roading, the male driver’s vehicle became stuck on the hill south...
SFGate
A 70-mile crime scene: Terrifying pursuit, freeway gun battle end in father, daughter dead
LOS ANGELES — Authorities had been looking for Anthony Graziano and his teenage daughter Savannah for nearly 24 hours when his Nissan Frontier pickup was spotted Tuesday morning near Barstow. Graziano was a suspect in the killing of his estranged wife, and authorities had issued an Amber Alert for...
Passenger Found Stabbed in Tesla on Freeway Off-Ramp; Driver Arrested for DUI
East Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was found suffering from a stab wound to the neck early Wednesday morning on the eastbound 60 Freeway Downey off-ramp in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles. The incident was reported at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022. California Highway...
foxla.com
Road rage incident on 210 Freeway leads to shooting in Fontana: police
FONTANA, Calif. - A man is in critical condition following a road rage shooting in Fontana Thursday. Police said the incident started on the 210 freeway leading up to the shooting near the intersection of Hemlock and Walnut. The man remains hospitalized at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in San Bernardino...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica man killed after attacking Rancho Cucamonga police officer
Santa Monica resident Marlon Bonds was killed by Rancho Cucamonga police on Sept. 24 after he drove his car into an officer and then approached him with a knife. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 7:14 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Matrix, related to a retail theft in the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard.
Police catch over 800 illegal street racers in Orange County crackdown
Law enforcement cracked down on illegal street racing in Garden Grove, catching over 800 drivers during a month-long blitz. Garden Grove Police focused efforts on illegal racing and street takeovers, which have continually plagued the streets of Orange County and Southern California. Illegal street racing activity surged during the pandemic as fewer people were driving […]
KTAR.com
Amber Alert suspect killed in California may have been Arizona-bound
PHOENIX – A California murder suspect might have been heading to Arizona with his abducted daughter before deputies killed him in a shootout Tuesday, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert on Monday for Anthony Graziano, who allegedly abducted 15-year-old Savannah Graziano after a fatal domestic violence shooting in Fontana.
Officials: Woman in California arrested for allegedly killing man over incident involving a cat
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A woman in California was arrested for allegedly killing a man over an incident that involved a cat, officials say. According to a news release Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Hannah Star Esser, 20, has been charged with murder. The DA’s office said on...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15
A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
z1077fm.com
Two men shot and killed in Lucerne Valley – Investigation launched
Two men were shot and killed on Saturday, September 24th in Lucerne Valley. According to the sheriff’s press release – Victor Valley Sheriff’s deputies found Jose Segundomoreno, 53, and Homero Segundovillasenor, 30, suffering from gunshot wounds near the area of Planet Road and Camp Rock Road around 9:22pm on Saturday (Sept 24). Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Bakersfield Channel
Two men arrested for transporting over 100 pounds of crystal meth
(KERO) — Over 100 pounds of meth was seized during a traffic stop in North Bakersfield. According to California Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on southbound Highway 99 on Friday for tinted windows on September 23rd. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and noted several indicators of criminal activity. A canine was deployed and a probable search was conducted.
zachnews.net
Lucerne Valley, CA: Homicide investigation underway after local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night last Saturday.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Lucerne Valley, California: A homicide investigation is underway by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department after a local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night on Saturday, September 24th, 2022.
Suspect surrenders after standoff in Bellflower
A suspect was in custody Wednesday morning after barricading himself inside a motel room in Bellflower. Deputies were called to the motel located near the intersection of Oak Street and Lakewood Boulevard late Tuesday to search for a reported armed suspect, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said. The suspect managed to enter a […]
viewpointsonline.org
Sheriff Bianco strikes again, inmates die, ‘peace officers’ abuse necessary funds
Neglect, distrust and missuse of power is actively killing our working class. Twelve people died in custody at the Riverside County jail this year. A press conference was held by Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to address the situation after being confronted for downplaying the alarming occurences of deaths. Bianco...
Police arrest teenager in connection to death of a woman and her unborn child
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said officers arrested a 16-year-old girl on Monday in connection to a fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, police said the stabbing was being investigated as a double homicide since the woman’s unborn child died. The police identified […]
thecatseye.org
Armed robbery at Victoria Gardens
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, two male suspects robbed two mall customers at gunpoint and fired shots before leaving the scene in the early evening hours of September 5. Mall employee and RCHS senior Iman King was present during it all. “My manager was walking around...
z1077fm.com
Man Unintentionally Speeds Motorcycle Past Marine Base Checkpoint, Arrested for Suspicion of DUI
A Yucca Valley man was cited for trespassing and arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence after speeding past the checkpoint at the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base. Just before midnight on Thursday, September 22, staff at the Marine Corps Base report that Devon Ulibarri, a 37 year-old civilian...
