8 arrested, charged in ‘round up’ patrol in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), with several other law enforcement agencies, conducted a “round up” of persons with outstanding warrants on Sept. 22. According to the sheriff’s office, officers seized three firearms, an unknown amount of marijuana and $2,700 in cash....
GBI arrest wanted fugitive for Americus armed robbery, aggravated assault
A wanted Americus fugitive was arrested during a multi-agency operation in Sumter County. During the operation, officers went to a home in the 100 block of East Lester Street in Americus to search for a fugitive identified as Ja'Keem Carter, wanted by Americus police for armed robbery and aggravated assault.
MCSO: 4 stolen vehicles recovered, 21 warrants cleared from Sept. 23-26
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, from September 23-26, 2022, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol conducted dozens of traffic stops and ended up recovering of four stolen vehicles. Countryman said eight arrests were made during the three day period, with 21 warrants being cleared. An escaped inmate was also […]
Albany armed robbery suspect arrested after foot chase with police
A man is in custody following an armed robbery at a local food mart. On September 28, Albany police responded to Liberty Food Mart located in the 400 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to an armed robbery. Owners told police that a white male, wearing sunglasses, a white...
Suspect arrested following traffic stop on 35th St. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop by Columbus law enforcement led to the arrest of one suspect, a drug bust and the seizure of some firearms. According to officers on the scene, the suspect was found with two guns and undisclosed drugs. Further details on this incident are limited.
Suspect escapes Ga. State Patrol custody on Veteran Pkwy in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Law enforcement is searching for a suspect that escaped from Georgia State Patrol’s (GSP) custody on Veterans Parkway in Columbus. According to officials, on Sept. 26, around 1 p.m., a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a truck for a violation, but the driver refused to pull over, beginning a chase.
Inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Georgia to Phenix City
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A Forsyth, Georgia inmate escapee is in police custody after a chase from Georgia to Phenix City, Alabama. On Monday, September 26, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office received notification that Robert Jenkins had escaped from a work detail while incarcerated in Forsyth, Georgia. Jenkins...
Multiple suspects arrested for drug possession
ALBANY — Three Albany men were arrested early Monday on drug and gun charges after Albany police responded to a domestic violence call. Lonnie Lewis, Quindathion Baldwin and Enorris Holley were arrested by Albany Police Department officers who responded to the call, according to an APD news release.
UPDATE: Search underway for suspect who crashed truck into church porch, fled patrol car
UPDATE 1:27 p.m. Sept. 27, 2022: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia State Patrol is looking for the individual suspected of crashing a truck into the brick porch of a church then fleeing a patrol vehicle upon apprehension. Preliminary details released from Georgia State Patrol state a Manchester Trooper tried to stop a truck for a […]
Georgia prison escapee recaptured after East Alabama deputy ends chase with ‘PIT maneuver’
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A prisoner who escaped from a work detail in Forsyth, Ga., was captured late Monday night after a high-speed chase that ended in Russell County, Ala., the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office said. Robert Jenkins escaped Monday using a truck owned by Forsyth and was spotted in Columbus later in the […]
Phenix City Police: Man shot during ‘trespassing dispute’ on Hwy 80 West
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting. According to police, the shooting happened in the 3600 block of US Hwy 80 West on Sept. 24, 2022. Police responded to the scene at 5:30 p.m. A Phenix City man, identified by police as Riley Graham, was shot one […]
Albany police seek help in finding burglary, arson suspect
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the community’s assistance in locating William Donnie McCulligh, 41,who has warrants taken on the following charges: Burglary, arson in the second degree, and giving false name, address or date of birth. McCulligh’s last known address...
Pedestrian killed on Victory Drive
UPDATE – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the pedestrian killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle. According to Bryan, Nyteish Adeogum, age 33, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 7:40 a.m. Bryan said she died from blunt force trauma. ORIGINAL: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A person has […]
Sylvester police seek community help in locating, identifying three victims of theft
The Sylvester Police Department is asking the public to identify three victims. In a Facebook post by SPD, a subject was arrested in reference to possessing stolen items in a recent case. Among those items were several financial transaction cards. Some of the owners of those stolen cards have been...
SGTC Director of Campus Safety sworn in by Sumter County Sheriff
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Director of Campus Safety Sammy Stone, Jr., was officially sworn in as the SGTC Police Chief by Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant recently. Chief Stone has already gone through law enforcement training and has been a Peace Officer’s Standards and Training (POST) certified...
Pedestrian ID’d after struck by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Nyteish Adeogum. Adeogum was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m. It’s...
Investigator saves 2 children from burning car in Talbot County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cpl/Investigator Kiyanna Johnson saved two children from a fiery vehicle on Highway 96 in Talbot County. The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office says, on Sept. 25, Johnson was doing a routine patrol when she received information about a wreck on Highway 96/Butler Highway at mile marker 3.
3 men sentenced for conspiring to distribute meth at Georgia state prison
MACON, Ga. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle District of Georgia has announced the sentencing of three Georgia men for their role in attempting to distribute methamphetamine at the Macon State Prison. According to the release, on Sept. 2, 2019, Demarea Demond Carey, 28, was driving a...
Albany police looking for 'critically missing' 51-year-old man
Albany police are looking for a "critically missing person." Police say that 51-year-old Kenneth B. Burgess was reported missing on September 23, 2022. Burgess stands five-feel-eleven and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has a slim build and is bald. Police say that he was last seen in the 900 block...
Suspect in 2019 Columbus murder serving time in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— WRBL has learned new information on the suspect in the 2019 murder of a Circle K employee who has yet to be prosecuted. Daequavian Soloman was named as a suspect in November of 2019 in the murder of Dontrell Williams. However, when he was indicted on murder charges Soloman was booked into […]
