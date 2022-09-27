ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

defendernetwork.com

Help is on the way: Company offers help for utility bills

New data shows Houston’s numbers are above the national average when it comes to struggling to keep the lights on. Data from KTRK shows that 26% of Houstonians struggled to pay at least one power bill during the year, which is higher than in New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, and San Francisco. The data also revealed that 36% of Houstonians had to either reduce or cut back on food or medicine to help pay for utilities.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Billionaire Couple's Foundation Gives a Record $100 Million to Improve the Buffalo Bayou For All

The Kinder Foundation's $100 million gift to Buffalo Bayou Partnership accelerates the Buffalo Bayou East Master Plan. (Rendering of the plan from the Buffalo Bayou Partnership website) Continuing its legacy of transformational support for Houston’s green spaces, the Kinder Foundation has committed a historic $100 million to the Buffalo Bayou...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Why Houston's 8th Wonder Brewery is expanding into the cannabis business

8th Wonder Brewery, one of Houston's very first craft breweries, is officially making moves into another industry: cannabis. The company announced it was partnering with Bayou City Hemp to create 8th Wonder Cannabis, a new brand and dispensary dedicated to all things hemp-derived. "Cannabis is going to be featured in...
HOUSTON, TX
PLANetizen

Houston Metro Seeks Proposals for Transit-Oriented Development

Houston’s Metropolitan Transit Authority is considering developing some of its ‘park and ride’ properties(largely surface parking lots) into housing and commercial space, reports Dug Begley in the Houston Chronicle. “The [Metro] board in August created a subcommittee tasked with joint development and land use, which met for...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston Mayor blasts 5th Ward cleanup plans

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a plan submitted to Texas environmental regulators to remediate legacy rail yard contamination in a north Houston neighborhood won’t be sufficient after the city’s health department found toxic chemicals in soil samples near the yard. “The remediation measures that the [Texas Commission on...
HOUSTON, TX
#Buffalo Bayou#Public Housing#The Bayou#Affordable Housing#Charity#The Kinder Foundation#The Fifth Ward#The City Council#The Houston Chronicle
Click2Houston.com

Get to know Sylvester Turner: 50 facts about Houston's mayor

HOUSTON – Elected in December 2015 and reelected in December 2019, Sylvester Turner is serving his second four-year term as Houston’s 62nd mayor. Scroll below for 40 facts about the City of Houston’s highest-ranking government official. Sylvester Turner was born on September 27, 1954 in Houston’s Acres...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 30 to October 2, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
HOUSTON, TX
rejournals.com

West Houston's 575 office building jumps to 80% occupancy

JLL has announced that 575, a Class-A office building, has jumped to more than 80% occupancy from a mere 30% in Summer 2021. Located in the heart of West Houston at 575 N. Dairy Ashford and formerly known as Energy Center II, 575 is one of the premier projects in West Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Hurricane Ian's size compared to Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Major Hurricane Ian heads for Florida today, bringing significant wind damage, storm surge and flooding to a large area. For more context for Texans, an overlay of the state of Texas over Wednesday morning’s satellite and radar image of Ian show its impressive size. How...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Harris County commissioner says, 'no additional cops, no budget deal'

HOUSTON - Amid predictions of health care shortages, lost pay raises and potential layoffs Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey is looking to set the record straight. Ramsey says the price for his vote on a proposed budget, increasing year-over-year spending by more than $100 million, was a rock-solid...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Rodney Ellis and the harris County Budget

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis - " People are going to die. That's not hyperbole. People are going to die because of these budget cuts. And my colleagues will have the blood on their hands" Ellis is speaking about the $100 million of increased spending he and the Democratic majority were unable to push thRough when Commissioners Tom Ramsey and Jack Cagle denied the court a quorum. Instead, Harris County leadership must get by on between $60- $70 million more than they spent last year. Greg Groogan leads the panel in a lively discussion on the Harris County budget.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
spacecityweather.com

While Texas slides into fall, an extremely dangerous hurricane slams into Florida

Good morning. The majority of the Houston region has dropped into the low 60s this morning as cool, dry air blankets the area. This week’s front will have sticking power as Texas falls on the backside of the extremely powerful Hurricane Ian, which will bring a catastrophic storm surge to southwest Florida later today. The slow-moving storm, with sustained winds of 155 mph, is the kind of hurricane that destroys communities. Frankly, this is the kind of storm I worry most about when I think of Houston and its vulnerabilities to tropical weather. We need to be ready to help Floridians in the days and weeks ahead.
HOUSTON, TX

