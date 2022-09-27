EXCLUSIVE: APA is bolstering its Physical Production Department with the addition of three new agents – Marina Moyses, Alexa Lopez and Micaela Huber. Moyses will anchor South American initiatives from San Paulo Brazil; Lopez comes to APA from Panavision and Huber has been elevated from coordinator to head up a hair and make-up department. “We are proud to be market leaders in diversity within the Physical Production community, and excited to expand upon that with the addition of three women including two Latina agents, all of whom will greatly enhance the scope of what we offer our clients at APA,” said Julian...

