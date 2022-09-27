Read full article on original website
Maryland’s New “227” Area Code Should Really Belong to DC
Marylanders will have a new 227 area code in the near future—and some people in DC aren’t happy about it. First, the pertinent details. According to the Maryland Public Service Commission, available telephone numbers with the standard 240 and 301 area codes are in short supply. They’re expected to run out sometime next year, possibly spring, at which time new numbers will be assigned with the 227 code. The change won’t impact existing numbers in the counties where 240 and 301 are used, including phone numbers in Montgomery, Prince George’s, Frederick, and Anne Arundel counties.
$100 Monthly Metro Stipends Are One Step Closer to Becoming Reality
DC residents are one step closer to receiving a $100 Metro stipend each month. This afternoon, the DC Council’s Committee on Transportation and the Environment unanimously voted to advance a bill that would provide residents with $100 in Metro fare each month—essentially making public transit free, or nearly free, for a lot of people. According to Ward 6 Council Member Charles Allen, 92 percent of Metro riders spend less than $100 per month.
5 Spooky Haunted Houses and Forests Near DC
It’s that time of year when goblins, ghosts, and ghouls (or, at least, strangers in costumes) prowl around DC-area haunted houses. Sure, the houses may not be real haunted spots, but the screams are certainly verifiable. Here are some of the scariest spots for a Halloween spook. 19120 Martinsburg...
Take Our Restaurant Survey and You Could Win Dinner for Two
For the past 45 years, Washingtonian has taken the pulse of the local restaurant scene by asking you, the reader, to play food critic. We want to hear about who you think slings the best pizza or taco or Korean feast. Where you’ve had special-occasion worthy tasting menus—or fancy takeout. Which underrated neighborhood restaurants you think deserve some attention.
