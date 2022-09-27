Women's use of exclamation points in emails might not be the issue you think it is

Careers in engineering can vary from building bridges, computers and software to improving how microwaves work or creating prosthetics. With so many paths and focuses, what does it mean to be an engineer?﻿Biosystems and agricultural engineering associate professor Daniel Morris said an engineer is "someone who looks at the world and wants to understand it, and then wants to make it better."﻿Engineers work to improve and solve real-world problems, and they do it in a variety of ways and within a variety of industries. Agricultural engineering focuses on issues related to plants and animals. Morris said the goal is to improve the...

ENGINEERING ・ 24 MINUTES AGO