flkeysnews.com
Tropical Storm Ian offshore of Florida, forecast to turn into a hurricane again
This article tracking Hurricane Ian is available for free as a public service to all readers. Get Hurricane Ian updates texted to you from The Miami Herald. Sign up at joinsubtext.com/hurricaneian. UPDATE: Tropical Storm Ian moved off Florida’s east coast and into the Atlantic Thursday morning, where it’s expected to...
flkeysnews.com
How much storm surge will Hurricane Ian bring to Florida? See the risk by area
All of Florida’s Gulf Coast is under a storm surge warning as monstrous Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon. Ian is battering Florida with powerful gusty winds, heavy rain and a life-threatening storm surge that could reach up to 18 feet in some parts of the state. Storm surge...
flkeysnews.com
Is South Florida clear of Ian? Will there be more storms? Wind? What the forecast shows
For some in South Florida Thursday became an unexpected day off with many schools and businesses giving students and employees a day off after two stormy days brought on by Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 storm made a devastating landfall at Southwest Florida’s Cayo Costa island near Sanibel-Captiva Wednesday afternoon...
flkeysnews.com
Ian’s path of ruin: Sanibel bridge severed, Gulf Coast cities flooded. Rescues continue
Get Hurricane Ian updates texted to you from The Miami Herald. Sign up at joinsubtext.com/hurricaneian. As the core of Ian left Florida on Thursday, roughly 2 million households across the state were without electricity as the Gulf Coast began to assess leveled homes, flooded buildings and streets, and damaged or destroyed roads and bridges.
flkeysnews.com
Hurricane Ian’s strong winds are menacing Florida. Check the threat in your area
Hurricane Ian’s powerful hurricane-force and tropical storm-force winds are lashing Florida as the storm made landfall on the state’s west coast Wednesday. Ian is a large Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and higher gusts. Its hurricane-force winds extend up to 50 miles from the center and its tropical storm-force winds extend up to 175 miles, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory.
flkeysnews.com
What does Hurricane Ian look like from above as it assaults Florida? See for yourself
Hurricane Ian is hours away from making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast. We’ve been feeling the storm in the Keys, where surf is meeting sidewalk, and in Broward County, where several tornadoes flipped planes and damaged property. But that’s far from the worst. Ian is forecast to...
flkeysnews.com
Seawater buried Florida towns along coast. Watch what it looked like during the surge
The surge came rushing in, smothering homes, cars, entire neighborhoods. Hurricane Ian took no mercy on Southwest Florida as seawater poured down streets and into buildings. When the waters recede, the damage will not. Wrecked homes. Ruined cars. Displaced lives. Here’s what some of the scenes looked like at the...
flkeysnews.com
Hurricane Ian now a fierce Cat 3 as track shifts south and early rains sweep Florida
This article tracking Hurricane Ian is available for free as a public service to all readers. Hurricane Ian’s projected path shifted slightly Tuesday, on a track that would push the powerful storm to an earlier potential landfall south of the Tampa Bay area — a small but significant change for a Gulf Coast vulnerable to storm surge.
flkeysnews.com
How long will South Florida feel effects of Hurricane Ian, and when will tornadoes stop?
What is Hurricane Ian bringing to South Florida? Tornado watch. Flood watch. Tropical storm warning. On Wednesday, expect another day like Tuesday as Ian’s rain bands assault South Florida as the Category 4 storm and its winds topping 150 mph approaches landfall somewhere in the Fort Myers and Sarasota area on Florida’s west coast.
flkeysnews.com
Ian no biggie to some on Florida coast: ‘I walk in faith and not in fear. That’s how I roll’
The beachfront town of Venice was deserted Wednesday morning as Ian stalked the Gulf Coast and 60 mph gusts blowing sheets of rain raked streets strewn with tree branches. A lone cyclist who said his name is Adam pedaled through the downpour to the beach to take a look at the whitecaps, then to a parking garage where he had stowed his car. He wasn’t worried and he wasn’t the only one. But lots of people were. They had already boarded up or evacuated, some to hotels in safer inland locations.
flkeysnews.com
Are you having trouble contacting people in SW Florida after Ian? This could be why
Internet connectivity drastically went down Wednesday afternoon in Southwest Florida as Hurricane Ian closed in on the area, according to an organization that tracks network disruptions across the world. It collapsed across several cities — with some showing 0% connectivity in the evening, Isik Mater, director of research at NetBlocks...
flkeysnews.com
At potential ground zero in this Florida beach town, they can only hope Ian veers away
At what could be ground zero for looming Hurricane Ian, the main avenue was desolate Tuesday afternoon. Some small boutiques had plywood boards over the windows. Only a few shop owners in this small Gulf Coast town were making final preparations in gray, drizzly weather. Daniel E. McDonald, 65, fastened...
flkeysnews.com
Florida Keys tourists and residents should be ‘in safe structure’ — but first, some fun
September is usually an off time for tourism in Key West, but Duval Street is always busy with bar hoppers and souvenir shoppers. But on Tuesday, as Hurricane Ian whipped the Florida Keys with high wind gusts, heavy rains and street flooding, the Southernmost City was eerily quiet. “I think...
flkeysnews.com
Publix donates $1 million to Hurricane Ian recovery, starts donation initiative at stores
You’ll soon be able to chip in with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts the next time you go grocery shopping. Publix on Thursday announced a companywide donation campaign to collect money at its stores for the American Red Cross response to Hurricane Ian. Starting Friday, employees and customers can donate to the American Red Cross at Publix during checkout. Publix has stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Virginia, North and South Carolina.
flkeysnews.com
Florida COVID weekly update: Miami-Dade lowered to medium risk level for virus spread
In the past seven days, the state has added 2,258 cases and 44 deaths per day, on average, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over the past three weeks, on average, 110 fewer cases were logged each day across...
flkeysnews.com
Are schools closed in Miami? Broward? The Keys? What to know ahead of Ian
UPDATE: Miami-Dade public schools will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, and Broward schools will be closed Wednesday. As Hurricane Ian dominates the news, you may be wondering if you should send your kids to school — or if schools will even be open. Hurricane Ian is expected to...
flkeysnews.com
When will your Publix close before Ian? When will it reopen? What about Walmart, Target?
Publix will close 449 stores in Florida until Friday morning along with closing three Florida Keys stores until Wednesday afternoon and 88 Winn-Dixie stores are closed Wednesday as Hurricane Ian begins to come ashore. Here’s what we know so far about each chain. ▪ Publix: Stores in Marathon (5407...
