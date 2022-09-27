ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
flkeysnews.com

Tropical Storm Ian offshore of Florida, forecast to turn into a hurricane again

This article tracking Hurricane Ian is available for free as a public service to all readers. Get Hurricane Ian updates texted to you from The Miami Herald. Sign up at joinsubtext.com/hurricaneian. UPDATE: Tropical Storm Ian moved off Florida’s east coast and into the Atlantic Thursday morning, where it’s expected to...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Bradenton Beach, FL
flkeysnews.com

Hurricane Ian’s strong winds are menacing Florida. Check the threat in your area

Hurricane Ian’s powerful hurricane-force and tropical storm-force winds are lashing Florida as the storm made landfall on the state’s west coast Wednesday. Ian is a large Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and higher gusts. Its hurricane-force winds extend up to 50 miles from the center and its tropical storm-force winds extend up to 175 miles, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#National Hurricane Center#Gulf Coast#Wind Speeds#Hurricane Ian
flkeysnews.com

Ian no biggie to some on Florida coast: ‘I walk in faith and not in fear. That’s how I roll’

The beachfront town of Venice was deserted Wednesday morning as Ian stalked the Gulf Coast and 60 mph gusts blowing sheets of rain raked streets strewn with tree branches. A lone cyclist who said his name is Adam pedaled through the downpour to the beach to take a look at the whitecaps, then to a parking garage where he had stowed his car. He wasn’t worried and he wasn’t the only one. But lots of people were. They had already boarded up or evacuated, some to hotels in safer inland locations.
VENICE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
flkeysnews.com

Publix donates $1 million to Hurricane Ian recovery, starts donation initiative at stores

You’ll soon be able to chip in with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts the next time you go grocery shopping. Publix on Thursday announced a companywide donation campaign to collect money at its stores for the American Red Cross response to Hurricane Ian. Starting Friday, employees and customers can donate to the American Red Cross at Publix during checkout. Publix has stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Virginia, North and South Carolina.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy