Detroit News
Developers, officials celebrate Midtown Detroit apartment-retail complex
Detroit — A decade ago, developers set out with plans to construct an office building on the corner of Woodward and Stinson in Midtown. After they scrapped those plans and pivoted to residential, Woodward West welcomed its first tenants during the summer. “I know a lot of people said,...
Detroit News
GM to relocate Heritage Center to Grand Blanc Township
General Motors Co. is relocating its Heritage Center from Sterling Heights to the company’s former Customer Care & Aftersales world headquarters in Grand Blanc Township, bringing it closer to the Detroit automaker's Flint birthplace. The Heritage Center in Sterling Heights opened in a leased space in 2004 to house...
Detroit News
Partial demolition begins on 'scary' Packard Plant
Detroit — Tara Moxley has lived in the shadow of the Packard Plant her whole life, and for decades she’s watched the blight worsen at the onetime auto manufacturing site. “It’s an eyesore and it’s scary,” said Moxley, 50. “We have grandkids that play around here and it’s scary to not know if you’re kids can go outside and be safe. There have been animals, all kinds of wild animals and rodents.”
Detroit News
Detroit to begin demolishing portion of Packard Plant
Detroit will begin emergency demolition Thursday on a portion of the long-abandoned Packard Plant that has been deemed dangerous. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Demolition Director LaJuan Counts, and stakeholders are expected to kick off the demolition of the parcel at 6199 Concord. The structure is adjacent to the Display Group, and "creates an imminent danger to that building, its employees, and neighborhood residents," city officials said.
Crain's Detroit Business
Meridian lists huge downtown Detroit office footprint
Meridian Health is shedding a large chunk of its office footprint in downtown Detroit, putting multiple spaces up for sublease. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
Detroit News
9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed
An underground cocktail bar in Detroit, a multi-use venue and pizzeria in Utica and a new dumpling and noodle joint for Westland are just some of businesses that made their debut in the food scene this month. Sadly, September saw a lot of closings, from popular media-darling spots that were...
Look At This Abandoned Detroit Area Nursing Home
It's amazing what was left in this Detroit area nursing home. It's as if they got the all-clear to evacuate the premises and left everything and moved on. The nursing home was closed due to a class action lawsuit, which may explain why almost everything was left as if they were in a hurry to leave.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Landlord, rental compliance problems in Detroit? How to get help
Are you having an issue with a bad landlord or a rental property in the city of Detroit?. Help Me Hank has been covering this issue for months, and we’ve compiled some resources for residents who need help. The first thing to do, if you think you may be...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
fox2detroit.com
New Belle Isle Nature Center • Detroit activist snubbed at White House • Thieves steal construction loader
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - New exhibits and new habitats are part of the Belle Isle Nature Center's $2.5 million renovation it plans to unveil during its grand opening Wednesday. The nature center has been closed for improvements since March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Since then, it's undergone "transformative renovations" that the public will get to see for the first time Wednesday.
Detroit News
Bankole Thompson: State must answer Highland Park's cry for help
A ruling last month from the Michigan Court of Appeals that affirmed that the city of Highland Park must pay $21 million in water and sewerage debt to the Great Lakes Water Authority is just the tip of the iceberg of troubles for this urban enclave that has long known nothing but disinvestment.
Detroit News
Detroit delays free legal aid program for renters facing eviction
Detroit's newly formed right to counsel program is going to be delayed in ensuring low-income renters have free legal aid when facing eviction because the city is expected to miss its Saturday launch. The Detroit City Council unanimously approved the ordinance in May guaranteeing an office for eviction defense to...
Look In This Abandoned Historic Detroit Mansion
It's not often you will find a home from this era in such great condition, yet the wheel got spun and we got lucky. From the late 1880s, this historic Detroit home sits empty today. Half in ruins while the other side is full of cobwebs. Historic Detroit Area Mansion.
Detroit News
Dumas: Detroit overbuilt and under-occupied
This story has been edited to remove an incorrect assertion that Dan Gilbert has declared legal residence in Florida. He is still registered to vote in Michigan, and his spokesperson said his legal residence remains in Oakland County. I'll say it quite simply: Detroit is overbuilt and under-occupied. Downtown appears...
michiganchronicle.com
WhatUpDoe Fest Brings Art and Music to Detroit’s West Side
Detroit artist Tiﬀ Massey is pleased to present WhatUpDoe Fest, a musical festival and art activation honoring the creativity of the greater Detroit community. The grand opening of a former bank building that has been recently converted into an artists space in the city’s Fitzgerald neighborhood, WhatUpDoe Fest is a way of highlighting Detroit’s unique musical and artistic culture with a free daylong event, featuring local DJs and installations by fellow Detroit artists. WhatUpDoe Fest will take place on October 2, 2022 from 9 am – 6 pm at 15911 Wyoming (@ Puritan).
Detroit News
Detroit auto show drew 'hundreds of thousands,' will likely stay in September, organizers say
Organizers of the Detroit auto show say the return of this year’s event after a more than three-year hiatus was successful with “hundreds of thousands” of attendees, and they expect to stick to a September show in 2023. The North American International Auto Show historically has trumpeted...
radioresultsnetwork.com
New Toll System Implemented At Sault International Bridge, Blue Water Bridge
The agencies in charge of two international bridge crossings on the Ontario-Michigan border cut the ribbons on a new tolling system today. Under a $9.3 million contract, the previous toll systems at the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge (connecting Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, with Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario) and the Blue Water Bridge (connecting Port Huron, Michigan, to Point Edward, Ontario) have been modernized.
Detroit News
Editorial: Our choices for state Senate from Wayne County
Wayne County voters will fill state Senate seats in newly drawn districts when they go to the polls on Nov. 8. Many of the new districts cross into Macomb and Oakland Counties. In districts that include parts of Detroit, CitizenDetroit, a good government advocacy group, has done short videos with...
michiganchronicle.com
13th District: Shri Thanedar or Martell Bivings Will Make Election History Win
With the General Election quickly approaching, Democratic candidate Shri Thanedar or Republican hopeful Martell Bivings will make history with a victory in the 13th Congressional District on Tuesday, Nov. 8. While Thanedar’s and Bivings’ reasons for running for Congress go beyond making history, nevertheless, a win by either candidate in the 13th will be a first on several fronts.
Detroit News
Bankole Thompson: Detroiters deserve to benefit from development
Keith Bradford, the president of Olympia Development of Michigan and the District Detroit, part of the billionaire empire Ilitch Holdings, Inc., headed by Chris Ilitch, recently spoke about a new joint development plan with billionaire Stephen Ross to build a $195 million hotel near Little Caesars Arena. “The hotel, food...
