Detroit — Tara Moxley has lived in the shadow of the Packard Plant her whole life, and for decades she’s watched the blight worsen at the onetime auto manufacturing site. “It’s an eyesore and it’s scary,” said Moxley, 50. “We have grandkids that play around here and it’s scary to not know if you’re kids can go outside and be safe. There have been animals, all kinds of wild animals and rodents.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO