Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
DNA in Viking poop sheds new light on 55,000-year-old relationship between gut companions
Using fossilized eggs in up to 2,500-year-old feces from Viking settlements in Denmark and other countries, researchers at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences and the Wellcome Sanger Institute (UK) have made the largest and most in-depth genetic analysis of one of the oldest parasites found in humans—the whipworm.
Phys.org
Sugary poo could be used to lure destructive plant pests to their doom
Spotted lanternflies communicate through their smelly excretions—called honeydew, reports a new study in Frontiers in Insect Science. This invasive species has been impacting crops in the northeastern US, but little is known about how these insects locate each other for reproduction or feeding. According to this latest research, the insects' honeydew emits several airborne chemicals that attract other lanternflies. Surprisingly, these effects are sex-specific, which may be the first known case of such signals in insects known as planthoppers.
Phys.org
New bacterial species discovered in the intestine
Whether plant, animal or human, living organisms are colonized by a multitude of bacteria. Research findings in recent years show that bacteria not only co-exist with their host, but form mutual interactions in the form of a symbiosis that can benefit both the bacterium and the host. The sum of...
Phys.org
New research finds that viruses may have 'eyes and ears' on us
New UMBC-led research in Frontiers in Microbiology suggests that viruses are using information from their environment to "decide" when to sit tight inside their hosts and when to multiply and burst out, killing the host cell. The work has implications for antiviral drug development. A virus's ability to sense its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Scientists use machine learning to help fight antibiotic resistance in farmed chickens
Scientists have used machine learning to find new ways to identify and pinpoint disease in poultry farms, which will help to reduce the need for antibiotic treatment, lowering the risk of antibiotic resistance transferring to human populations. The study, published in The ISME Journal, was led by Dr. Tania Dottorini...
Three dead, six ill with mystery pneumonia ‘very similar to Covid’ in Argentina
Three people have died this week in Argentina due to pneumonia of unknown origin, local health authorities have said. Six others have been infected as experts ruled out Covid-19, influenza, and hantavirus as causative agents.Luis Medina Ruiz, the minister of public health of the Tucuman province, northwest Argentina, reported the death of a 70-year-old patient and the identification of three employees of the medical facility with symptoms.“What these patients have in common is the severe respiratory condition with bilateral pneumonia and compromise in images [x-ray] very similar to Covid, but that is ruled out,” Dr Ruiz said. Of the...
Popculture
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Hepatitis A Contamination
Packages of frozen berries are being recalled across Europe after multiple people were sickened by hepatitis A. On Aug. 25, Ardo NV issued a recall of Ardo Fruitberry mix in various sizes after the hepatitis A virus was found in the product. At this time, at least 10 to 15 people have been sickened, though they have all recovered.
Scientists were worried about a particular variant this fall. They didn't expect its offspring
A child of Centaurus, BA.2.75.2 is one to watch this fall, an expert tells Fortune—for more reasons than one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
outbreaknewstoday.com
Thailand warns of increases in dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease
Officials from the Thailand Department of Disease Control (DDC) are advising the public to be aware of diseases such as dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease and other potential illnesses that could intensify during the rainy season. Government Deputy Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul urged people to see a doctor immediately if they experience...
Russian Bat Virus Discovery Could Be Bad News for Humans
Researchers have discovered that a virus originally found in Russian bats, which is related to SARS-CoV-2, may be capable of infecting human cells.
Residents urged to get vaccinated against mysterious 'Q fever' after cases of the rare bacterial disease doubled in a year
A disease that is spread from animal particles to people has doubled its usual transmission with people urged to vaccinate and wear a mask while mowing. Queensland Health has encouraged residents in the Wide Bay Region north of Brisbane to get vaccinated against Q fever. The rare bacterial disease causes...
Phys.org
Research reveals bed bugs produce potentially dangerous amounts of histamine
University of Kentucky (UK) College of Agriculture, Food and Environment entomologists made eye-opening discoveries in a recent bed bug study, finding the bugs produce large amounts of histamine that may pose risks to humans. Histamine is a chemical compound the human body naturally produces that may cause inflammation and alert...
Scientists solve mysterious pneumonia outbreak in northwest Argentina
A cluster of pneumonia cases which led to the deaths of four people in northwest Argentina was caused by Legionella bacteria, health authorities in the country have said.The outbreak, which involved 11 reported cases, was linked to a single private health clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucuman, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.PAHO said it had been informed by the Argentina Ministry of Health that Legionella was the cause, and added authorities were now investigating the source.Provincial health authorities are collecting environmental samples, conducting risk assessments, and implementing control measures in the healthcare clinic related to...
IFLScience
Alternative To COVID-19 Vaccines Neutralizes All Known Strains, Including Omicron
Scientists from the University of Tel Aviv have identified and isolated two new antibodies that appeared to have great efficacy against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The team found that the two had a combined neutralization efficacy against all strains – including the currently dominant one – of up to 95 percent.
Phys.org
Manuka honey could help to clear deadly drug-resistant lung infection, research suggests
A potential new treatment combining natural manuka honey with a widely used drug has been developed by scientists at Aston University to treat a potentially lethal lung infection and greatly reduce side effects of one of the current drugs used for its treatment. The findings, which are published in the...
How your cooker could put you and your kids at risk of deadly diseases
GAS cookers might be guilty of something a lot more sinister than eating up your money, experts have warned. The hobs, used by almost a third of households in the UK, emit potentially dangerous gases - even when turned off, a new study warns. According to scientists, gas cookers can...
MedicalXpress
Common childhood bug 'hyped up as tomato flu'
Leading clinicians and medical researchers in India say they are aghast at the media reports that portray hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD)—a common, relatively mild, viral infection afflicting children—as caused by a new virus responsible for what is dubbed "tomato flu." The reports appear to originate from...
Study: Type A blood 45% higher chance of getting COVID-19
Those with type O were 35% less likely to get it.
Why Do Lettuce and Spinach Keep Getting Contaminated With E. Coli?
While most E. coli strains are harmless, E. coli O157:H7 can cause a severe intestinal infection in humans. E. coli outbreaks are often associated with leafy greens like lettuce and spinach, partially because of the way they’re grown in soil that’s prone to contamination. Most people in the...
New Covid-like virus discovered in Russian bat may infect humans and evade vaccines, study finds
A virus recently discovered in a Russian bat is similar to the one causing the Covid-19 pandemic and may also infect humans, a new study finds. Researchers, including those from Washington State University in the US, found that the spike proteins from the bat virus – named Khosta-2 – can infect human cells, and that it is resistant to both the antibodies and serum from individuals vaccinated for Sars-CoV-2.
Comments / 0