Essex, MD

Essex man dies after fatal homicide incident

By Staff Report
 2 days ago
An Essex man has died after reportedly being violently attacked last week outside of an area convenience store.

The circumstances surrounding homicide incident – which occurred on the morning of Sept. 22 – is under investigation by homicide detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department.

