Essex man dies after fatal homicide incident

Gunpowder Falls Park Manager charged with second degree rape
Detectives from Baltimore County's Special Victims Unit have arrested and charged 71-year-old Michael Browning with Second Degree Rape and Second Degree Assault.
Nottingham MD
Former manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park charged with rape
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit have arrested 71-year-old Michael Browning and charged him with second-degree rape and second-degree assault. Authorities say that, over a six month timeframe, Browning sexually assaulted someone several times. These assaults occurred while he was employed by The Maryland Park Service...
fox5dc.com
Anne Arundel County mobile home fire leaves 1 person dead
LOTHIAN, Md. - A person is dead after a mobile home fire in Anne Arundel County. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at the Patuxent Mobile Estates in Lothian, Maryland. Authorities say the person who was killed was an adult. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Homes, Vehicle On Quiet Severn Court Struck By Early Morning Gunfire: Police
Multiple homes and at least one vehicle were struck when gunshots rang out early on Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County, police said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the area of Village Square Court and Carriage Court in Severn.
WGAL
York police name suspect in fatal shooting of 19-year-old
YORK, Pa. — York police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man. An arrest warrant has been issued for Tyrell Christian. He's accused of gunning down the victim in the 500 block of West Market Street late Tuesday night. Police said the victim knew...
Multiple Hit-Run Drivers At Large Following Fatal Incident On Waldorf Roadway: Sheriff
Multiple hit-and-run drivers are at large after a 30-year-old scooter driver was killed when he was struck by several vehicles in Maryland, police say. Hughesville resident Jeremy Alexander Parks was operating an electric scooter southbound on Old Washington Road in Waldorf shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 when he was struck near the intersection of Bad Dog Alley.
Former Maryland Park Service Manager Charged With Alleged Assault, Rape: Police
A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a person repeatedly over the course of six months, police announced. Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
Baseball Swinging Student At Perry Hall HS Faces Charges For Violent Fight, Police Say
A minor was arrested in Baltimore County after police were called to the Perry Hall High School for a violent fight that broke out among students involving weapons, according to a member of the Board of Education. Investigators said that a juvenile was arrested by officers from the county police...
Man stabbed, dies outside McDonald’s in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police detectives were at a fast food restaurant Wednesday after a man was stabbed then died there. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that it happened around 3:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of University Blvd. When officers arrived, they found a man stabbed in the […]
Police investigating suspected Road Rage incident near Oxon Hill
(Oxon Hill, MD) – Maryland State Police continue investigating an alleged road rage shooting that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Prince George’s County. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver Volkswagen 4-door sedan with tinted windows. The driver is described as a black male, 20-30 years old, with slight facial hair. It […]
Bus crashes into gas station in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A bus crashed into a gas station in Prince George's County. Police are still investigating exactly what happened. Officers were called to the area of Forestville Road and Stewart Road for the reported crash around 10:45 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that a school bus that was being used to train someone in getting their commercial driver's license crashed into a gas station in the area. Police said an unknown number of men were on board at the time. They were treated for minor injuries, according to police.
Hughesville man killed following hit and run
On September 26 at approximately 10:33 p.m., officers responded to the area of Old Washington Road and Bad Dog Alley for the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located a man deceased in the roadway. Initial investigation revealed that the man, later identified as Jeremy Alexander Parks, 30, of Hughesville, was […]
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Man arrested in connection to shooting of 17-year-old boy, 23-year-old man
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was arrested in West Baltimore after police believe he shot two victims in May of this year. According to investigators, 26-year-old Zhamiel Dixon, of Baltimore, was arrested after police say he a shot 17-year-old boy and 23-year-old man on May 19th. Dixon shot the...
2 people hospitalized after stolen car crashes into Metrobus, driver arrested
WASHINGTON — Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Southeast, D.C. late Tuesday night involving a car and a Metrobus. Police say just after 9 p.m. the driver of a car crashed into an A2 Metrobus near the intersection of Southern Avenue and Valley Terrace, SE. Police have not released details on what caused the crash.
'Targeted' Teen Shot Dead In York: Police
A 19-year-old man has died following a "targeted shooting" a York on Tuesday, Sept. 27, police say. The City police were called to the shooting in the 500 block of West Market Street at 11:52 p.m., according to a release by the department. Upon arrival, officers found the teen suffering...
Woman in critical condition after double shooting in Fells Point
BALTIMORE -- A woman is in critical condition and another is hurt after a shooting in Fells Point, one of the city's most popular entertainment districts.One of those victims was shot in the head, the other in the arm. Baltimore police have not released a lot of details about what led up to this shooting. But cellphone video of the scene to shows a pretty large crime scene at the corner of Aliceanna Street and South Broadway. Officers responded at about 1:05 a.m. to the 700 block of S. Broadway, a popular block of bars and restaurants, for the shooting....
Woman Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Being Shot In The Head In Baltimore: Police
A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head overnight in Baltimore, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded to the 700 block of South Broadway, where they were met by a person suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and a second woman who was struck in the arm.
Officers won't be charged for killing Essex man who lunged at them with knife
Two Baltimore County Police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing for their involvement in a May 4 deadly shooting.
WGAL
Man shot and killed in York
YORK, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in York late Tuesday night. Police said they responded to the 500 block of West Market Street at 11:52 p.m. for a reported shooting. Officers found the victim at the scene, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken...
Man arrested with active attempted murder warrant in Hanover
Anne Arundel County officers were in the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Blvd., Sunday afternoon, when they found a person with an active attempted murder warrant.
