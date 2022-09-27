ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

swark.today

SWEPCO announces interim fuel adjustment for Arkansas customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (September 27, 2022) – Southwestern Electric Power Co., an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, announced today an interim fuel adjustment for Arkansas customers to help recover higher-than-expected fuel costs during the summer months. SWEPCO filed an adjustment to the Energy Cost Recovery (ECR) rate on Sept....
The Georgia Sun

Georgia voters will decide 4 ballot questions in November

After Gov. Brian Kemp suspended then-state Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck in 2019 following Beck’s indictment for fraud and money laundering, he continued collecting his annual taxpayer-funded salary of $195,000. Those dismaying political optics would be avoided in the future if Georgia voters approve a constitutional amendment on the November...
ms.gov

Mississippi Local Food Purchase Assistance Program

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce was awarded a cooperative agreement from USDA for the Mississippi Local Food Purchase Assistance Program (LFPA). The program has two purposes:. To increase the distribution of locally-produced food to underserved communities by utilizing the distribution network of Mississippi’s Feeding America Affiliated Food Banks;...
THV11

Why do we pay personal property taxes in Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas law that feels as old as the postal service itself-- paying your personal property tax. It's a law that dates back to the 19th century and it's one that Bentley Hovis, Pulaski County Chief Deputy Treasurer, is pretty familiar with. “The simple answer...
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas lands part of $80 million for farming conservation pilot program

The Rural Investment to Protect our Environment Program (RIPE) announced that the nonprofit and its partners have been awarded $80 million for a pilot program by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities Program. The pilot program will target four states, including Arkansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Virginia.
Florida Phoenix

National politics, career arcs explain why Georgia’s Kemp polls ahead of Abrams

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I follow polls. I study polls. I look to polls for insight into how people outside my immediate circle might be thinking about things. But no, I do not trust polls. If you trust something you put faith in it. Trust implies a readiness to make decisions based on what those polls tell you, and […] The post National politics, career arcs explain why Georgia’s Kemp polls ahead of Abrams appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
KOCO

Should the legislature oversee Oklahoma’s Turnpike Authority?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Should the legislature oversee Oklahoma’s Turnpike Authority?. Some angry landowners said it’s long overdue and argued their case in the Capitol on Tuesday. It’s a new battle between the Turnpike Authority and Pike Off OTA that stems down to this: does there need to be legislation to keep OTA accountable or are they acting within their authority?
