Everything you need to know about Georgia Power’s proposed rate hike
Georgia Power's 2.7 million customers would start paying much more on their monthly power bills starting next year if the utility's proposed rate increase is approved.
North Carolina auditor: State unemployment office is making too many monetary payment errors
A state auditor released a report saying that North Carolina's unemployment office is making too many monetary payment errors in the chief jobless benefits program.
"Largely Resolved" Issues Blocking Georgia Residents' Access To $350
Many Georgia residents are to receive $350 from the state. But there was a problem with the payment method. A report says it is an ongoing issue, and most of it has gotten resolved.
SWEPCO announces interim fuel adjustment for Arkansas customers
SHREVEPORT, La. (September 27, 2022) – Southwestern Electric Power Co., an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, announced today an interim fuel adjustment for Arkansas customers to help recover higher-than-expected fuel costs during the summer months. SWEPCO filed an adjustment to the Energy Cost Recovery (ECR) rate on Sept....
Georgia voters will decide 4 ballot questions in November
After Gov. Brian Kemp suspended then-state Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck in 2019 following Beck’s indictment for fraud and money laundering, he continued collecting his annual taxpayer-funded salary of $195,000. Those dismaying political optics would be avoided in the future if Georgia voters approve a constitutional amendment on the November...
Mississippi Local Food Purchase Assistance Program
The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce was awarded a cooperative agreement from USDA for the Mississippi Local Food Purchase Assistance Program (LFPA). The program has two purposes:. To increase the distribution of locally-produced food to underserved communities by utilizing the distribution network of Mississippi’s Feeding America Affiliated Food Banks;...
Southwest Georgia farmers breathe cautious sigh of relief with reduced chance of heavy wind, rainfall
LEARY — What a difference a couple of days make. For southwest Georgia farmers, whose memories of the devastation to their crops brought by Hurricane Michael a little less than four years ago remain strikingly vivid, Hurricane Ian initially looked like déjà vu all over again. Michael...
Arkansas senator pushes plan to speed up construction projects using drone inspections
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When the I-40 bridge connecting Memphis to Arkansas closed for months due to a crack last year, Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.), looked for solutions to speed up construction inspections. “It was a very, very serious problem,” Boozman said. “And during the course of that time we...
Oklahoma senators rebuff Stitt's call to end grocery tax
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma senators said they want a tax policy working group to make recommendations on tax cuts and rebuffed a call from Gov. Kevin Stitt to eliminate the grocery tax. Stitt said Tuesday the state could use some of its $3 billion in savings to cover the...
Why do we pay personal property taxes in Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas law that feels as old as the postal service itself-- paying your personal property tax. It's a law that dates back to the 19th century and it's one that Bentley Hovis, Pulaski County Chief Deputy Treasurer, is pretty familiar with. “The simple answer...
Virginia Gov. Youngkin on track to restore parental rights against woke education bureaucrats
Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s new transgender policy puts the educational system on track to help parents while guaranteeing parental rights against bureaucrats.
See the former jobs of the governor of Mississippi
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Mississippi using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Arkansas lands part of $80 million for farming conservation pilot program
The Rural Investment to Protect our Environment Program (RIPE) announced that the nonprofit and its partners have been awarded $80 million for a pilot program by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities Program. The pilot program will target four states, including Arkansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Virginia.
National politics, career arcs explain why Georgia’s Kemp polls ahead of Abrams
Quality Journalism for Critical Times I follow polls. I study polls. I look to polls for insight into how people outside my immediate circle might be thinking about things. But no, I do not trust polls. If you trust something you put faith in it. Trust implies a readiness to make decisions based on what those polls tell you, and […] The post National politics, career arcs explain why Georgia’s Kemp polls ahead of Abrams appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Hurricane Ian may have caused $2M in damage, tree nursery owner estimates
Fish Branch Tree Farm owner John Conroy discusses the impact Hurricane Ian has had on Florida businesses as the state begins recovery efforts.
How the ‘Waffle House Index’ is used to determine Hurricane Ian's severity
Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer joined "'Fox & Friends" on Thurs., Sept. 29, 2022, to discuss how FEMA is using the restaurant to help communities in need after weather disasters.
As DeSantis deals with Hurricane Ian, Dems push Buttigieg to investigate governor over migrant ‘stunt'
Politico reported on Massachusetts Democrats urging Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to investigate Florida Gov. DeSantis' migrant "stunt."
Oklahoma's special legislative session expected to finalize $1.87 billion in pandemic relief projects
By the end of the week, Oklahoma lawmakers are expected to allocate nearly all of the state’s $1.87 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds when they come back for a special session. The projects to be funded include millions for broadband upgrades across the state and scores of programs...
Should the legislature oversee Oklahoma’s Turnpike Authority?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Should the legislature oversee Oklahoma’s Turnpike Authority?. Some angry landowners said it’s long overdue and argued their case in the Capitol on Tuesday. It’s a new battle between the Turnpike Authority and Pike Off OTA that stems down to this: does there need to be legislation to keep OTA accountable or are they acting within their authority?
Washington Post reporter rips Glenn Youngkin for 'straddling the GOP's 'Big Lie' divide'
Washington Post reporterr Laura Vozzella accused Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., of 'political acrobatics' after endorsing both Trump supporters and critics.
