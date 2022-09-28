ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police questioning person of interest in attempted kidnapping in West Loop

By Marissa Perlman, Tara Molina, Sabrina Franza
 3 days ago

Another victim comes forward after attempted West Loop kidnapping 02:39

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are questioning a person of interest, after a man tried to kidnap a woman in the city's West Loop but was thwarted by some good Samaritans.

Police confirmed Tuesday that they were questioning a person of interest in connection to the attempted kidnapping of a 45-year-old woman on Sunday near Sangamon and Adams streets.

It was at least the second time in recent weeks that there had been a kidnapping attempt in the area of Sangamon Street between Adams Street and Jackson Boulevard, and a woman said she was also attacked by the same man a short time earlier Sunday on Roosevelt Road.

Chicago police on Monday released surveillance photos of the suspect in Sunday's kidnapping attempt. He is seen in a sweatshirt and patterned pajama pants.

Surveillance images show a man wanted in a kidnapping attempt in the West Loop on Sept. 25, 2022 Chicago Police

Neighbors who live in the building above where this happened were woken up by the screams of a woman who was trying to get away from her alleged attempted kidnappers.

Video capturing those terrifying moments shows what appears to be a dark red van driving away. Neighbors tell us they believe a Lyft driver and passenger interceded before the unimaginable could happen.

Good Samaritans help prevent 2nd kidnapping attempt in West Loop 00:57

Police say before this video was taken, the offender approached the 45-year-old victim, grabbed both of her arms, and attempted to pull her inside of a maroon minivan.

Police release photos of suspect in attempted kidnapping in West Loop 02:04

Another woman says she was a victim of the same man

Meanwhile, another victim of the same attacker has come forward and told her story to CBS 2's Tara Molina on Tuesday. She spoke out to warn others to stay aware of your surroundings -- and if something seems off get out of the area.

The woman wasn't comfortable sharing her name or showing her face on TV, but wants you to hear her story.

"I'm happy that I was able to defend myself and that I wasn't hurt," the woman said as she stood a stone's throw from where she was attacked Sunday morning. "It was very upsetting."

She said she was also a victim of the very same man who appeared in the surveillance images released by police.

"He was wearing the white shirt," she said. "He was not wearing those pants."

The woman walked us through exactly what happened; what she escaped Sunday while walking down Roosevelt Road at 8:40 a.m. Sunday.

"I crossed the bridge and I noticed a man at the van, and he had his private parts exposed," she said.

The woman said she thought the man was urinating, and she hurried past. But she said the danger followed her.

"I turned to look and he was like coming toward me; like lunging toward me - saying things like, 'Ooh baby,' like kind of like lustful comments," the woman said.

The woman said the man grabbed her and pulled her in toward him.

"When he moved his head, all I could do was like bite his neck -- so I bit his neck, and he like moaned like he was like turned on. And so I started punched him and I tried to bite as hard as I could, and on the second bite, he let go" she said. "He just started backing away into the truck and he was like, 'I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry -- I had to.'"

Later on, the woman learned there was another attack in the West Loop just after hers – involving the same van and same van she'd identified.

Chicago police aren't connecting those dots for us yet.

"I hope that he is prosecuted, and he is kept away from women and people on the street that he can harm," the woman said.

Attempted abduction reported in same area in August

Almost a month ago on Aug. 24, a man was walking his dog at the corner of Adams and Sangamon streets when he spotted what looked like a woman in distress. The man sprayed the would-be kidnapper and three other people in the getaway car with bear spray. They took off shortly afterward.

That woman was not physically harmed. Police have not said if the two incidents are connected.

"Now this has become very scary," said Julie Darling with West Loop Community Organization. "I'm not one to be an alarmist, but at this point it does very much scare me. It's very unnerving, and I'm really urging my neighbors and my friends to walk together, carry some sort of self-defense, pepper spray, mace. The first line of self-defense is being aware."

In both cases someone was there to step in and do something and cameras were rolling. Neighbors worry that won't always be the case.

CBS 2 did reach out to building management to see if they would give us that video. We are waiting to hear back.

Police have not said if the two incidents are connected, and though they found the minivan, they have not made any arrests.

Meantime, community leaders are calling for more police patrols in the area to help women who live in the neighborhood feel safe. They're also asking for volunteers to help patrol the area.

"There are still no answers. We have yet another woman that has been traumatized and don't know where to turn for help," said Eric Russell, president of Tree Of Life Justice League.

"When you think about what's going on in the city of Chicago, there is no such thing as political. You've got to put the people first. We're people," said West Side activist Zerlina Smith-Members.

West Loop activists want more patrols after two kidnapping attempts 01:35

Comments / 3

Recent attacks on women, kidnapping attempts have West Loop residents worried

CHICAGO (CBS) -- West Loop residents remain frightened by the attempted kidnappings of two women in their neighborhood.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Friday night, you might expect people in the West Loop to be looking over their shoulders while walking at night. But some residents said the same fear remains in daylight – especially after the recent attempted kidnappings.And while police have someone in custody, that is not enough to ease concerns.You can find people walking dogs and hanging with their children in the park, and plenty of bike riders in the West Loop. But there is one thing...
Four charged in Southwest Side crime spree that ended in crash that killed innocent woman

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people, including three teens, have been charged in connection with a Southwest Side crime spree that ended with a crash that killed an innocent woman.Police said four people carjacked two women Wednesday night, set a pickup truck on fire, and ended up crashing into a 55-year-old woman's car, killing her. This also involved a police chase.All four people were taken into custody after that crash, and now face criminal charges.A 17-year-old boy has been charged with one count of murder, and three counts of aggravated fleeing.Another 17-year-old boy has been charged with felony counts of possession of...
Judge denies bond for suspect charged in Red Line bottle attack, orders him to stay off CTA

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bond was denied Friday for a man charged in a brutal attack on the CTA Red Line over the weekend.We have been tracking the brutal attack since it happened. On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights in connection with the attack.Police said Washington is the man seen on a viral video smashing a glass bottle over another man's head on a Red Line train near the terminal at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, it turns out Washington has a long rap sheet –...
Man charged with robbing two postal workers in Evanston

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with robbing two U.S. postal workers in north suburban Evanston.Everett Pullett, 32, is charged with two counts of armed robbery, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.Evanston Police said, around 4:05 p.m. on Monday, a postal worker was robbed by two people in the 1600 block of Monroe Street.The next day, another postal worker was robbed by a single gunman shortly before noon in the 2400 block of Nathaniel Avenue.City officials confirmed both victims were robbed of their "arrow keys," which are used to access secured vestibules...
Chicago police arrest suspect in connection with brutal CTA Red Line attack

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police arrested a suspect for a violent attack on the CTA Red Line last Saturday.Police officials announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights on Wednesday in connection with the attack and a separate robbery that took place late on Sunday.The brutal attack was caught on video, from a CTA passenger, which police used to track down the suspect in south suburban Glenwood.The video, which police said went viral, shows a man and a woman, on the 95th Street Red Line train.It's not clear what happened moments before the attack, but the suspect visibly...
CBS Chicago

Milwaukee woman shot 14 times in front of kids; ex-boyfriend accused of shooting may be in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman whose boyfriend shot her more than a dozen times this summer in front of her three children in Milwaukee is speaking out, hoping someone turns him in after he went on the run.Police think the Chicago area might be one of the places where he is hiding with his family.Legs shaking uncontrollably, Nikeya Shumake relived the nightmare of being shot 14 times, an attack which was captured on video."I would like for that whole video to be played, so that people can understand from my point of view and from my kids' point of view,"...
Police warn residents of 3 robberies in Wicker Park and Ukrainian Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are reminding people to be aware of their surroundings after three aggravated robberies in the past week.They all happened in Wicker Park and Ukrainian Village in the overnight hours. Police say a man would approach the victims and implies he has a weapon. He then asks "do you want to get shot" before taking the victim's purse.Police encourage you to park in well-lit areas and walk where there is pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
Police issue alert of business robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning businesses of recent armed robberies on the city's Northwest Side.  Police said the suspect would enter the business and attempt to buy something before producing a black semi-automatic weapon and demanding money from the register. The suspect then tells the staff to go to the back or rear of the store and not to call the police. Incident time and location: ·         3402 W Fullerton Ave (Silver Leaf Spirits), September 23, 2022, at 10:50 p.m.·         2366 N Damen Ave (7/11), September 17, 2022, at 5:45 a.m.·   ...
Thieves caught on video brazenly stealing catalytic converters in broad daylight in Avondale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thieves targeting catalytic converters appear to be getting more brazen – stealing the valuable car part in broad daylight.In the Avondale neighborhood this week, several men in masks used power tools to cut out catalytic converters - as people looked on and even scolded the thieves.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Thursday, it was all caught on video.Catalytic converter thefts are not new – they've been on the rise for some time. But even though this attack happened in broad daylight and neighbors tried to step in, the thieves were still successful anyway.Some Avondale neighbors ran into the...
Multiple vehicles involved in catastrophic crash in Western Springs; one confirmed dead

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (CBS) -- At least six vehicles were involved in a crash in Western Springs late Thursday afternoon, and one person was confirmed dead.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl called it one of the worst crashes on a surface street that he has seen in as long time.The crash occurred on Ogden Avenue near Gilbert Avenue, close to Nazareth Academy.Habermehl reported at least three of six cars sustained catastrophic damage. One cluster of four wrecked and mangled cars was seen lying in the roadway with the heaviest damage, while two other cars were seen a little farther down the road.At least one car caught fire after the crash. Firefighters had to use a dry chemical to extinguish the fire.The Village of Western Springs confirmed Thursday evening that one person died in the crash. The victim was later identified as Joseph P. Mankiewicz, 44 of Chicago. Three other people were hospitalized, two in serious condition.It remained unclear late Thursday what caused the crash.Anyone with information is asked to call the Western Springs Police Department's Detective Division at 708-246-1800, extension 159 or 160.
Arlington Heights police still investigating Tylenol poisoning murders, 40 years later

CHICAGO (CBS) – Exactly 40 years ago, a 12-year-old girl and three members of the same family died when they took the over-the-counter pain killer Tylenol. Unbeknownst to them, it had been laced with cyanide.Their deaths set off panic across the Chicagoland area. In total, seven people would die. To this day, the case remains unsolved.CBS 2's Chris Tye had more on how the Arlington Heights Police Department is still handling the case that's very much active.The victims in this case crisscrossed from the city into suburbs. Three deaths took place in Arlington Heights.Multiple agencies dug into the cases, but...
Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan expected in court

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan is expected in court Friday.The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. He died days later. Victoria Moreno, 34, was first charged with attempted murder when Josiah was still being treated in the hospital. Since the young boy's death, her charge could be upgraded.Prosecutors say Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a...
4 people arrested after crime spree ends with deadly crash

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four people are in custody after a city-wide crime spree left a woman dead. Just before 7 p.m., police said four people carjacked a woman near 34th Street and Claremont Avenue. The same four people then carjacked another woman in the 1900 block of West 21st Place. Chicago police said the same suspects later tried to set a pickup truck on fire in the 3400 block of South Claremont Avenue. They stole another car. As the suspects were trying to get away from police, they crashed into another car in the 3100 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Little Village. The suspect's car hit a Toyota driven by a 55-year-old woman, identified as Dominga Flores. Flores was taken from the scene to a local hospital where she died.Police said officers recovered two weapons from the suspects' vehicle.All four were arrested and charges are pending. 
Man robbed at gunpoint by 3 suspects while walking in Ravenswood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is robbed in the Ravenswood neighborhood Thursday just after midnight. Police said around 12:10 a.m., a 45-year-old man was walking southbound, in the 4600 block of North Rockwell when a black SUV approached. Three unknown male offenders exited the vehicle, displayed a firearm, and demanded the victim's belongings.  The victim complied and the offenders got back into the SUV with the property and fled southbound. Some of the victim's belongings were recovered several blocks away, police said.  No injuries were reported. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating. 
River North Residents Association launches survey in hopes of fighting crime, improving safety

CHICAGO (CBS) -- River North residents have had it with spiking crime in Chicago and the fear and deterioration that has come with it – so they spent months researching solutions. Now, a downtown neighborhood association wants your input as they present them to every leader of the city. CBS 2's Tara Molina has tracked the rise in crime downtown and on public transit for months. she has more on their proposal and how you can get involved. As Molina reported Thursday, the concerned River North neighbors heard from more than 400 people on their first day...
Police search for suspect wanted for attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old in Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for a man who attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old boy in the Portage Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Police said the boy was walking northbound on Laramie approaching Pensacola when he was approached by a white man walking eastbound in the same area. The man engaged in conversation with the boy and stated he had something for him, police said. Police say the man was on the phone when the boy overheard a male voice ask if he "got him yet." He then observed a dark-gray jeep reversing on Pensacola towards his location, but it's unclear if it was the vehicle involved. The suspect is described as a white man between 50-60 years old with gray medium-length hair, and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing all black clothing including a cap and sweater black framed glasses and walked with a limp. Police want residents to be aware of this crime and to alert neighbors. They're also advising residents to call 911 and report any suspicious activity, and not to let children walk alone. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five Detective Bureau at 312-746-6554. 
‘His mental state can be chaotic,’ estranged wife of man charged with infiltrating CPD facility told court

CHICAGO — In the weeks and months before Donald Patrick was arrested for allegedly infiltrating the Chicago Police Department’s Homan Square facility, his estranged wife was sounding alarms about his behavior. On Aug. 11, the woman, a Wisconsin resident, filed for an emergency restraining order against Donald. In her application, the woman told a judge […]
Police release surveillance photos of attempted kidnapping suspect in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a woman in the city's West Loop but was thwarted by some good Samaritans. This is at least the second time this has happened in the area of Sangamon between Adams and Jackson in recent weeks. New surveillance photos released by police show the suspect. He is seen in a sweatshirt and patterned pajama pants. Neighbors who live in the building above where this happened were woken up by the screams of a woman who was trying to get away from her alleged attempted kidnappers.Video capturing those terrifying...
14-year-old boy among 2 shot in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 14-year-old boy was one of two victims shot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Thursday night. Police said the 14-year-old boy and a female victim were walking on the sidewalk in the 500 block of East 104th Place when shots were fired. Police said the boy was struck in the back and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition initially. The female victim was also hit and taken to Roseland Hospital where her condition is unknown at this time. No arrests have been made. 
12-year-old among 3 charged with robbing Loop business at gunpoint

CHICAGO - A 12-year-old boy and two men have been charged in the armed robbery of a business Tuesday in the Loop. Geeshaun Wilson, 21, Jennell Moore, 23, and the boy were arrested around 3 a.m. Tuesday roughly an hour after they allegedly held up a 26-year-old man who was working inside a business in the 400 block of South Clark Street, police said.
