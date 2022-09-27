Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
John Salley Said The Lakers Paid Him $1.3 Million Just To Keep Shaquille O'Neal Out Of Trouble
The Los Angeles Lakers knew they had a one-two punch that could lead them to greatness when they acquired Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant in 1996. Shaq was already established as someone with Top 10 all-time potential, and while Kobe was a bit rawer when he came to the league, everyone knew that he was going to be something special in his career as well.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dwyane Wade’s NBA On TNT Replacement May Have Just Been Found
Wade is leaving TNT to focus on his various business endeavors. Dwyane Wade has been a staple of the NBA on TNT broadcasts ever since retiring from the NBA back in 2019. Wade would participate in the Tuesday broadcasts which featured the likes of Shaq, as well as Candace Parker. He was a popular member of the broadcast team, but now, he will be moving on to other endeavors.
Scotty Pippen Jr. Knows There's a 'Target' on His Back as the Son of NBA Legend Scottie
"I would say there are higher expectations because people expect me to be like my dad, but I don't really let that get to me," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE Scotty Pippen Jr. couldn't have asked for a better mentor in his father, NBA legend Scottie Pippen. But the 21-year-old knows that entering the league as the son of a great comes with higher expectations. "Having a father in the NBA definitely puts a target on your back," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE. "So, I think just being able to...
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, & Russell Westbrook Compete In 3-Point Contest
The Lakers are improving their shooting. If you are a Lakers fan, then you are aware of the fact that this team is not very good when it comes to three-point shooting. They have very few players who can actually hit threes at a consistent clip, and it was a huge reason for their downfall last year. In the offseason, they did not address this need, and now, it is up to the current roster to improve.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Has A Stern Warning For The NBA
LeBron wants people to know what time it is. LeBron James is going into his 20th season in the NBA, and he is ready to show people just how good he still is. Some fans have him as a top-five player in the game right now, while others believe he is hovering around that six or seven spot. Regardless, he can still get it done at a high level which is good news for the Lakers.
Nia Long Finally Speaks Out About Ime Udoka’s Affair
Nia Long has released a statement regarding her fiancé Ime Udoka being exposed for having an affair with a co-worker.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Player Said Scottie Pippen Was A Bad Trash Talker On The Court: "You’re Not Mike. You’re Not Bird Or Reggie Miller. That’s Not Your Game."
The Chicago Bulls from the 1990s is considered as one of the greatest teams to ever play in the NBA. The Bulls won six NBA Championships in a decade by completing two separate three-peats. Michael Jordan was undoubtedly the leader and the best player on the team by far, but he couldn't have done that without the help of others.
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job
Crawford, who spent four seasons with the New York Knicks, is set to replace Dwyane Wade in the network's NBA studio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
earnthenecklace.com
Who Is NBA Basketballer Rodney Hood’s Wife, Richa Jackson?
NBA trade rumors have recently been circulating about Rodney Hood. The newest Los Angeles Clippers signee’s personal life is also drawing attention. Richa Jackson, better known as Rodney Hood’s wife, is also the subject of NBA fans’ attention. Since the couple is low-key on social media, little is known about Jackson and their relationship. However, Rodney Hood’s wife, Richa Jackson, boasts an athletic background and knows a thing or two about her husband’s demanding career. So we delve into her background in this Richa Jackson wiki.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Slams Blogs For Pushing Negative Narrative: “It Gets Frustrating”
The Houston hottie was not pleased about her body positive message being twisted. Megan Thee Stallion has had her fair share of negative press since hitting the scene in 2019. Her pending lawsuit against former label 1501 Certified Ent., plus her upcoming trial against Tory Lanez are just two of the battles the Grammy Award winning star is currently battling. On a personal level, Megan has been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression, as well as how she uses work to cope with it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West, NBA Youngboy, Drake & More Appear In Lil Wayne Birthday Tribute
Kanye West declared Lil Wayne “the GOAT” in a video montage for the Weezy’s 40th birthday. It’s Weezy F. Baby’s birthday but ahead of the actual day he was born, the Louisiana rapper hosted a dinner with some of his closest friends. Those that weren’t able to attend still managed to show some love in the form of a tribute video.
hotnewhiphop.com
2 Chainz Fires Back At DJ Akademiks In Defense Of Reginae Carter
2 Chainz slammed DJ Akademiks in defense of Reginae Carter on Instagram. 2 Chainz came to the defense of Reginae Carter on his Instagram Story recently, calling out DJ Akademiks for his controversial comments on Lil Wayne’s daughter. The YouTuber had spoken about Carter’s relationship history, including being linked to YFN Lucci.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Legend Scottie Pippen on Passing the Torch to Son Scotty Jr.: 'The Journey's Just Beginning'
The six-time NBA champ and his son open up exclusively to PEOPLE about keeping the legendary Pippen name in the game Despite an unusually rainy L.A. day, Scottie Pippen couldn't stop smiling while casually shooting hoops earlier this month. That's because the former NBA superstar's son, Scotty Jr., was playing alongside him, just days before the 21-year-old embarks on his own professional basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers. And the grinning dad — and NBA Hall of Famer — is ready to pass the torch on to his son. "I'm very proud...
hotnewhiphop.com
Matt Barnes Clarifies Why He Backtracked On Ime Udoka Remarks
Matt Barnes is happy to admit when he’s wrong. At this point, every single NBA fan is aware of Ime Udoka and his extra-marital relationship with a member of the Celtics staff. Udoka cheated on Nia Long with this woman, and now, he will be suspended for the next year. Udoka could face plenty of other penalties, and it is not looking good for his career.
TNT 'chooses long time sixth man and 20-year veteran Jamal Crawford to replace Dwayne Wade' as part of its NBA coverage team
TNT has become known for having some of NBA fan favorites join their coverage, and according to the NY Post they've done it again. The New York post on Wednesday announced that TNT has picked Jamal Crawford as the replacement for Dwayne Wade on its Tuesday night NBA coverage. The...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” Coming This Year: Best Look Yet
This Air Jordan 2 is bringing fans back to the 80s. One sneaker that is having a bit of a moment right now is the Air Jordan 2. This shoe was not very popular just a few years ago, but now, it is getting plenty of love in the form of collabs, new colorways, and, of course, retros. This is great news for fans of this silhouette who have felt left behind by the focus on the Air Jordan 1, 3, 4, and many others.
hotnewhiphop.com
LiAngelo Ball’s Relationship With Miss Nikki Baby Scrutinized Over Age Gap
LiAngelo Ball’s girlfriend is nine years older than him. LiAngelo Ball has been having a good week. Just a couple of days ago, he signed a contract with the Charlotte Hornets that gives him yet another shot at the NBA. Fans are excited for Gelo and there is a real chance that he will get to play alongside his brother LaMelo this season.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant Surprised With Birthday Cake At Nets Practice
Kevin Durant turns 34 years old today. Kevin Durant has had some turbulent times with the Brooklyn Nets over the past few months. Back in July, Durant requested a trade from the Nets, although the team was unable to find a proper suitor. Eventually, Durant decided to scrap his request and simply ride it out with his team. After all, he is under contract for four more seasons, which gives the Nets all the leverage.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jack Harlow Fan Rushes Rapper On Stage
The woman was visibly excited as Harlow navigated the moment with ease. Between singing, dancing, and partying, concerts are poised for wild nights. However, they can also be a place for bad decisions that some people can’t stop themselves from making. Rushing a stage almost always ends at least somewhat badly for the fans involved, and often, it’s downright embarrassing.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Reveals What Makes LeBron James One Of The Best: “It’s Just High IQ Basketball…”
For the first time in his career, Patrick Beverley has the chance to work side-by-side with LeBron James, and he intends to make the most of it. After being traded to Los Angeles from Utah, Pat is expected to be among the most featured players in Darvin Ham’s rotation.
Comments / 0