HipHopDX.com

Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift

Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death

Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Boosie Badazz Advises Rappers Visiting L.A. To Stay Strapped: ‘It’s the Rap Murder Capital’

After the murder of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Boosie Badazz hit twitter with a strong warning to rappers that will travel to the city. “Every time u n LA KEEP YOUR GUNS N YOUR FINGER ON THE TRIGGER!!” Boosie tweeted. “BE READY TO SHOOT AT ALL TIMES!! KEEP YOUR HAND ON YOUR GLOCK (no safety) N SHOOT SOON AS YOU SEE HARM R ANYONE SUSPICIOUS!! They will rob n kill u ITS THE RAP MURDER CAPITAL #LA tip:to everyone lost they life n LA.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie On Past Relationship With Quavo: "I Knew It Was The One"

Saweetie has been linked to some of the hottest men in the game. From Keith Powers, to Justin Combs and allegedly Lil Baby, the Icy Girl's dating life has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she hit the scene. However, fans can't seem to shake her two and half year relationship with Quavo. The Migo and the "Tap In" rapper parted ways last year over what she she considered to be a "betrayal." No further details about the split were disclosed, but Saweetie did open up about the beloved partnership on the latest episode of Caresha Please.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Yung Miami Assures Fans She’s Still Single While Dating Diddy

If you were wondering if Yung Miami and Diddy still go together “real bad’,” the answer is yes… sort of. The “Good Love” rapper explained to XXL, “We are dating. We single, but we’re dating. People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”More from VIBE.comDiddy Sued By Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter's Niece50 Cent Trolls His Son's Mother For Allegedly Dating DiddyDiddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Uses His Son To Troll Baby Mother Over Diddy Dating Rumors

50 Cent has trolled his baby mother Daphne Joy over her rumored romance with Diddy. The Queens, New York rapper took to Instagram on Monday (September 26) to share a photo of him and his son, Sire Jackson, wearing sunglasses and looking into the camera with straight faces. 50 wrote...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?

J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Freddie Gibbs Reveals Full “$oul $oul $eparately” Credits

Freddie Gibbs “$$$” will include features from Pusha T, Rick Ross, Raekwon, and more. Freddie Gibbs brought out the heavy hitters for his forthcoming album, $oul $oul $eparately. This afternoon, the “Dark Hearted” rapper shared the official album credits for the project after releasing the features and producers separately.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne Puts Miami Mansion On Market For $29.5 Million

Lil Wayne is selling his property in Miami for a hefty price. Lil Wayne is reportedly selling his mansion in Miami Beach, Florida for an asking price of $29.5 million. The rapper purchased the property in 2018 for $16.75 million. The house, built in 2017, is located on Allison Island...
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Says He Was Drunk When He Dissed Brittney Griner But Still Stands On It

The New Yorker is having the time of his life in Russia. Just a few days ago, New York rapper 6ix9ine failed to heed previous warning and went through with his trip to Russia, where he performed in front of an adoring crowd – not before taking a moment to diss currently captive WNBA athlete Brittney Griner for the cameras, though.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Akademiks Doubles Down On Hip Hop Pioneers: "Yall Didn't Do Nothin'"

Things got heated on Thursday (September 22) after DJ Akademiks slammed some of the pioneers of hip hop, calling them "dusty" while suggesting that they've all mishandled their finances. However, LL Cool J, one of the most successful emcees of the genre, took to social media to address the media personality's hot take, explaining that the belief that someone not having money means they don’t have any value is “a bad idea” and “misinformed.”
HIP HOP
hiphop-n-more.com

NBA Youngboy Releases New Song & Video ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered)’: Watch

One thing that NBA Youngboy is going to do is keep dropping new music. The rapper recently released his mixtape called Realer 2 on Sept. 7th but he continues to serve fans as he returns with another new song called ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered). And just like he usually does, it comes along with a music video shot around his house.
ENTERTAINMENT
hotnewhiphop.com

L.A. Rapper Kee Riches Killed In Triple Shooting

The 23-year old was gunned down in his Compton neighborhood along with two others. Los Angeles murders have been at all time high in recent years. Just weeks after PNB Rock was shot and killed at a Roscoes Chicken and Waffles in South L.A., Compton rapper Kee Riches was gunned down in the notable California neighborhood. According to reports, police were responding to a report of a gunshot victim in the area when they discovered the 23-year rapper fatally shot.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

