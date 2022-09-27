ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Reminders for farmers and drivers during harvest season in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — As harvest season gets underway across Iowa, there is an increased likelihood that drivers will more frequently encounter slow-moving farm equipment on the roadways. The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office has some tips on how to share the road this fall. Farmers:
cbs2iowa.com

C avenue NE closure begins tonight for Lindale Trail project

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Starting at 10 p.m. tonight, the following traffic impacts will be in place, and are scheduled to be completed by 5 am, Monday, October 3. Message signs are in place, alerting local traffic of impacts. Motorists to anticipate travel delays. Traffic on C Avenue NE...
cbs2iowa.com

Sewer work in Hiawatha may lead to noises in plumbing over the next few days

HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Hiawatha will begin a sewer inspection and cleaning project to evaluate a portion of the sanitary sewer system. This project is part of an ongoing effort to maintain the aging sewer infrastructure within the City and to identify potential sources of groundwater entering the system.
cbs2iowa.com

LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases

DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
cbs2iowa.com

North Liberty unveils permanent StoryWalk

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — The North Liberty Library unveiled their permanent StoryWalk Wednesday morning with a special storytime and celebration. The StoryWalk was sponsored by Veridian Credit Union and installed by the City of North Liberty’s Parks Department. “We are excited to support literacy in North Liberty," said...
cbs2iowa.com

Waypoint seeking your help as housing crisis hits Eastern Iowa

Cedar Rapids Waypoint's Housing Services are in historically high demand with the community seeing the number of households experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis over triple the past few years. The organization cites the pandemic, aftermath of the Derecho, and economy as a huge blow creating a loss of safety...
cbs2iowa.com

New sculpture at Mercy Medical Center ignites peace

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Hall-Perrine Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center in downtown Cedar Rapids received an exciting addition recently. On the front lawn of the cancer center, there's a new sculpture titled "Arc of Peace." The sculpture depicts a woman holding origami cranes, symbolizing hope, love and...
cbs2iowa.com

Marion opens second round of business innovation and support grants for small businesses

MARION, Iowa — The City of Marion is now accepting applications for its second round of Business Innovation & Support Grant funding. The program is being administered as a partnership between the City and the Chamber of Commerce with funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support small businesses in the community that navigated the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.
cbs2iowa.com

CRFD responds to river rescue

Cedar Rapids — Wednesday night, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) rescued a middle-aged man from the Cedar River underneath the 12th Avenue Southwest Bridge. At 6:33 p.m., emergency officials were dispatched to the report of a man in the river holding on to a bridge piling. Dispatched officials...
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Fall Leaf Vacuum Collection Begins Oct. 3

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA – Sept. 26, 2022 — Starting Monday, Oct. 3, the City of Cedar Rapids Solid Waste and Recycling Division will begin operating leaf vacuum trucks, running through Friday, Dec. 9. Residents can expect leaf collection every other week based on the quadrant where they live.
cbs2iowa.com

Abbe Center for Mental Health awarded federal grant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Abbe Center for Community Mental Health Inc. has been awarded a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic grant by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Center for Mental Health Services (CMHS). Abbe Center is part of AbbeHealth, which is affiliated with UnityPoint Health – Cedar Rapids.
cbs2iowa.com

Local man donates blood platelets for 500th time

A very loyal donor made his 500th platelet donation on Tuesday afternoon. Sammi Scott, of Mechanicsville, made the donation at ImpactLife's Lindale Crossing donation center. Platelet donors are eligible to give up to 24 times a year. Scott first began as a whole blood donor and later began donating platelets...
