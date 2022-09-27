Read full article on original website
Downtown Cedar Rapids Library closed through Friday for final cleaning, work after fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library will be closed through Friday for work following the July fire. The library will be closed one last time in relation to the fire for cleaning and restoration on September 28, 29, and 30. The library...
Reminders for farmers and drivers during harvest season in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — As harvest season gets underway across Iowa, there is an increased likelihood that drivers will more frequently encounter slow-moving farm equipment on the roadways. The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office has some tips on how to share the road this fall. Farmers:
C avenue NE closure begins tonight for Lindale Trail project
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Starting at 10 p.m. tonight, the following traffic impacts will be in place, and are scheduled to be completed by 5 am, Monday, October 3. Message signs are in place, alerting local traffic of impacts. Motorists to anticipate travel delays. Traffic on C Avenue NE...
Sewer work in Hiawatha may lead to noises in plumbing over the next few days
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Hiawatha will begin a sewer inspection and cleaning project to evaluate a portion of the sanitary sewer system. This project is part of an ongoing effort to maintain the aging sewer infrastructure within the City and to identify potential sources of groundwater entering the system.
LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
Free compost at the Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency starting October 1st
Stock up this fall and get ready for next spring with FREE COMPOST from the Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency during the month of October 2022. Screened, finished compost will be available to all residents and businesses starting Saturday, October 01 through Monday, October 31st while supplies last.
Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
North Liberty unveils permanent StoryWalk
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — The North Liberty Library unveiled their permanent StoryWalk Wednesday morning with a special storytime and celebration. The StoryWalk was sponsored by Veridian Credit Union and installed by the City of North Liberty’s Parks Department. “We are excited to support literacy in North Liberty," said...
Waypoint seeking your help as housing crisis hits Eastern Iowa
Cedar Rapids Waypoint's Housing Services are in historically high demand with the community seeing the number of households experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis over triple the past few years. The organization cites the pandemic, aftermath of the Derecho, and economy as a huge blow creating a loss of safety...
Man arrested after stealing money from Dubuque Dunkin' Donuts on Thursday morning
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person was arrested after stealing money from a Dunkin' Donuts in Dubuque early Thursday morning. Dubuque Police responded to the store at 2660 Dodge Street for a report of an armed robbery. Employees told police a white man entered the store around...
New sculpture at Mercy Medical Center ignites peace
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Hall-Perrine Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center in downtown Cedar Rapids received an exciting addition recently. On the front lawn of the cancer center, there's a new sculpture titled "Arc of Peace." The sculpture depicts a woman holding origami cranes, symbolizing hope, love and...
Marion opens second round of business innovation and support grants for small businesses
MARION, Iowa — The City of Marion is now accepting applications for its second round of Business Innovation & Support Grant funding. The program is being administered as a partnership between the City and the Chamber of Commerce with funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support small businesses in the community that navigated the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CRFD responds to river rescue
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday night, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) rescued a middle-aged man from the Cedar River underneath the 12th Avenue Southwest Bridge. At 6:33 p.m., emergency officials were dispatched to the report of a man in the river holding on to a bridge piling. Dispatched officials...
Cedar Rapids Fall Leaf Vacuum Collection Begins Oct. 3
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA – Sept. 26, 2022 — Starting Monday, Oct. 3, the City of Cedar Rapids Solid Waste and Recycling Division will begin operating leaf vacuum trucks, running through Friday, Dec. 9. Residents can expect leaf collection every other week based on the quadrant where they live.
Two injured, including a firefighter, in Thursday afternoon Cedar Rapids house fire
A firefighter and a man who was in the home at the time of a house fire are both recovering from injuries from the incident. Emergency crews were called to 2120 9th St SW just before 12:30pm on Thursday. Engine 5 arrived first on-scene, reported smoke and flames from the...
Local realtors team up to help refugees and immigrants become homeowners
Cedar Rapids — A new program in Eastern Iowa is helping refugees and immigrants fulfill their dreams of homeownership. Remax's Matt Smith Real Estate Team is working to build a better support system for those looking to navigate. Oftentimes, these families are forced to give up on their dream...
Iowa City: When using yard signs, make sure to keep them out of the right of way
Whether it's for a garage sale, home rental, or political support, yard signs are a great way to share messages with neighbors. In Iowa City, residents must place these signs on their residential property. Be sure to follow these basic rules:. Signs must be on the resident's property – not...
Abbe Center for Mental Health awarded federal grant
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Abbe Center for Community Mental Health Inc. has been awarded a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic grant by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Center for Mental Health Services (CMHS). Abbe Center is part of AbbeHealth, which is affiliated with UnityPoint Health – Cedar Rapids.
Local man donates blood platelets for 500th time
A very loyal donor made his 500th platelet donation on Tuesday afternoon. Sammi Scott, of Mechanicsville, made the donation at ImpactLife's Lindale Crossing donation center. Platelet donors are eligible to give up to 24 times a year. Scott first began as a whole blood donor and later began donating platelets...
Emotional end to CRCSD school board meeting after accepting Noreen Bush's resignation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — It was an emotional end to Monday night's school board meeting as the board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush will remain in her position until the end of the school year, but is currently on medical leave. For more...
