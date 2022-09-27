ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Family of six found clinging to top of car in monsoon floodwaters, Arizona video shows

By Maddie Capron
 2 days ago

A family of six was found clinging to the top of a vehicle that was stuck in monsoon floodwaters in Arizona, video shows.

The parents and their four children were stranded on top of the car in Maricopa on Sept. 21, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said.

An 11-month-old was among the children, officials said. The other kids were ages 8, 4 and 2 years old.

Officials told 12 News the driver of the car thought it could make it through the water.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials and a rescue crew rushed to help the family.

“The Ranger 1 crew was told that the water level was still rising, and 6 people — including children — were on top of the vehicle,” public safety officials said in a news release. “Ranger 1 arrived on scene and a trooper-paramedic was inserted.”

Officials hoisted the family to safety. They were all evaluated by medical professionals at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials did not disclose the family members’ conditions at the time.

