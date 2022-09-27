Dumbest idea out there. The state already has a surplus of tax dollars that have to be returned. Any extra tax dollars will also have to be returned. It's a punishment tax
Doesn’t this mean if I sell my house for $1.4 million then the $400,000 will be taxed at 9%!!!! They are going to tax common assets. A decent house in the north shore is near a 1 million dollars so.
would the taxes collected from under this absolutely be dedicated to the beneficiaries listed...or would this be just another money grab from the state to blow on something not listed...like expanding the T? Remember how .04 cents was added to the gas tax to help gas stations pay the bill of replacing the gas holding tanks....and then when gas stations started to put in claims...they were told there wasn't enough money. apparently our elected officials had been raiding that gund for years to pay for other crap. and WGY should state colleges benefit from this? they already receive funding from the state.This is way too vague to trust...I'm voting NO!
