cbs2iowa.com
Leaves beginning to change color across Iowa as cooler air settles in
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Fall colors are starting to pop in Iowa. The Department of Natural Resources released the first fall color report of 2022. Fall colors are beginning to tinge the forest canopy. Staghorn sumac and Virginia creeper are turning red, and asters are in full bloom. Some scattered maples are starting to turn bright orange and the white pine tree’s 2-year old needles are turning yellow and beginning to drop.
cbs2iowa.com
Reminders for farmers and drivers during harvest season in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — As harvest season gets underway across Iowa, there is an increased likelihood that drivers will more frequently encounter slow-moving farm equipment on the roadways. The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office has some tips on how to share the road this fall. Farmers:
cbs2iowa.com
PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Red Cross assisting in recovery efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Eastern Iowa Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting in Hurricane Ian efforts. Three volunteers are being sent down to Florida with three additional volunteers on standby. The Red Cross moved truckloads of supplies into the region ahead of the...
kniakrls.com
Frost Advisory Issued for Most of Iowa
Unseasonably cool air will impact most of the area through what could be the first frost of the season this evening. The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory from midnight until 8 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 30s during that time, and sensitive vegetation may be killed. According to 30 year climate averages, the typical first frost in south central Iowa occurs during the first week of October.
Harvest season is a good time to sort out what we know about Iowa farming – and what we don’t
JEFFERSON, Iowa – For the first time in 19 years, I am not living in the Iowa countryside as the harvest begins. Yes, my frequent road trips are still giving me plenty of up-close views of harvest progress. But I’m feeling a little more like a spectator now and a little less like a participant, even […] The post Harvest season is a good time to sort out what we know about Iowa farming – and what we don’t appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Radio Iowa
Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery
A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
Iowa, If Your House Smells Like Ammonia, Get Out Immediately
What is ammonia? Ammonia is a colorless gas, but this is not a warning about a gas leak in your home. Ammonia has a strong odor that smells like urine or sweat. Ammonia occurs naturally in water, soil, and the air, and is also found naturally in plants, animals, and the human body.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
KCRG.com
Iowa breweries face beer shortage
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty in case of unreasonable use of force. A former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law. Cedar Rapids firefighters remind people to 'close before you doze'. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
iheart.com
Iowa State Patrol Launches Week-long Speeding Enforcement Project
(Dubuque, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol is announcing a statewide week-long speeding enforcement project. The number of 100 mph speeders has risen dramatically in Iowa. "Recently, we had a crash involving three teenagers. All three did tragically lose their lives due to the speed of the car crash. That vehicle was traveling 150 mph," says Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Alex Dinkla. "Speed is one of the leading factors that we see in most automobile crashes."
Minnesota and Iowa Homeowners Could Be Out Thousands Because of Huge Mistake
WARNING! Before that freeze happens in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, or Illinois, there is one thing that you MUST take care of that will take you less than a minute and could save you thousands and thousands of dollars. You've probably heard by now that winter weather is on the way....
who13.com
Iowan ‘anxious’ to see damage to his Florida home
JOHNSTON, Iowa — A lot of Iowans like to head south for the winter or retire in warmer weather. Those with homes in Florida need to wait until the storm moves through to see the damage done to their properties. “Anxious is the only way I can put it,”...
KCCI.com
Solon couple gifts 7 acres of land to the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A couple from Solon in eastern Iowa recently gifted seven acres of prairie land to the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska. The property is located near the Iowa River and is part of a larger donation to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. This is...
Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats
EARLHAM, IOWA (WHO) — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were […]
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
KCCI.com
Iowa law enforcement increasing presence this week to encourage safe driving
So far this year, 252 lives have been lost on Iowa roadways. The Iowa Department of Transportation says 94% are caused by human error, including speeding. On Wednesday morning, KCCI rode along with an Iowa State trooper as he pulled someone over for speeding. Law enforcement will be paying extra...
cbs2iowa.com
Average gas prices in Iowa jump over 15 cents in the last week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have risen 15.5 cents per gallon in the last week. Gas prices are now averaging $3.62/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 7.0 cents per gallon higher than a...
We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
who13.com
Iowa man to be sentenced in January 6th U.S. Capitol riot
WASHINGTON D.C. – An Iowan will be sentenced Thursday afternoon for his actions during the U.S. Capitol attack on January 6th, 2021. In June, Kenneth Rader of Sioux City pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Federal prosecutors say he repeatedly spoke about plans to...
