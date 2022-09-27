ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

cbs2iowa.com

Leaves beginning to change color across Iowa as cooler air settles in

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Fall colors are starting to pop in Iowa. The Department of Natural Resources released the first fall color report of 2022. Fall colors are beginning to tinge the forest canopy. Staghorn sumac and Virginia creeper are turning red, and asters are in full bloom. Some scattered maples are starting to turn bright orange and the white pine tree’s 2-year old needles are turning yellow and beginning to drop.
cbs2iowa.com

Reminders for farmers and drivers during harvest season in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — As harvest season gets underway across Iowa, there is an increased likelihood that drivers will more frequently encounter slow-moving farm equipment on the roadways. The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office has some tips on how to share the road this fall. Farmers:
cbs2iowa.com

PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
kniakrls.com

Frost Advisory Issued for Most of Iowa

Unseasonably cool air will impact most of the area through what could be the first frost of the season this evening. The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory from midnight until 8 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 30s during that time, and sensitive vegetation may be killed. According to 30 year climate averages, the typical first frost in south central Iowa occurs during the first week of October.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Harvest season is a good time to sort out what we know about Iowa farming – and what we don’t

JEFFERSON, Iowa – For the first time in 19 years, I am not living in the Iowa countryside as the harvest begins. Yes, my frequent road trips are still giving me plenty of up-close views of harvest progress. But I’m feeling a little more like a spectator now and a little less like a participant, even […] The post Harvest season is a good time to sort out what we know about Iowa farming – and what we don’t appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Radio Iowa

Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery

A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
97X

Iowa, If Your House Smells Like Ammonia, Get Out Immediately

What is ammonia? Ammonia is a colorless gas, but this is not a warning about a gas leak in your home. Ammonia has a strong odor that smells like urine or sweat. Ammonia occurs naturally in water, soil, and the air, and is also found naturally in plants, animals, and the human body.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
KCRG.com

Iowa breweries face beer shortage

Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty in case of unreasonable use of force. A former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law. Cedar Rapids firefighters remind people to 'close before you doze'. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
iheart.com

Iowa State Patrol Launches Week-long Speeding Enforcement Project

(Dubuque, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol is announcing a statewide week-long speeding enforcement project. The number of 100 mph speeders has risen dramatically in Iowa. "Recently, we had a crash involving three teenagers. All three did tragically lose their lives due to the speed of the car crash. That vehicle was traveling 150 mph," says Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Alex Dinkla. "Speed is one of the leading factors that we see in most automobile crashes."
who13.com

Iowan ‘anxious’ to see damage to his Florida home

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A lot of Iowans like to head south for the winter or retire in warmer weather. Those with homes in Florida need to wait until the storm moves through to see the damage done to their properties. “Anxious is the only way I can put it,”...
KCAU 9 News

Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats

EARLHAM, IOWA (WHO) — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were […]
97X

Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path

Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
cbs2iowa.com

Average gas prices in Iowa jump over 15 cents in the last week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have risen 15.5 cents per gallon in the last week. Gas prices are now averaging $3.62/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 7.0 cents per gallon higher than a...
97X

We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois

Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
who13.com

Iowa man to be sentenced in January 6th U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON D.C. – An Iowan will be sentenced Thursday afternoon for his actions during the U.S. Capitol attack on January 6th, 2021. In June, Kenneth Rader of Sioux City pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Federal prosecutors say he repeatedly spoke about plans to...
