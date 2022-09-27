Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Grundy County Public Water Supply District expands boil advisory for southwest Grundy County
Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has updated a precautionary boil advisory for southwest Grundy County. The new boundaries are Highway 6 on the north, the Thompson River on the east, the Livingston County line on the south, and the Daviess County line on the west. The water...
kchi.com
Update On Chillicothe Industrial Park
The work on the layout of the new Chillicothe Industrial Park continues. City Administrator Roze Frampton says there is still a ways to go, but progress is being made. Frampton says they are also meeting with MoDOT about the Mitchell Road and US 36 interchange. She says when the Industrial Park opens there is potential for an increase of traffic using that intersection which is already an issue for large trucks.
kttn.com
Mercer County Public Water Supply District lifts boil advisories
Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has lifted two boil advisories issued last week. One advisory had the boundaries of Highway 136 on the north, the Weldon Fork of the Grand River on the east, Route D on the south, and Route A on the west. It also included customers on Gaslight Place.
kttn.com
Trenton Building Inspector issues monthly report
There were 53 total building inspections in Trenton from August 17th through September 16th. Building Inspector Wes Barone reports 30 of those were for new construction, 12 for rental, and five each for pre-permit and right-of-way. There was one dangerous building issue. Out of nine permit applications, five were for right-of-way, and four were for building.
kttn.com
Grundy County Commission elects to participate in project to expand streambank stabilization
The Grundy County Commission has elected to participate in the Fiscal Year 2022 Community Project Funding Grant to expand the Thompson River Streambank Stabilization project. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reports the grant program results from a congressional appropriation announced by Congressman Sam Graves’s office. The amount is $508,420. The appropriation is a one-time grant that requires a 0% match.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation and partners to offer free trapping clinic near Sumner
A free Beginner’s Trapping Clinic will be offered Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, at the Habitat Flats Lodge near Sumner. This clinic is hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Trappers Association. The clinic begins at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 15. Free meals and lodging will be provided at Habitat Flats.
kttn.com
North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission to host dedication for Roy Blunt Reservoir
The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission will host a dedication for the Roy Blunt Reservoir near Milan. The event will be held at the site of the future dam, at the future lake marina, on the west side of the reservoir on October 13th at 11:30 am. There will be displays to show the future lake and the amenities envisioned for the public. Seating will be available for attendees who need it.
kttn.com
Trenton Building and Nuisance Board take action on a number of properties
Three properties of concern were added and one was deleted during Monday evening’s meeting of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board. Declared a nuisance were 506 Jackson Street, 1422 Tindall Avenue, and 1703 East 2nd Street. Each will be evaluated again at next month’s meeting. Because the storage...
kttn.com
Grundy County Public Water Supply customers may have low water pressure or no water as work is completed
Grundy County Public Water Supply customers in the following area may experience low pressure or no water beginning at 5:00 am Thursday, September 29. The district will be completing connections on a new water main line. Once water is restored there will be a precautionary boil order in effect. and...
kttn.com
Trenton Police Department reports an increase in nuisance incidents
The Trenton Police Department reports 185 nuisance incidents had been filed for the year so far as of September 26th. The number of incidents is an increase of 16 from what was reported through August 22nd and up 88 from what was reported from January through September 26th, 2021. A...
kttn.com
Grundy County Democrats to meet October 4
United States House of Representatives Democratic Candidate Henry Martin will be the main speaker at the Grundy County Democrats meeting next week. The meeting will be in the community room at the BTC Bank in Trenton on October 4th at 6:30 in the evening. Other party candidates invited are Alan Green for state auditor, Michael Baumli for the Senate, and Lois Pontius for the House of Representatives.
kttn.com
Putnam County Route YY bridge now open
A project to rehabilitate the Sandy Creek Bridge on Putnam County Route YY, north of U.S. Route 136 near Unionville, is now complete. Contractors from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transpiration, began the project in early August which brought the bridge deck up to current standards, improved the driving surface, and removed the previous load posting which limited vehicles greater than 19 tons.
kttn.com
Deadline approaching to request an absentee ballot in Livingston County
The Livingston County clerk’s office has issued reminders about the November 8th General Election. Absentee ballots are available at the county clerk’s office. Those wishing to vote absent may contact the office to inquire about the process. Regular office hours are from 8:30 in the morning until 4:30 in the afternoon.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation to host free workshops for kindergarten teachers in Kirksville
The Missouri Department of Conservation will host two free workshops for kindergarten teachers in Kirksville that will focus on MDC’s new curriculum, Kindergarten: Bears Through the Season. The workshops will be held at the MDC Northeast Regional Office on October 17th and November 14th from 9 to 1 pm.
kttn.com
Longhorned tick that can cause illness to cattle found in northern Missouri
(Missouri Independent) – A species of tick known to cause severe weight loss in cattle has been discovered in northern Missouri, researchers from the University of Missouri reported this week. The longhorned tick was found in southern Missouri last year, according to a press release from the university. But...
northwestmoinfo.com
Stealing Charges Filed Against New Hampton Resident
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A New Hampton resident is incarcerated in the Harrison County Jail on stealing charges alleged to have taken place in New Hampton on Monday. According to a probable cause statement issued by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, it is alleged that 46-year old Travis Taranto was observed loading items into a van from a barn located on Highway 136. It is reported that the property owner told the officer the value of the items was around $5,500.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
kttn.com
Bus driver receives minor injuries when school bus and trash truck mirrors strike each other on a curve
One driver was injured when mirrors of a school bus and a trash truck collided five miles west of Unionville on Wednesday at 6:25 am. The driver of the bus, 39-year-old Miranda Rea of Unionville, sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene. The truck driver was 47-year-old Toby Streett of Trenton who wasn’t hurt.
kttn.com
Highway 65 to be reduced to one lane in Trenton
A bridge rehabilitation project will narrow Highway 65 over Route 6 in Trenton beginning October 10, 2022. Contractors from Capital Paving & Construction, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will complete the rehabilitation project which is expected to continue through late December 2022. Temporary traffic signals will be...
kttn.com
Officers with Chillicothe Police Department busy over the weekend, some of the calls a bit unusual
Chillicothe police report a 39-year-old individual was taken Saturday evening to The Caldwell County Detention Center on charges of resisting detention and assaulting officers. Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel said there was a report of a suspicious-acting subject having jumped out of a vehicle, acting crazy, and southbound on Washington...
