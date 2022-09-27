ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

Comments / 1

Related
kchi.com

Update On Chillicothe Industrial Park

The work on the layout of the new Chillicothe Industrial Park continues. City Administrator Roze Frampton says there is still a ways to go, but progress is being made. Frampton says they are also meeting with MoDOT about the Mitchell Road and US 36 interchange. She says when the Industrial Park opens there is potential for an increase of traffic using that intersection which is already an issue for large trucks.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Mercer County Public Water Supply District lifts boil advisories

Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has lifted two boil advisories issued last week. One advisory had the boundaries of Highway 136 on the north, the Weldon Fork of the Grand River on the east, Route D on the south, and Route A on the west. It also included customers on Gaslight Place.
MERCER COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Building Inspector issues monthly report

There were 53 total building inspections in Trenton from August 17th through September 16th. Building Inspector Wes Barone reports 30 of those were for new construction, 12 for rental, and five each for pre-permit and right-of-way. There was one dangerous building issue. Out of nine permit applications, five were for right-of-way, and four were for building.
TRENTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Local
Missouri Government
Trenton, MO
Government
City
Trenton, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
kttn.com

Grundy County Commission elects to participate in project to expand streambank stabilization

The Grundy County Commission has elected to participate in the Fiscal Year 2022 Community Project Funding Grant to expand the Thompson River Streambank Stabilization project. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reports the grant program results from a congressional appropriation announced by Congressman Sam Graves’s office. The amount is $508,420. The appropriation is a one-time grant that requires a 0% match.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission to host dedication for Roy Blunt Reservoir

The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission will host a dedication for the Roy Blunt Reservoir near Milan. The event will be held at the site of the future dam, at the future lake marina, on the west side of the reservoir on October 13th at 11:30 am. There will be displays to show the future lake and the amenities envisioned for the public. Seating will be available for attendees who need it.
MILAN, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Building and Nuisance Board take action on a number of properties

Three properties of concern were added and one was deleted during Monday evening’s meeting of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board. Declared a nuisance were 506 Jackson Street, 1422 Tindall Avenue, and 1703 East 2nd Street. Each will be evaluated again at next month’s meeting. Because the storage...
TRENTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#City Hall#City Council
kttn.com

Trenton Police Department reports an increase in nuisance incidents

The Trenton Police Department reports 185 nuisance incidents had been filed for the year so far as of September 26th. The number of incidents is an increase of 16 from what was reported through August 22nd and up 88 from what was reported from January through September 26th, 2021. A...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County Democrats to meet October 4

United States House of Representatives Democratic Candidate Henry Martin will be the main speaker at the Grundy County Democrats meeting next week. The meeting will be in the community room at the BTC Bank in Trenton on October 4th at 6:30 in the evening. Other party candidates invited are Alan Green for state auditor, Michael Baumli for the Senate, and Lois Pontius for the House of Representatives.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Putnam County Route YY bridge now open

A project to rehabilitate the Sandy Creek Bridge on Putnam County Route YY, north of U.S. Route 136 near Unionville, is now complete. Contractors from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transpiration, began the project in early August which brought the bridge deck up to current standards, improved the driving surface, and removed the previous load posting which limited vehicles greater than 19 tons.
UNIONVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
northwestmoinfo.com

Stealing Charges Filed Against New Hampton Resident

HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A New Hampton resident is incarcerated in the Harrison County Jail on stealing charges alleged to have taken place in New Hampton on Monday. According to a probable cause statement issued by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, it is alleged that 46-year old Travis Taranto was observed loading items into a van from a barn located on Highway 136. It is reported that the property owner told the officer the value of the items was around $5,500.
NEW HAMPTON, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Highway 65 to be reduced to one lane in Trenton

A bridge rehabilitation project will narrow Highway 65 over Route 6 in Trenton beginning October 10, 2022. Contractors from Capital Paving & Construction, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will complete the rehabilitation project which is expected to continue through late December 2022. Temporary traffic signals will be...
TRENTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy