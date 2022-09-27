Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Combine Damaged In Monday Fire Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa – A combine was damaged in a fire near Sheldon on Monday, September 26th, 2022. According to Sheldon Fire Company Assistant Chief Brad Hindt, firefighters were paged about 4:40 p.m. to 330th Street and Marsh Avenue for a combine fire. That’s just west of Sheldon’s south side, west of Sudbeck Trucking.
siouxcountyradio.com
Semi-Trailer Fire on Highway 60
A semi-trailer caught fire on Highway 60 early Tuesday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office responded to the call at 7:25am to a location one-and-one-half miles northeast of Alton. A Freightliner semi-truck being driven by 77-year-old Larry Krogman of Ashton, was pulling a liquid fertilizer tank trailer northbound on...
kiwaradio.com
UPDATED: Fire At Casey’s In Hull Causes Severe Damage; Possibly Totaling Building And Contents
Hull, Iowa– The Casey’s General Store in Hull was severely damaged — possibly totaled — in a fire on Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, at about 7:00 a.m., the Hull Fire Department was called to the report of a fire in the kitchen at Casey’s at the corner of Highway 18 and K52 in Hull.
Exit ramps to Highway 20 reopen
Both Interstate 29 exit ramps have reopened following a traffic accident Wednesday evening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiwaradio.com
Hartley Man Involved In Injury Accident Near Milford/May City
Milford, Iowa — A Hartley man was involved in an accident that injured a Wisconsin couple in western Dickinson County on Sunday, September 25th. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:10 a.m., 59-year-old Kevin Reverts of Hartley was northbound on M27 driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado at a point eight miles west of Milford That’s also eight miles east of May City and eight miles south of Lake Park. They tell us that 75-year-old Paul Montague of Middleton, Wisconsin was westbound on 220th St driving a 2017 Volkswagen Golf.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in collision near Maurice
MAURICE—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the intersection of 480th Street and Garfield Avenue, three miles southwest of Maurice. Seventy-six-year-old Gene Ray Beitelspacher of Le Mars was driving east on 480th Street when his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado collided with...
Sioux City Journal
Woodbury County field fires propelled by harvest, dry conditions
MOVILLE, Iowa -- Dry conditions have led to nearly ideal conditions for harvest to kick off across Siouxland. Those same conditions are also perfect for increased risk of grass and crop fires, as was the case Wednesday in Woodbury County, where rural fire departments spent hours putting out fires sparked by combines.
more1049.com
Update: Woman and Newborn Killed in Tuesday Crash Near Peterson
Peterson, IA (KICD)– An Everly woman and a young child have died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Peterson on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened just before six o’clock on County Road M-27, about three miles north of town when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes overcorrected and rolled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiwaradio.com
Everly Woman Dies In Accident Near Peterson
Peterson, Iowa — An Everly woman has died as the result of an accident near Peterson on Tuesday evening. According to the Clay County Sheiff’s Office, 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes appears to have been southbound on M27 about four miles north of Peterson, when her 2003 GMC Envoy left the roadway to the right. They say it appears that she over-corrected and entered the east ditch with the vehicle coming to rest on the driver’s side.
Authorities continue search for person who allegedly went into Missouri River
Authorities are looking for a person who allegedly went into the Missouri River Wednesday.
kscj.com
MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH UNDERWAY AFTER REPORT OF BRIDGE JUMPER
AUTHORITIES FROM SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY AS WELL AS WOODBURY AND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE SEARCHING FOR AN INDIVIDUAL WHO JUMPED OR FELL OFF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). THREE SEARCH BOATS CARRYING EMERGENCY RESPONDERS WERE LAUNCHED TO LOCATE AND RESCUE...
kicdam.com
One Person Injured In Storm Lake Shooting Incident
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– One person was hurt following an accidental shooting incident in Storm Lake Monday afternoon. Police were called to a home in the 300 block of West 2nd Street around 12:30 to a report of an individual having accidently shot himself inside. An investigation revealed the unidentified male had taken a bullet to the hand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man jailed for OWI, marijuana
ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Thomas Carl Udell Jr. stemmed...
kiwaradio.com
Two Men From Twin Cities Area Taken To Hospital After Mishap Near Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — Two men from the twin cities area were taken to the hospital after a mishap on Monday evening near Rock Valley. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:15 p.m., 23-year-old Carlos Aguila of Eagan, Minnesota, was driving a 2017 Kenworth straight truck northbound on Chestnut Avenue eight miles southwest of Rock Valley, when he drove onto the shoulder and lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch and rolled on to its side.
KELOLAND TV
Tires illegally dumped in Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — Law enforcement in Northwest Iowa is asking for the public’s help in finding those who illegally dumped tires. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near the Little Sioux River east of Lake Park, Iowa. If you have any information...
more1049.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
stormlakeradio.com
Man Accidentally Shot Himself at Storm Lake Residence
The Storm Lake Police Department responded to an accidental shooting this week. At approximately 12:30 on Monday afternoon, the department was called to the 300 block of West 2nd Street in Storm Lake on a report that an individual had accidentally shot himself inside of a residence. The man sustained a gunshot would to the hand. He was transported to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for non life threatening injuries.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland authorities unable to find man who jumped into Missouri River
SIOUX CITY — Rescue personnel spent several hours unsuccessfully searching for a man seen jumping into the Missouri River from a bridge Wednesday. A South Sioux City police officer responded at 11:09 a.m. to a call about a man on the railroad bridge running from the Iowa side of the river to the Nebraska side. As the officer neared the bridge, a man carrying a backpack was seen jumping from the bridge into the river.
nwestiowa.com
Ocheyedan man arrested for mischief, OWI
SIBLEY—A 36-year-old Ocheyedan man was arrested about 9:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Scott Allen Hanson stemmed from a report of someone shooting paintballs or plastic BBs at a residence on the 200 block...
kiwaradio.com
Ireton Man Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Maurice
Maurice, Iowa — An Ireton man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Maurice on Sunday, September 25th. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office tells us that at about 2:10 p.m., 58-year-old Michael Johnson of Ireton was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup northbound on Garfield Avenue, three miles southwest of Maurice. They tell us 76-year-old Gene Beitelspacher of Le Mars was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on 480th Street.
Comments / 0