kicdam.com
Tigers, E-Hawks Pick Up Volleyball Wins
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are volleyball scores from Tuesday night. Spirit Lake would go to Cherokee and fall to the Braves 3-1. The Spencer Tigers would pick up a 3 sets to 2 win over Storm Lake, here is Spencer Coach Tara Hauschen after the win. Sheldon went...
kicdam.com
Regional High School Football Mid-Season Update
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – We are now over halfway through the Football Regular season and it’s time to check in on how each of our regional teams are doing, and if there is a path to the postseason for them. Spencer Tigers – We are only 1 game...
kicdam.com
Spencer Sweeps Home Double Dual
Spencer, Ia (KICD) The Spencer Tiger Swim Team hosted a double dual at the Spencer Family YMCA Tuesday night as Carroll and Atlantic came to town. The Tigers would dominate in the relays. The 200y Medley Relay team of Quanbeck, Gross, Miller, and Ferguson took 1st with a time of 2:00.1. Miller, Quanbeck, Gross, and Ferguson would team up again for the 200y freestyle Relay and win that race with a time of 1:46.66. In the 400y freestyle relay, Miller, Gross, Quanbeck and Ferguson would team up one more time for a win, clocking a time of 4:03.3.
kiwaradio.com
Johnson, De Boer Crowned Orab Homecoming Royalty
Sheldon, Iowa — This is Homecoming Week at the Sheldon Community Schools, and the King & Queen of Homecoming 2022 were crowned Monday night in ceremonies held at Sheldon High School. Queen Claire Johnson and King Coy De Boer were selected to reign over the balance of the week’s...
KLEM
KLEM News, Wednesday, September 28
There was a fire this morning at a convenience store in Hull. The fire was at the Casey’s General Store, located at the corner of US Highway 18 and County Road K52. The SIoux County Sheriffs Department said two employees were inside the building when the fire broke out, but escaped unharmed. Fire Departments from Hull, Sioux Center, and Rock Valley responded.
kicdam.com
Lowell Meier, 89, of Spencer
Graveside services for 89-year-old Lowell Meier of Spencer will be Friday, September 30th, at 10 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Spencer. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Carol Valentine, 77, of Sioux Rapids
A Celebration of Life for 77-year-old Carol Valentine of Sioux Rapids will be Saturday, October 1st, at 1 p.m. at First United Church in Sioux Rapids with burial at Lone Tree Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is...
stormlakeradio.com
Arthur Woman Wins Iowa Lottery Prize
An Ida County woman has won a ten-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Kathleen Cornelius of Arthur won the 52nd ten-thousand dollar prize in the lottery's “100-Thousand Dollar Mega Crossword” scratch game. Cornelius purchased her winning ticket at Murphy USA in Storm Lake. She claimed her prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
kicdam.com
Courtney Engeltjes, 29, of Everly
A funeral service for 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes of Everly and her newborn daughter Kasey will be Saturday, October 1st, at 10:30 a.m. at First Reformed Church of Sanborn. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center is in charge of the...
nwestiowa.com
One injured in collision near Maurice
MAURICE—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the intersection of 480th Street and Garfield Avenue, three miles southwest of Maurice. Seventy-six-year-old Gene Ray Beitelspacher of Le Mars was driving east on 480th Street when his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado collided with...
katyflint.com
Plan a Fun Filled Weekend to O’Brien County, Iowa
Great food, beautiful landscape, and sleeping in a grain bin….sounds like a great place to visit, right?! You’ll find a weekend of fun and great things to do in O’Brien County, Iowa with all of this and more! Located in Northwest Iowa this county is about 14,000 people. And those people are some of the friendlies you’ll meet. They are also offering you a weekend full of fun and great things to do! Check out all these great options to fill your weekend with.
kiwaradio.com
Hartley Man Involved In Injury Accident Near Milford/May City
Milford, Iowa — A Hartley man was involved in an accident that injured a Wisconsin couple in western Dickinson County on Sunday, September 25th. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:10 a.m., 59-year-old Kevin Reverts of Hartley was northbound on M27 driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado at a point eight miles west of Milford That’s also eight miles east of May City and eight miles south of Lake Park. They tell us that 75-year-old Paul Montague of Middleton, Wisconsin was westbound on 220th St driving a 2017 Volkswagen Golf.
kicdam.com
Update: Woman and Newborn Killed in Tuesday Crash Near Peterson
Peterson, IA (KICD)– An Everly woman and a young child have died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Peterson on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened just before six o’clock on County Road M-27, about three miles north of town when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes overcorrected and rolled.
Casey’s provides statement after Hull fire; Sheriff releases more info
A substantial fire in Hull has prompted a response from multiple Emergency Responders.
kicdam.com
Upper Des Moines Looking to Expand in Clay County With Recent Grant
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Nonprofit group Upper Des Moines Opportunity was one of 24 organizations to receive an Iowa Nonprofit Innovation Grant funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. Upper Des Moines Director of Program Development Shakira Meyer tells KICD there are already plans to put the $450,000 they...
kicdam.com
Iowa Bankers Association Recognizes Conovers With Leadership Award
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Bankers Association has announced honors to local brothers in the form of a special award. Neal and Dwight Conover were presented with the annual James A. Leach Leadership Award on Tuesday at the IBA Annual Convention. The brothers share 100 years of banking experience...
1 dead, 2 hurt after car misses curve & rolls into Iowa cornfield
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — One person died and two people were injured early Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in rural Humboldt County. It happened around 6:40 a.m. near 1145 Birch Avenue about six miles south of West Bend, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Buick LeSabre driven by 27-year-old Christopher […]
kicdam.com
2022 Spencer Chamber Annual Meeting
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Spencer Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting was held Tuesday night. Chamber Director Sheriffa Jones announced the very first winner of the Spirit of Spencer Award is Spencer Radio Group’s President and General Manager, Dave Putnam. The Spirit of Spencer award was formerly...
kicdam.com
Multiple Fire Departments Battle Blaze at Sioux County Convenience Store
Hull, IA (KICD)– Fire crews from around Sioux County worked together to knock down a large fire at a Hull business Wednesday morning. Firefighters from Hull, Sioux Center and Rock Valley were all called to the Casey’s General Store where the photos from law enforcement show flames could be seen coming from the roof of the structure.
