ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Comments / 1

Related
WNEM

West Nile Virus confirmed in Saginaw Co. domestic bird

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan’s first case of West Nile Virus (WNV) in a domestic animal has been confirmed in Saginaw County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). The animal is a 2-month-old sun parakeet. MDARD said the detection of the West Nile...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: No one injured in school bus crash

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - No injuries were reported during a crash involving a school bus in Isabella County Thursday morning. The crash happened on Winn Road in Isabella County’s Deerfield Township. A Beal City school bus was stopped with its red lights activated when it was rear-ended by...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Reports of gunman at Five Below in Saginaw Township untrue

SAGINAW TWP, MI — Reports of a potentially armed man inside a Saginaw Township big box store elicited a heavy police presence, though it turns out no gun was involved. At 12:07 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, numerous police officers responded to Five Below, 3435 Tittabawassee Road, after employees reported an armed man entered the business. As of 2 p.m., the store’s entrance was cordoned off with crime scene tape as five marked Saginaw Township police vehicles and one Saginaw County Sheriff’s vehicle were parked in the lot.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Police arrest Saginaw resident in larceny case

SAGINAW, Mich. — Saginaw Police investigators made an arrest in a larceny case Wednesday. On September 28, at around 2:30 p.m., Saginaw Police detectives had a search warrant at 535 S. Warren Ave, leading to the arrest of a 63-year-old male suspect. The suspect is a city resident and lives at the address.
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
County
Isabella County, MI
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
WNEM

75-year-old woman killed in crash

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 75-year-old Michigan woman was killed in a crash in Isabella County on Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of E. Pickard Road in Union Township. The Stanwood woman was driving a 2017 Ford Escape when the vehicle veered...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

My-ID Program coming to Bay Co. in October

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The My-ID Program is coming to Bay County beginning in October, according to the Bay County Department on Aging. Bay County residents 60 and older may register for the program with the Department on Aging. If registered, they can be identified through either scanning a QR code on the back of a bracelet or by calling 911 Central Dispatch and giving the ID and pin number. With that information, authorities are able to get in touch with an emergency contact to bring your loved one home without an unnecessary trip to the emergency room.
BAY COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamestown Apartments#Veterans Memorial Library
WNEM

Former TV5 reporter, weekend anchor dies after battling cancer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Faith Rempe, known as Faith Gantner when she graced the TV5 airwaves, died Wednesday night after an 11-month battle with cancer. The 31-year-old was a reporter and weekend anchor for TV5 from 2013 to 2016. Faith was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in October 2021....
SAGINAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
abc12.com

Medical issue may have caused deadly crash near Mount Pleasant

Investigators believe a 75-year-old woman may have suffered a medical emergency before she crashed into parked vehicles near Mount Pleasant and died. Medical issue may have caused deadly crash near Mount Pleasant. The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Tuesday night on East Pickard Road west of Lincoln...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

People with Mid-Michigan connections bracing for Hurricane Ian

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Anthony Decker, a Saginaw native, and Cape Coral, Florida resident for six months, evacuated to the east side of the sunshine state Monday to avoid Hurricane Ian. At this hour, Ian is tearing through the area Decker calls home. “I have a 4-year-old son. And I...
CAPE CORAL, FL
abc12.com

Michigan State Police forward reports on Bay City public safety director

Michigan State Police sent reports on an alleged assault by Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini to prosecutors for review of possible charges. Michigan State Police forward reports on Bay City public safety director. On Sept. 17, Michael Cecchini was captured on video confronting three teenagers outside his Bay...
BAY CITY, MI
clarecountycleaver.net

Great Day for Famished, Frightened Great Dane

HARRISON – It was a seemingly ordinary day on Cranberry Lake until a fleeting moment of fear and an innate urge to bolt instantly changed the course of one dog’s life forever – and likely the lives of some very caring humans as well. The dog is...
HARRISON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy