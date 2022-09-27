Read full article on original website
WNEM
West Nile Virus confirmed in Saginaw Co. domestic bird
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan’s first case of West Nile Virus (WNV) in a domestic animal has been confirmed in Saginaw County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). The animal is a 2-month-old sun parakeet. MDARD said the detection of the West Nile...
WNEM
Sheriff: No one injured in school bus crash
ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - No injuries were reported during a crash involving a school bus in Isabella County Thursday morning. The crash happened on Winn Road in Isabella County’s Deerfield Township. A Beal City school bus was stopped with its red lights activated when it was rear-ended by...
Reports of gunman at Five Below in Saginaw Township untrue
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Reports of a potentially armed man inside a Saginaw Township big box store elicited a heavy police presence, though it turns out no gun was involved. At 12:07 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, numerous police officers responded to Five Below, 3435 Tittabawassee Road, after employees reported an armed man entered the business. As of 2 p.m., the store’s entrance was cordoned off with crime scene tape as five marked Saginaw Township police vehicles and one Saginaw County Sheriff’s vehicle were parked in the lot.
nbc25news.com
Police arrest Saginaw resident in larceny case
SAGINAW, Mich. — Saginaw Police investigators made an arrest in a larceny case Wednesday. On September 28, at around 2:30 p.m., Saginaw Police detectives had a search warrant at 535 S. Warren Ave, leading to the arrest of a 63-year-old male suspect. The suspect is a city resident and lives at the address.
WNEM
75-year-old woman killed in crash
ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 75-year-old Michigan woman was killed in a crash in Isabella County on Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of E. Pickard Road in Union Township. The Stanwood woman was driving a 2017 Ford Escape when the vehicle veered...
Man who shot Right to Life volunteer: ‘It was an accident’
The man who fired the shot that struck an anti-abortion rights canvasser in the shoulder last week called it an accident but also said the volunteer had been arguing with his wife, who supports abortion rights, and refused to leave their property.
WNEM
My-ID Program coming to Bay Co. in October
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The My-ID Program is coming to Bay County beginning in October, according to the Bay County Department on Aging. Bay County residents 60 and older may register for the program with the Department on Aging. If registered, they can be identified through either scanning a QR code on the back of a bracelet or by calling 911 Central Dispatch and giving the ID and pin number. With that information, authorities are able to get in touch with an emergency contact to bring your loved one home without an unnecessary trip to the emergency room.
Car parts stolen from 4 blood donation vehicles in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Motor vehicle parts were stolen vehicles at a Versiti donation center in Grand Rapids, police say. Officials say suspects took parts from four donation center vehicles and one personal vehicle in their lot. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Grand Rapids Police Department detectives...
WZZM 13
Newaygo Co. restaurant destroyed by fire in 2018 is one step closer to re-opening
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A groundbreaking for the Smuggler's Cove restaurant in Newaygo took place on Tuesday after the original building had to be completely demolished due to a fire in 2018. A part of the Newaygo community since the 1870s, the building has housed many different restaurants over...
Woman may have had cardiac issue that led to fatal crash in Isabella County
UNION TWP, MI — A 75-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Isabella County, though police say her death may have resulted from a medical issue she had prior to the collision. About 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash scene in the...
WNEM
Former TV5 reporter, weekend anchor dies after battling cancer
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Faith Rempe, known as Faith Gantner when she graced the TV5 airwaves, died Wednesday night after an 11-month battle with cancer. The 31-year-old was a reporter and weekend anchor for TV5 from 2013 to 2016. Faith was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in October 2021....
State police send investigation on Bay City Public Safety director to prosecutor for review
BAY CITY, MI — Investigators have wrapped their probe into misconduct allegations against the director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety, stemming from his recent interaction with some young adults outside his residence. Michigan State Police detectives on Wednesday, Sept. 28, submitted their investigation on Director Michael...
abc12.com
Medical issue may have caused deadly crash near Mount Pleasant
Investigators believe a 75-year-old woman may have suffered a medical emergency before she crashed into parked vehicles near Mount Pleasant and died. Medical issue may have caused deadly crash near Mount Pleasant. The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Tuesday night on East Pickard Road west of Lincoln...
WNEM
People with Mid-Michigan connections bracing for Hurricane Ian
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Anthony Decker, a Saginaw native, and Cape Coral, Florida resident for six months, evacuated to the east side of the sunshine state Monday to avoid Hurricane Ian. At this hour, Ian is tearing through the area Decker calls home. “I have a 4-year-old son. And I...
abc12.com
Michigan State Police forward reports on Bay City public safety director
Michigan State Police sent reports on an alleged assault by Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini to prosecutors for review of possible charges. Michigan State Police forward reports on Bay City public safety director. On Sept. 17, Michael Cecchini was captured on video confronting three teenagers outside his Bay...
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
Grand Rapids Man Arrested After Attempting to Cash Suspicious Check in Leelanau County
A Grand Rapids man has been arrested after trying to cash a check that was believed to be fake in Suttons Bay, according to Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a Fifth Third Bank on Sept. 23 and made contact with the employees and the suspect. The initial investigation determined the check was fictitious in nature.
clarecountycleaver.net
Great Day for Famished, Frightened Great Dane
HARRISON – It was a seemingly ordinary day on Cranberry Lake until a fleeting moment of fear and an innate urge to bolt instantly changed the course of one dog’s life forever – and likely the lives of some very caring humans as well. The dog is...
Police bodycams show Michigan State Police trooper punching, knocking out handcuffed Saginaw man
SAGINAW, MI — In March, Saginaw resident Vance D. Martin was pulled over by Michigan State Police troopers after reportedly speeding and running two stop signs. In the following half-hour or so, things would escalate to the point that a trooper repeatedly punched a handcuffed Martin in the face.
Kent County Sheriff's Office warns of purse-snatchers at area businesses
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be on the lookout for purse snatchers at local retailers.
