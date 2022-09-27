ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Spokane Co. District Court announces call reminders for first appearances

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jiahm_0iCMt02J00

SPOKANE, Wash. – People scheduled for an out-of-custody first appearance with the Spokane County District Court will now get call reminders.

The court announced an agreement with Pioneer Human Services for these calls as an effort to reduce failure to appear rates.

Judge Aimee Maurer said that the out-of-custody docket generally includes non-violent offenses or people whom law enforcement deems are not a significant risk to community safety.

However, a simple failure to appear causes a warrant to be issued for their arrest, even if they were not initially arrested on the underlying offense.

This then leads to increased costs and inefficiencies in the system.

Data show that a reminder phone call, prior to the court date, does correlate to a favorable appearance rate.

“Getting appointment reminders, via text or call, to reduce no-shows is standard practice in the medical community, and now we have the data to show it also works in the criminal justice system,” Maurer said.

The initiative is already in place.

TOP STORIES FROM 4 NEWS NOW:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
inlander.com

After blown deadlines and accusations of hostility, the Kootenai County assessor faces a write-in opponent as bosses try to get him to quit

At first glance, the race for Kootenai County assessor appears settled. There's only one candidate on the ballot, after all. However, after accusations that he's failed at the basic responsibilities of his job and created a hostile workplace, current assessor and incumbent Béla Kovacs — who was appointed to his job after the death of the previous officeholder — is facing a write-in candidacy by one of his lead appraisers, Bob Scott. Meanwhile, county leadership has asked Kovacs to resign and slashed his pay in half.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
Spokane County, WA
Government
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane County Medical Examiner identifies man who was crushed, killed by car

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was crushed and killed by a car as 52-year-old David Holland. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be accidental mechanical asphyxia. At last update, the Spokane Police Department said Holland could’ve been trying...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Courts#Politics State#Spokane Co#Pioneer Human Services#Rewritten
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

#4ThePeople; Here’s who’s running to be Spokane County’s next sheriff

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in 16 years, Spokane County will have a new sheriff. There are two candidates vying for your vote. John Nowels is the current undersheriff. Wade Nelson is a retired detective with the Sheriff’s Office. Both worked closely with current Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich over the years, but only Nowels received his endorsement. Both are...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Public Library to discuss book censorship with outgoing Boundary County Library Director

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Library is hosting an event to discuss threats, extreme requests for censorship, and resistance in modern day libraries. Kimber Glidden, the outgoing Boundary County Library Director, will speak at the event. Glidden announced her resignation after facing threats and extreme requests for book censorship.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SCSO looking for victim who reported being held at gunpoint

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a victim who was held at gunpoint in a road rage incident. A deputy was traveling south on Argonne Road near Trent Avenue when a man flagged down the deputy. The man, driving a red car, told the deputy that another man, later identified as 32-year-old Nathan H. Arguello, pointed a gun at him.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Spokane neighborhood could become new historical district

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thanks to a group of neighbors, the Cannon Streetcar Suburb in Spokane might soon become a historic district. The Cannon Streetcar neighborhood has been in Spokane for over a century. A few of the homes in the neighborhood are over 100 years old. Residents that live in the neighborhood want to preserve the historical features that make it unique.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy