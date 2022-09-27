Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Ian, still a Cat 4, will pose threat to Atlantic coast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After making landfall in Coya Costa, Florida and causing dangerous storm surge, Hurricane Ian will make its trek across Florida, slowly moving back to the Atlantic. Storm surge warnings have been issues for the Carolinas. Winds will increase across the Suncoast through the afternoon and stay...
Mysuncoast.com
Millions without power as Ian weakens to Category 1
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian has now weakened to a Category 1 storm and will continue to weaken overnight. Between the Florida utility companies, it is estimated close to 2 million households are without power in the state. The storm is moving across Central Florida toward the Atlantic. In...
sarasotamagazine.com
Ian Finally Moves Away From Sarasota-Manatee
Hurricane Ian, now a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, is pushing towards Florida's east coast. More than 2 million Floridians are without power, according to PowerOutage.us, and the Suncoast won't know what, exactly, Ian's aftermath looks like until the sun comes up this morning. Still,...
Mysuncoast.com
11 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian moves southeast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 11 PM, Hurricane Ian’s maximum wind speeds remain at 120 MPH with higher gusts. The hurricane is continuing its trend of moving South and East. Anna Maria Island is no longer in the cone. The Tropical Storm Watch north of Altamaha Sound to...
Mysuncoast.com
2 a.m. update: Hurricane Ian churning toward the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 2 a.m., the eye of Hurricane Ian’s was about 95 miles southwest of Naples, moving north-northeast at 10 mph with maximum wind speeds of 120 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said. The Suncoast remains on both a hurricane and storm...
Mysuncoast.com
Ian, now a Cat 2, lingers over Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian has now weakened to a Category 2 storm but is still causing strong gusts of wind. The storm is moving across Central Florida toward the Atlantic. In its wake, Ian has left not only catastrophic flooding behind in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties, it is also leaving potential for pop-up tornadoes.
Mysuncoast.com
7 AM Update: Hurricane Ian A Category 4 with 155 mph winds
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian is moving NNE at 10 mph. At 7 AM It is 80 miles southwest of Punta Gorda. It is a Category 4 with highest sustained winds of 155 mph. Winds will increase across the Suncoast through the day and stay at peak levels overnight. Heavy flooding rains will also occur with this storm.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
RAW VIDEO: Hurricane Ian hits shore in North Port, Florida
Floating cars, submerged buildings and no power: Florida residents describe what Hurricane Ian looks like. In Naples, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon, Lauren Barlow watched as water crept in through …
cw34.com
'Sobering Reality:' Sarasota County officials pull emergency crews from roads
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As Hurricane Ian hits land, its effects can be felt all across Florida. Sarasota County is experiencing Ian's impact, with heavy rainfall. Only 50 miles away, Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers. As sustained winds hit 45 mph in Sarasota County, county officials...
Widespread damage confirmed as Ian recovery begins
Daylight will reveal the true impact of Hurricane Ian's wrath as local and state relief teams move in on Southwest Florida.
Mysuncoast.com
Clearing weather for the Suncoast - Major river flooding in progress
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Ian continues to move east, away from the Suncoast, and weather conditions are improving. A combination of flood warnings, storm surge warnings and rip current advisories are still in effect. Wind gusts over 40 mph are still possible through the morning, but winds will...
sarasotamagazine.com
Photos: The Aftermath of Hurricane Ian
The worst of Hurricane Ian has passed, and officials are making their way through Sarasota to survey the damage done by the storm. The sheriff’s office is posting videos and photos on its official Twitter account. As of this morning, no deaths have been reported in Sarasota. But Lee...
Mysuncoast.com
In the eye of the storm: Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thank you to all the viewers who have submitted videos to our Hurricane Ian gallery! If you are in a safe spot, please upload your photos here.
Mysuncoast.com
10 AM Update - Power being restored on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 10 AM Thursday, power has been restored to over 32,000 homes in Sarasota County, and over 28,000 people in Manatee County. Power is still out in most of Hardee, Desoto, Charlotte, and Lee counties. As Tropical Storm Ian moves into eastern Florida, some customers...
Mysuncoast.com
LANDFALL: Ian comes ashore at Cayo Costa
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian, one of the largest and post powerful hurricanes Southwest Florida has ever seen, made landfall shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday near Sanibel and Captiva Island, pummeling Charlotte and South Sarasota counties. The National Hurricane Center, using NOAA Doppler radar imagery indicated the eye of...
montanarightnow.com
Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say
TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
Hurricane Ian damages Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
The Sarasota Bradenton International Airport was heavily damaged Wednesday after Hurricane Ian moved across Florida.
Mysuncoast.com
WATCH: Hurricane Ian sucks water from Manatee River
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian made landfall as a dangerous Category 4 storm with windspeeds nearing that of a Category 5. With warm water in the Gulf and in local bodies of water, like the Manatee River, Ian pulled in the water as though sucking it from the straw. Bradenton Police posted a photo of one area of the river, where they say normally there would be water.
Mysuncoast.com
Storm closes North Port emergency room
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Damage caused by Hurricane Ian has forced Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s emergency room facility in North Port to close, hospital officials said. “We hope to be up and running as soon as possible at this location,” a notice of the SMH website said. The emergency care centers at the hospital’s Venice and Sarasota campuses Sarasota Memorial Hospital remain operational, the notice said.
Mysuncoast.com
8 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian continues on collision course
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 8 PM, Hurricane Ian’s maximum wind speeds remain at 120 MPH. No changes in watches or warnings have been announced in the 8 PM public advisory. PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNE OR 15 DEGREES AT 10 MPH...17 KM/H. MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...947 MB...27.96 INCHES.
