I wish I made $125,000. I could afford to pay my student loan plus buy gas and groceries and not have to cut back on my utilities to pay one thing while I pay another
These students and their parents know how expensive a college education is before they agree to enroll in a college. They took the loans out and agreed to pay them back. The students have to sign paperwork to that affect. I do not Feel sorry for them. I did not sign the paperwork just like millions of other people so we should NOT have to pay for it. They need to pay their own bills just like everyone else.
When it comes to giving wealthy people breaks everyone is okay with that, When it came to the bailout of Businesses potentially closing during the pandemic everyone was okay with that. No that the lower class can be helped with something like education everyone is complaining, Where will the money come from, Why do I have to pay for this person cause their irresponsible, An so on.
Comments / 181