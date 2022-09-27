ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WMTW

Frost and freezes tonight

How’s the weather looking for your Thursday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

First Widespread Frost/Freeze Expected Inland

As the last day of September approaches, the true chill of Autumn will settle in through Friday morning. A freeze warning has been issued for parts of northern New Hampshire and the western Maine mountains. Many locations in the warning may get down into the upper 20s, with lows 30s...
MAINE STATE
State
Maine State
WGME

Waiting to turn on your heat is a matter of pride for Mainers

(BDN) -- Folks who live in Maine can agree to disagree on a lot of things, such as where to find the state’s best lobster roll or the drinkability of Moxie. This time of year the debate generating some of the most heat is exactly that: When should a home’s furnace be turned on for the season?
MAINE STATE
WMTW

'It sounds like a movie': Mainers ride out Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. — The world is beginning to get a look at the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. The powerful storm tore across Florida's western coast with historic wind, rain and storm surge before moving further inland. Among the millions of Floridians in Ian's path, some Mainers who...
FLORIDA STATE
Q97.9

I Absolutely Despise Driving on This Maine Road Every Day

I fully admit this could be because I grew up in the Merrimack Valley, right on the Salem, New Hampshire/Methuen, Massachusetts border. Granted, I was on the New Hampshire side, but still. If you grew up that close to the border, you definitely inherited the Massachusetts road rage trait. So,...
MAINE STATE
#Meteorologist
newscentermaine.com

Conference addresses coastline erosion of one of Maine's vulnerable beaches

SACO, Maine — People near Camp Ellis and greater Saco Bay are no strangers to the effects of erosion. Dozens of homes have previously fallen into the sea after years of the beach wasting away underneath them. The disasters are largely blamed on the town’s jetty, built at the beginning of the last century by the Army Corps of Engineers.
SACO, ME
wabi.tv

Maine puppy born with green spots

STEEP FALLS, Maine (WABI) - Every dog has its day, but one newborn pup might be a little green with envy. Tammy Braun and her husband run Riverside Lavender Farm in Steep Falls. Their Great Pyrenees watchdog welcomed a litter of eight puppies on Tuesday, including one with a unique...
MAINE STATE
EatingWell

Should You Stop Eating Maine Lobster? Seafood Watch Says Yes

Right before Maine Lobster Week (Sept. 19-25) and National Lobster Day (Sept. 25), the Maine lobster industry was dealt a heavy blow: Monterey Bay Aquarium's trusted Seafood Watch program—which rates seafood as a best choice for sustainability (green), a good alternative (yellow) or a type to avoid (red)—downgraded American lobster to the red list.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them

Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Moose hunting season begins in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than 1,000 moose hunters are expected to enter the Maine woods on Monday pursuing Maine’s most majestic mammal. This year, there are more than 4,000 permits that have been issued to hunt moose in Maine. More than 69,000 people applied for the opportunity, including...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine crews heading to help with Hurricane Ian make pit stop in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall through the heart of Florida and up into Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina in the middle to late part of this week. Monday, Atlantic Power Constructors made a pit stop in Roanoke on their way to Georgia to help with the hurricane’s aftermath.
ROANOKE, VA
WMTW

Mainers in Florida volunteering amid Hurricane Ian

A group of Mainers were sent to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall. According to the Red Cross, five volunteers from Maine arrived in Florida earlier this week to help prepare shelters and resources. Two of those volunteers are Ann and Bob Cibelli of Acton. "We're getting cots set up...
FLORIDA STATE

