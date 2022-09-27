Read full article on original website
WMTW
Frost and freezes tonight
How’s the weather looking for your Thursday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Ted McInerney.
WMTW
First Widespread Frost/Freeze Expected Inland
As the last day of September approaches, the true chill of Autumn will settle in through Friday morning. A freeze warning has been issued for parts of northern New Hampshire and the western Maine mountains. Many locations in the warning may get down into the upper 20s, with lows 30s...
WMTW
Mild again today with a few spot showers Wednesday
How’s the weather looking for your Tuesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Colleen Hurley.
WMTW
Showers and a few thunderstorms this evening
How’s the weather looking for your Monday evening? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
WGME
Waiting to turn on your heat is a matter of pride for Mainers
(BDN) -- Folks who live in Maine can agree to disagree on a lot of things, such as where to find the state’s best lobster roll or the drinkability of Moxie. This time of year the debate generating some of the most heat is exactly that: When should a home’s furnace be turned on for the season?
WMTW
Few evening storms, fog develops overnight
How's the weather looking for your evening and beyond? Get the latest Maine's Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Colleen Hurley.
WMTW
'It sounds like a movie': Mainers ride out Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The world is beginning to get a look at the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. The powerful storm tore across Florida's western coast with historic wind, rain and storm surge before moving further inland. Among the millions of Floridians in Ian's path, some Mainers who...
I Absolutely Despise Driving on This Maine Road Every Day
I fully admit this could be because I grew up in the Merrimack Valley, right on the Salem, New Hampshire/Methuen, Massachusetts border. Granted, I was on the New Hampshire side, but still. If you grew up that close to the border, you definitely inherited the Massachusetts road rage trait. So,...
newscentermaine.com
Conference addresses coastline erosion of one of Maine's vulnerable beaches
SACO, Maine — People near Camp Ellis and greater Saco Bay are no strangers to the effects of erosion. Dozens of homes have previously fallen into the sea after years of the beach wasting away underneath them. The disasters are largely blamed on the town’s jetty, built at the beginning of the last century by the Army Corps of Engineers.
wabi.tv
Maine puppy born with green spots
STEEP FALLS, Maine (WABI) - Every dog has its day, but one newborn pup might be a little green with envy. Tammy Braun and her husband run Riverside Lavender Farm in Steep Falls. Their Great Pyrenees watchdog welcomed a litter of eight puppies on Tuesday, including one with a unique...
EatingWell
Should You Stop Eating Maine Lobster? Seafood Watch Says Yes
Right before Maine Lobster Week (Sept. 19-25) and National Lobster Day (Sept. 25), the Maine lobster industry was dealt a heavy blow: Monterey Bay Aquarium's trusted Seafood Watch program—which rates seafood as a best choice for sustainability (green), a good alternative (yellow) or a type to avoid (red)—downgraded American lobster to the red list.
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility Customers
Some Mainers will see rate hikes on their natural gas bills after the Maine Public Utilities Commission just approved a rate hike for Summit Natural Gas. Summit serves Cumberland, Falmouth, Kennebec Valley, and Yarmouth.
How Remote Can You Get? Unorganized Territories in Maine
I was reading a great article this week about a place in Maine with only one resident. It was in an unorganized territory called Hibberts Gore. It got me thinking about Unorganized Territories in Maine. What the heck are they? How many are there? And why are the people that live there so unorganized? We have the answers.
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
WPFO
'Maine mills are adapting:' Hopes that paper will still prosper despite Jay mill closure
JAY (WGME) -- What does the future hold for Maine's paper industry?. It's a question that's top of mind for many following the announcement that the Androscoggin Mill in Jay will close early next year. The mill's owner said the decision was made because it was no longer "economically feasible"...
wabi.tv
Moose hunting season begins in Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than 1,000 moose hunters are expected to enter the Maine woods on Monday pursuing Maine’s most majestic mammal. This year, there are more than 4,000 permits that have been issued to hunt moose in Maine. More than 69,000 people applied for the opportunity, including...
Maine’s Premiere Trail Being Inducted into the United States Rail-Trail Hall of Fame
Congratulations! Truly a celebration is in order after the nation's largest Rails-to-Trails organization welcomes one of the best trails in New England to the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, or RTC Hall of Fame. It's about time we see Maine’s Eastern Trail take this prestigious honor. In case you're not super familiar...
wabi.tv
Maine crews heading to help with Hurricane Ian make pit stop in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall through the heart of Florida and up into Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina in the middle to late part of this week. Monday, Atlantic Power Constructors made a pit stop in Roanoke on their way to Georgia to help with the hurricane’s aftermath.
WMTW
Mainers in Florida volunteering amid Hurricane Ian
A group of Mainers were sent to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall. According to the Red Cross, five volunteers from Maine arrived in Florida earlier this week to help prepare shelters and resources. Two of those volunteers are Ann and Bob Cibelli of Acton. "We're getting cots set up...
WMTW
Paul LePage says he can curb Maine's opioid epidemic better than Janet Mills
PORTLAND, Maine -- Sep. 28, 2022 — Maine Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage says the policies of incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on the opioid epidemic are not working, and he can do better. LePage called a news conference in Portland’s Deering Oaks, on Wednesday, next to a pond...
