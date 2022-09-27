Read full article on original website
Related
Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty
A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The youngster, who had been testing a bicycle for his mother, shouted “call my mum, call my mum” before collapsing, the Old Bailey was told.His heart stopped and he effectively died in the street near his home, only to be brought back to life...
Fourth suspect is arrested over the murder of Ashley Dale: Police quiz woman, 48, over shooting of 28-year-old Liverpool council worker after three others were released on bail
A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of graduate council worker Ashley Dale. Merseyside Police have revealed a 48-year-old woman from St Helens has been taken in for questioning on suspicion of assisting an offender, and is the fourth person to be arrested. Ms Dale, 28,...
Four men arrested after woman is raped in Bolton town centre
FOUR men have been arrested after a woman was allegedly raped in a town centre. Police have called the attack a “serious sexual offence” and are quizzing the suspects in custody. The attack happened near Bradshawgate in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on Saturday morning. Greater Manchester Police said: "Detectives...
Four men are arrested over death of Liverpool council worker Ashley Dale, 28, who was found shot dead in the back garden of her home
Four men have been arrested over the death of a 28-year-old council worker who was found shot dead in the back garden of her home. Ashley Dale, 28, was found with gunshot wounds in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday August 21. She was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rapper Chris Kaba was shot dead by police while driving his car at an armed officer, investigators have been told
RAPPER Chris Kaba was shot dead by police while driving his car at an armed officer, investigators have been told. He was said to have hit the accelerator in his Audi after being pulled over. The car shot towards a Met cop who fired his Glock 9mm pistol through the...
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
An abducted teen and her fugitive father die in California shootout with officers
LOS ANGELES — An abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were both killed amid a shootout with law enforcement Tuesday on a highway in California’s high desert, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff...
Woman, 28, killed after being run over ‘multiple times’ yards from her door is named by police
Tributes have been paid to a ‘beautiful’ 28-year-old woman who was killed after being deliberately run over ‘multiple times’ in a hit-and-run outside her home.Caragh Eaton was left with catastrophic injuries after being mowed down and left for dead just yards from her front door in Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire.Emergency services rushed to the scene in Field Edge Drive at 4.45pm on Tuesday (6/9) but she was pronounced dead a short time later.Officers discovered an abandoned black Land Rover nearby and arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of murder.He remains in custody being quizzed by detectives.Leicestershire Police on Friday released...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five people rushed to hospital after being mauled by out of control Rottweiler in park
FIVE people have been hospitalised after an out-of-control Rottweiler mauled them in a park. The vicious dog was off its lead in Luton Park in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, when it pounced. The victims were said to have been attempting to bring the animal under control when it attacked. Five people...
International Business Times
Girl, 16, Stabs Pregnant Woman To Death After House Party, Also Killing Unborn Baby
A 16-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old woman to death after a house party in Lodi, California. The case is being treated as a double homicide as the victim's unborn baby was also killed in the incident. Officers from the Lodi Police Department arrived at an Eagle...
Daily Beast
Husband Found Guilty 40 Years After Murdering His Wife With an Axe
On a cold afternoon in February 1982, James Krauseneck called the police to say he’d just arrived home from work and found his 29-year-old wife dead in their bedroom—with an axe in her head. Their 3-year-old daughter, Sara, was still in her own room inside their New York...
Britain’s youngest female murderer who stabbed stranger and bragged about it ‘makes bid for release’
Britain’s youngest female murderer who stabbed a stranger to death and was only caught after bragging about it is seeking to be released from prison after 25 years.Sharon Carr was just 12 years old when she knifed 18-year-old Katie Rackliff more than 30 times in an unprovoked attack in June 1992.The killer, dubbed the Devil’s Daughter, had picked the teenage hairdresser out at random as she walked home from a nightclub in Surrey.The murder went unsolved for two years until Carr attacked a girl with a knife at school in Camberley, Surrey, in June 1994, and tried to strangle two...
Teenage boy, 15, and girl, 16, are arrested after allegedly 'stealing an SUV and crashing into a Vespa rider - killing him'
A man is dead and a group of teenagers are facing serious charges after an allegedly stolen car crashed into a motor scooter. The 59-year-old was rushed to hospital following the crash at Wynnum West, in Brisbane's east, about 9.20am on Monday but died later that night. Police will allege...
Woman 'is raped in NHS hospital car park by stranger in broad daylight'
Police have launched an investigation after a woman was raped by a stranger in an NHS hospital car park in broad daylight. Security has been stepped up at Royal Liverpool Hospital after the woman was sexually assaulted in its NCP multi-storey car park on Sunday, September 18. Merseyside Police says...
Nurse admits to 'inappropriate relationship' with prison inmate
A nurse has admitted to having an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a prison inmate. Elyse Hibbs, 25, admitted she become involved with the man while working at HMP Manchester – also known as Strangeways prison. She was also involved with the man while working at the category B...
U.K.・
Police launch investigation after TV host Nicky Campbell said he was 'badly beaten' in abuse at his old school in Edinburgh
A police investigation has been launched into historic claims of abuse at a top independent school after BBC presenter Nicky Campbell alleged he was seriously abused there as a schoolboy. The Radio 5 Live Breakfast host claimed he had suffered abuse during his time at Edinburgh Academy in Scotland in...
‘He Set Her on Fire. He Tortured Her’: Illinois Man Charged with Killing Girlfriend’s Mom by Setting House Ablaze
A 40-year-old Illinois man faces felony charges for attempting to kill his girlfriend before intentionally setting fire to his girlfriend’s mother’s house last Thursday, killing 69-year-old Susanne Tomlinson, authorities say. Michael E. Sloan Jr. was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder,...
Moment driver is hounded and surrounded by BMW convoy then run over 'before he was chased by gang wielding bars'
This is the moment a driver was hounded, surrounded and brought to a standstill by a convoy of angry BMW drivers. Ben Phillips was on his way from Ibiza with his wife, when a car suddenly cut in front of him causing him to beep his horn. The pair had...
Prisoner gets life sentence for attacking guard with razor blade on a toothbrush
A serving prisoner who tried to murder a prison officer by slashing his throat with a razor blade attached to a toothbrush has been jailed for life.Joshua Kendall, 29, launched the attack outside his cell at HMP Onley using the improvised weapon on 8 February 2020.A court heard the guard was clearing away balls from a nearby pool table following a recreation break for prisoners when Kendall approached him from behind.The officer was then slashed across the neck with the blade as colleagues and even other prisoners rushed to his aid.Kendall continued to lash out with the weapon but...
BBC
Renee MacRae: Man found guilty of killing lover and son in 1976
An 80-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering his lover and their three-year-old son in the Highlands in 1976. A jury has also convicted William MacDowell of disposing of Renee and Andrew MacRae's bodies. The remains of the mother and son have never been found. MacDowell, of Penrith, Cumbria,...
Comments / 0