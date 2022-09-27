Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
USMNT vs. Saudi Arabia: All eyes on Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi
The United States men's national team has one last warm-up game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, on Tuesday in Murcia, Spain, against another Qatar-bound opponent in Saudi Arabia (2 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports App). The U.S. has plenty to prove in it, too, after losing...
Sporting News
Canada vs. Uruguay result: Darwin Nunez helps blank Les Rouges in World Cup tuneup
It was Canada's toughest test on paper ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and it turned out that way as Uruguay handed the Canadians a 2-0 loss. A goal after just six minutes is not what John Herdman's side needed against the talented No. 13-ranked Uruguayans. Nicolas de la Cruz converted a free kick that went over the wall and beat Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan to get the South American side on its way.
Several USMNT players see stocks drop after dire September
The U.S. men’s national team came into September’s international window hoping to find clarity and belief, but after two dispiriting performances, they certainly didn’t get the answers they wanted. If anything, more players saw their stock drop, and in many cases there’s no recourse beyond hoping they go back to their clubs and tear it up. Gregg Berhalter has plenty to chew on over the next several weeks, but he was probably hoping to have more “good problems” than what he’s looking at right now. Who hurt their chances of playing a major role at the World Cup? And who seems more...
lastwordonsports.com
The Canada Women’s Soccer Team looks for more experience before the World Cup
The Canada women’s soccer team will play two games in October. The one on Thursday, October. 6 will be against Argentina, and the game on Monday, October. 10 will be against Morocco. The CanWNT recently revealed their roster earlier today. Canada women’s soccer team – October window.
FIFA・
FIBA Women’s World Cup: US Women Dominate in Run for 4th Consecutive Championship
Missing the electric excitement of the WNBA playoffs? Anxiously awaiting the return of NBA action? We're so close. May I suggest the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (FIBAWWC). You might be asking, 'What's the Women's World Cup,' and 'Why didn't I know about it?' No worries. Here's a quick look at what it is and why -- if you love basketball -- you should be paying attention.
Deadspin
USMNT’s Gregg Berhalter is going to have to get over himself
All right, I’m gonna be Sammy Sunshine about the USMNT. It’s not easy, but there’s a lot of dark clouds after the team went 0-for-180 minutes in scoring goals, or looking like they could get a goal, or even looking like they were interested in scoring a goal, in their last two friendlies before the World Cup. That’s still how they determine who wins, after all.
msn.com
Major Link Soccer: Denmark and Hummel announce jersey protest
From Antonio Nusa to Mathys Tel, we pick 60 of the most talented players born in 2005 and you’ll definitely know one of them. Next Generation 2022: 60 of the best young talents in world football | Soccer | The Guardian. MLS. The average MLS franchise is worth $582...
FOX Sports
USWNT roster news: Alex Morgan ruled out of England, Spain friendlies
Alex Morgan has been ruled out of two upcoming U.S. women's national team friendlies against England and Spain due to a knee injury. On Thursday, USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski released his latest 24-player roster for friendly matches in Europe — on Oct. 7 at Wembley Stadium in London against reigning EURO Champion England and then on Oct. 11 at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona against Spain.
U.S. Soccer’s 30-year run on ESPN has come to an end
The U.S. men’s national soccer team’s 2-0 loss to Japan in a friendly last week marked the end of the federation’s 30-year partnership with ESPN. In the final minute of the game, former USMNT player and current ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman put a bow on a long era of Disney-owned coverage of the national team. “For so many of us, it was [growing up with] the ABC games, the ESPN family of networks — just watching the games,” Twellman said. “Way before I even got here, they just did such a good job of helping this national team — both the women’s...
2 Current midfielders called up for international friendlies
Two Kansas City Current midfielders, Canada's Desiree Scott and Australia's Chloe Logarzo, have been called up for international friendlies next month, the club announced Wednesday.
Look: Alex Morgan Has Message For US Men's National Team
Prior to this Tuesday's international friendly between Saudi Arabia and the United States, Alex Morgan posted a message on her Instagram account. Morgan is clearly cheering on the United States men's national soccer team. This was the message Morgan shared for the USMNT on her Instagram account: "Good luck to...
CBS Sports
2022 FIBA Women's World Cup: Team USA schedule, scores, games, roster, how to watch, live stream
Team USA is on to the semifinals of the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup after a comfortable 88-55 win over Serbia in the quarterfinals on Wednesday night. The first quarter of the game was competitive, with the Americans holding a narrow two-point lead at the first break. It was all Team USA after that, however, as they held Serbia to just 32 points the rest of the game.
Dunn Returns, Morgan Out for USWNT vs. England, Spain
The U.S. will head abroad for two important tests in the build-up to next summer’s Women’s World Cup.
Portugal v Spain: Where to Watch, Live Stream, UEFA Nations League
We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool striker Diogo Jota in action for Portugal as they host Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday.
UEFA・
