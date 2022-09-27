ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

States get final OK to build highway EV charging network

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attention, potential car buyers: New electric vehicle charging stations are on their way to highway locations near you. All 50 states received final approval Tuesday to begin construction on a first nationwide network of EV charging stations that places one roughly every 50 miles (80 kilometers) along interstate highways, part of the Biden administration’s plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars.
Engadget

Hertz and BP plan to build a nation-wide EV charging network in the US

After recently signing deals to purchase electric vehicles from and , Hertz is turning its attention to the infrastructure needed to support those cars. On Tuesday, the company the signing of a memorandum of understanding with energy giant BP (formerly British Petroleum) to build a national charging network across the United States. At this stage, there aren’t a lot of details on the buildout Hertz and BP are considering, but the agreement calls for the oil company’s to manage the potential network.
Pete Buttigieg
Interesting Engineering

A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity

Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
TheStreet

Why Your Electric Bill Will Be More Expensive, and Soon

Depending on where you live in the US, your electricity bill has likely risen at a rate higher than at the same time in 2021. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, electricity bills rise 15.8% in August, 2022 compared to August, 2021. Natural gas bills rose even higher in August, at a 33% clip compared to the same period in 2021.
Agriculture Online

Rural broadband projects get $500 million in USDA funding

The Biden administration announced a half a billion dollars in grants and loans for high-speed internet projects in rural areas from Alaska to Alabama on Thursday, with more awards expected soon. The 2021 infrastructure bill set aside billions of dollars for broadband access, and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “We now have, genuinely, an opportunity to cover all of rural America.”
Truth About Cars

Government Inches Closer to Mandatory Breathalyzers, Driver Monitoring

In the past, someone who had an ignition interlock device equipped to their vehicle typically needed to be found guilty of some criminal offense. But they may become commonplace if the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) gets its wish to have breathalyzers installed into all new vehicles. With crash rates...
CNBC

Biden introduces administration's plans to increase competition across industries

Biden announced his administration's plans to crack down on fees and increase competition across various industries. The rules are designed to increase fairness and competition and reduce inflation. Biden said his White House Competition Council has already made huge strides in achieving competition. President Joe Biden announced on Monday his...
