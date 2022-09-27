After recently signing deals to purchase electric vehicles from and , Hertz is turning its attention to the infrastructure needed to support those cars. On Tuesday, the company the signing of a memorandum of understanding with energy giant BP (formerly British Petroleum) to build a national charging network across the United States. At this stage, there aren’t a lot of details on the buildout Hertz and BP are considering, but the agreement calls for the oil company’s to manage the potential network.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO