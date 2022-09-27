Read full article on original website
Electric vehicle charging stations get green light across US
All 50 states, Puerto Rico and DC get approval as White House gives go-ahead to plans for access to federal funding for chargers
States get final OK to build highway EV charging network
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attention, potential car buyers: New electric vehicle charging stations are on their way to highway locations near you. All 50 states received final approval Tuesday to begin construction on a first nationwide network of EV charging stations that places one roughly every 50 miles (80 kilometers) along interstate highways, part of the Biden administration’s plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars.
Engadget
Hertz and BP plan to build a nation-wide EV charging network in the US
After recently signing deals to purchase electric vehicles from and , Hertz is turning its attention to the infrastructure needed to support those cars. On Tuesday, the company the signing of a memorandum of understanding with energy giant BP (formerly British Petroleum) to build a national charging network across the United States. At this stage, there aren’t a lot of details on the buildout Hertz and BP are considering, but the agreement calls for the oil company’s to manage the potential network.
A congressman was barred from his flight after airline staff thought his power wheelchair violated safety regulations
Airline staff said the lithium-ion batteries in his wheelchair were a safety issue, per a report. FAA and international regulations state otherwise.
Washington Examiner
California won't let you charge the electric car it wants to force you to buy
California has reaffirmed its commitment to banning gasoline-powered cars and requiring all new sales to be of electric cars in coming years. Now, California’s grid operator is telling residents not to charge their electric cars during regular heat waves in order to avoid straining the grid. Residents have been...
California is the first state to make electric cars mandatory. Now it’s telling owners not to charge them
California asks EV owners to limit charging amid heat wave. California approved a plan last week to end the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035, making it the first state to try to switch exclusively to electric and other zero-emission vehicles. But now state officials are telling drivers not...
Utility Costs Are Skyrocketing. These 5 States Will Feel It the Most
These figures will shock you, no pun intended.
Biden's inflation law offers up to $14,000 for home upgrades. Here's how to qualify.
President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act takes on climate change by helping Americans reduce their carbon footprint. A key element in that push is offering up to $14,000 in rebates and tax credits for people to make their homes more energy-efficient. Those benefits can be used to lower the cost of...
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
FOXBusiness
Marco Rubio says California electric car plan 'self-defeating': People will be 'charging their cars with coal'
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., dismissed California's intent to ban sales of gas-powered cars by 2035, arguing that until there is new battery technology, electric cars will still be relying on fossil fuels for power. During a press conference held at Resurrection Muscle Cars in West Palm Beach, Fla., Rubio fielded...
Justice Department steps in amid warnings that Jackson's water system is at a 'breaking point'
JACKSON, Miss. — The Justice Department threatened possible legal action against Jackson officials Monday if they don’t agree to negotiations to fix the city’s beleaguered water system, warning that “an imminent and substantial endangerment to human health exists.”. In a letter to Mayor Chokwe Lumumba obtained...
Why Your Electric Bill Will Be More Expensive, and Soon
Depending on where you live in the US, your electricity bill has likely risen at a rate higher than at the same time in 2021. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, electricity bills rise 15.8% in August, 2022 compared to August, 2021. Natural gas bills rose even higher in August, at a 33% clip compared to the same period in 2021.
Why Do Trucks Have to Stop at Weigh Stations?
Have you ever noticed the weigh stations that are on the side of highways? Find out why trucks are required to stop at them. The post Why Do Trucks Have to Stop at Weigh Stations? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Agriculture Online
Rural broadband projects get $500 million in USDA funding
The Biden administration announced a half a billion dollars in grants and loans for high-speed internet projects in rural areas from Alaska to Alabama on Thursday, with more awards expected soon. The 2021 infrastructure bill set aside billions of dollars for broadband access, and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “We now have, genuinely, an opportunity to cover all of rural America.”
The EPA Could Crack Down Even Harder on Heavy-Duty Truck Emissions
Victoria ScottThe Inflation Reduction Act has made the EPA realize it might be able to cut emissions even more drastically.
thecentersquare.com
Running on Empty: Petroleum reserve hits low point, gas prices begin to rise again
(The Center Square) – Gas prices are on the rise again just as the Strategic Petroleum Reserve hits a low point that many say is a problem. Gas prices hit record highs in the middle of June, surpassing a national average of $5 per gallon before starting a steady downward trend for several consecutive weeks.
Truth About Cars
Government Inches Closer to Mandatory Breathalyzers, Driver Monitoring
In the past, someone who had an ignition interlock device equipped to their vehicle typically needed to be found guilty of some criminal offense. But they may become commonplace if the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) gets its wish to have breathalyzers installed into all new vehicles. With crash rates...
CNBC
Biden introduces administration's plans to increase competition across industries
Biden announced his administration's plans to crack down on fees and increase competition across various industries. The rules are designed to increase fairness and competition and reduce inflation. Biden said his White House Competition Council has already made huge strides in achieving competition. President Joe Biden announced on Monday his...
Offshore wind farms are 125 times better for US taxpayers than oil and gas
Economic gains are calculated from lease sale rates per acre.
Railroad strike averted for now — but the future is far from certain
The U.S freight railroad system is in (and has been in) crisis. For example, from November 2018 through December 2020, the railroad industry lost 40,000 jobs. Even more staggering, the railroad industry dropped from more than 1 million workers in the 1950s to less than 150,000 in 2022. Two of...
