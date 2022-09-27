Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre opens 30th season with 'Broadway Palm Thru The Decades'

Join Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre as they celebrate their 30th anniversary season with "Broadway Palm Thru The Decades," playing through Oct. 1.

This original musical revue celebrates Broadway Palm and the musicals they have produced over the years.

This all-new jukebox musical features a talented cast of performers that will sing and dance their way through some of the greatest Broadway Palm songs of all time. You’ll hear numbers from "Me and My Girl," "The King and I," "The Music Man," "Singin’ in the Rain," "Mamma Mia,""Cabaret" and more.

Making its debut is the theater’s new high performance, commercial grade, video wall which helps bring each production number dramatically to life. The wall is 29 feet wide and 11 feet tall and consists of over 125 different panels with an incredible resolution.

"Broadway Palm Thru The Decades" is written and directed by Victor Legarreta. Legarreta has been part of Broadway Palm since 1996 and has directed and appeared in numerous Broadway Palm productions. In addition, he created "A Night On Broadway," "Yesterday’s: The '50s and '60s Musical," "Groovin’: The '60s and '70s Musical," "Let’s Go To The Movies," "Dino and Friends," "Til Theft Do Us Part" and "No Claus For Alarm," to name a few.