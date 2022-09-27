ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibboney boots his way into Lycoming soccer history

By Scidell Lee
Winning is nothing new for Lycoming College Men’s Soccer Coach Nate Gibboney. If you have ever watched Gibboney coach or had a chance to speak with him about soccer, his passion for the game and love of coaching is apparent.

It’s no surprise then that this past Saturday’s matchup against Mount Aloysius was another huge win Gibboney added to his arsenal of accomplishments at Lycoming, surpassing Scott Kennell as the all-time wins leader.

The fast-paced, strong-willed Warriors handled business with ease as they capitalized on its opportunities to dismantle the Mounties 5-0. The Warriors calmed any nerves by jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first half of the match. Keller Chamovitz (Sweickly, Pa/Quaker Valley) laced a free kick towards the left corner of the goal to gain early momentum.

Later in the first half, the Warriors toughness was exemplified in a scramble in front of the goal when the Mounties’ goalie made several stops before junior midfielder Pius Atubire (Arlington, Va./Yorktown) slammed home a rebound. Junior Javan Aching (Upper Marlboro, Md./International HS at Langley Park) put the game away on a header from inside the box.

If you looked closely, you could almost see Gibboney smile in the 2nd half as he witnessed some of his first-year players earn quality playing time with two of them contributing to the scoreboard.

One does not have to go too far back to find out where Gibboney’s winning demeanor originated. A four-year starter and two-year captain at Susquehanna University, Gibboney earned a First Team All-Commonwealth Conference selection and Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.

Under Gibboney, Lycoming has earned three Mid-Atlantic Conference Titles, four NCCA Tournament appearances and has been ranked five consecutive years in the National Rankings while achieving an overall record of 111-42-22.

As the ninth head coach in program history, Gibboney stamped his mark on Lycoming Men’s Soccer immediately entering the 2013 season as the first rookie head coach to earn double-digit wins in a season. The Warriors not only tied a school record with ten shutout wins but also brought home the Commonwealth Conference title for its young head coach.

In 2015, Gibboney earned honors as the MAC Commonwealth Co-Coach of the Year as Lycoming remained undefeated in its conference posting a 7-0-1 record while winning the MAC Conference Championship. Additionally, Gibboney and the Warriors ranked 12 th (d3soccer.com) and 10 th (NSCAA) as the team recorded a 20-game win streak which included reaching the third round of the NCAA Championship.

Gibboney added a third MAC Commonwealth title in 2017 while leading Lycoming to a program record of 19 wins and a fourth overall ranking (d3soccer.com).

In 2018, the Warriors received its program’s first at-large berth to NCAA Tournament.

I guess when you are married to a Lycoming Alumni, Gibboney has no other choice but to win!

Come support Gibboney and the Warriors this Wednesday September 29 th as they host a tough conference opponent Messiah University at 6 p.m. at UPMC Field.

