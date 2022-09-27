East Central Baby Café Grand Opening set for Thursday, Oct. 6

The East Central Baby Café will be holding a Grand Opening celebration on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the café at the Cambridge-Isanti Adult Enrichment Center.

The Center is located at 540 5th Ave NW in Cambridge, at 11 a.m.

Light refreshments will be served.

The East Central Baby Café opened on April 21, and is held on Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The East Central Baby Café provides free drop-in breastfeeding support and is open to all breastfeeding and pregnant people.

Siblings, support persons, and grandparents are welcome to join.

At the Baby Café, mothers can relax, share tips and techniques, and socialize with other moms.

One-on-one help from trained breastfeeding health professionals is available. Babies can also be weighed at the Baby Café, providing additional support for parents as their baby grows.

The East Central Baby Café is a partnership between Isanti County Public Health, Allina Cambridge Medical Center, and Cambridge Isanti Early Childhood Family Education.

Startup funds were provided by the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership.

Call 763-689-1711 with questions about the East Central Baby Café.