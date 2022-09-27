ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MN

East Central Baby Café Grand Opening set for Thursday, Oct. 6

County News Review
County News Review
 2 days ago

The East Central Baby Café will be holding a Grand Opening celebration on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the café at the Cambridge-Isanti Adult Enrichment Center.

The Center is located at 540 5th Ave NW in Cambridge, at 11 a.m.

Light refreshments will be served.

The East Central Baby Café opened on April 21, and is held on Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The East Central Baby Café provides free drop-in breastfeeding support and is open to all breastfeeding and pregnant people.

Siblings, support persons, and grandparents are welcome to join.

At the Baby Café, mothers can relax, share tips and techniques, and socialize with other moms.

One-on-one help from trained breastfeeding health professionals is available. Babies can also be weighed at the Baby Café, providing additional support for parents as their baby grows.

The East Central Baby Café is a partnership between Isanti County Public Health, Allina Cambridge Medical Center, and Cambridge Isanti Early Childhood Family Education.

Startup funds were provided by the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership.

Call 763-689-1711 with questions about the East Central Baby Café.

Comments / 0

CBS Minnesota

Don Shelby takes WCCO for tour of almost no-waste, no-fossil fuels house

MINNEAPOLIS -- Ethics. It's a thing Journalist Don Shelby knows a thing or two about. Ethics guided Don Shelby's days as a journalist.So it shouldn't surprise you that a particular ethic guided the blueprint of his dream home."There was a house, an 1890s cabin, on this property. Every usable stick that was in that house is in the side of this house," Shelby told WCCO's Erin Hassanzadeh.From the barn beam floors to the treasures on top of them, Shelby's guiding principle was zero waste, zero fossil fuels ... or at least get pretty close.The windows, for instance, aren't reused, but...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tips for getting your lawn and garden ready for winter

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the threat for frost in the forecast for much of the Twin Cities metro and beyond, experts suggest now is the time to make sure your gardens and lawns are ready.Many already know one of the main tips -- making sure to bring in house plants and covers others outside -- but fall is a good time make sure your yard is ready for next year. Matt Holen at Sunnyside Gardens in Minneapolis said now is the time to over-seed. He said putting some grass seed down now will help your lawn stay strong throughout the winter and look...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

134-year-old Hopkins church holds its final service

HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many churches have struggled to get parishioners to return for mass after restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic kept many congregations apart. In Hopkins, that might have accelerated the undoing of Mizpah United Church of Christ, which shut its doors for good on Sunday. "It’s hard...
KARE 11

Myth Live nightclub may be demolished in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Myth Live nightclub may not stand much longer in Maplewood. After the city approved $6.4 million in Tax Increment Financing Monday evening, the council will soon consider allowing a developer to demolish Myth in favor of a 241-unit apartment building on the site. That decision is expected to happen by the end of the calendar year.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
KARE 11

Closures on I-494 near Mendota Heights

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Eastbound Interstate 494 near Mendota Heights will be closed as crews paint the Highway 55 bridge, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). Beginning at 9 p.m. on Sept. 30, the roadway between Highway 5 and Interstate 35E will come to a full closure as...
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN
