With higher utility bills, O’Fallon Resident Assistance Program has given help to many

To date, the city has helped 218 citizens with utility bills after implementing a Resident Assistance Program last spring.

After several months of negotiations and discussions, local churches and charitable organizations joined the city in this endeavor. All requests for assistance flowed through these groups, which formed a task force and meets quarterly.

The groups include the St. Vincent DePaul Society O’Fallon Conference, O’Fallon First United Methodist Church, New Life in Christ Church, and Faith Lutheran Church.

From the city’s FY23 annual budget’s general fund, effective May 1, the city budgeted $25,000 to assist with water or sewer bills for families that have fallen on hard times. They also set aside $25,000 to assist O’Fallon families with utility bills from Ameren Illinois.

Sandy Evans, the city’s director of finance, reported to the Finance and Administration Committee at its Sept. 26 meeting on the status of the city funds put aside for such assistance. There is $20,014.48 left in the water and sewer account, and $4,852.08 left in the Ameren electric account.

Faith Lutheran helped with six for water and 23 for Ameren; First United Methodist helped 27 with water and 58 with Ameren; New Life in Christ helped two with water and six with Ameren; and St. Vincent de Paul Society helped with 26 for water and 70 for Ameren.

The total pledges were for $9,964.19 for water and sewer, with the city contributing $4,985.54, and $40,294.81 for Ameren, with city’s portion $20,147.92.

Evans said the potential to have Ameren increase power rates this fall and winter is a concern.

In May, the city agreed to match pledges by paying 50% of the costs involved in utility bills, and the other entity will pay the remainder.

The agreement meant churches and charitable organization who help residents struggling with paying these bills will be reimbursed. The group pays the full amount, then the city gives half back.

The hope was that the aid from the city could allow the other organizations to possibly aide additional families or assist with other expenses with the funds they saved by partnering with the city.

This is an outcome of church leaders speaking up about the city’s cut of the American Recovery Plan Act funds. The city had been earmarked for $4.2 million. Funds were allocated to state, local and tribal governments across the country to support their response to and recovery from the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Representatives from St. Vincent DePaul Society and the United Congregations of the Metro East approached the city to help, and the mayor and staff met with them several times.

City Manager Walter Denton had previously explained that the city does not provide social services, nor does it have procedures in place to vet people for assistance, but the city receives pledges from local churches and agencies to take care of past-due water and sewer bills.

These groups have determined who qualifies, so the staff will work with them on policies and procedures, and not the people directly.