ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, IL

With higher utility bills, O’Fallon Resident Assistance Program has given help to many

By Lynn Venhaus
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 2 days ago

To date, the city has helped 218 citizens with utility bills after implementing a Resident Assistance Program last spring.

After several months of negotiations and discussions, local churches and charitable organizations joined the city in this endeavor. All requests for assistance flowed through these groups, which formed a task force and meets quarterly.

The groups include the St. Vincent DePaul Society O’Fallon Conference, O’Fallon First United Methodist Church, New Life in Christ Church, and Faith Lutheran Church.

From the city’s FY23 annual budget’s general fund, effective May 1, the city budgeted $25,000 to assist with water or sewer bills for families that have fallen on hard times. They also set aside $25,000 to assist O’Fallon families with utility bills from Ameren Illinois.

Sandy Evans, the city’s director of finance, reported to the Finance and Administration Committee at its Sept. 26 meeting on the status of the city funds put aside for such assistance. There is $20,014.48 left in the water and sewer account, and $4,852.08 left in the Ameren electric account.

Faith Lutheran helped with six for water and 23 for Ameren; First United Methodist helped 27 with water and 58 with Ameren; New Life in Christ helped two with water and six with Ameren; and St. Vincent de Paul Society helped with 26 for water and 70 for Ameren.

The total pledges were for $9,964.19 for water and sewer, with the city contributing $4,985.54, and $40,294.81 for Ameren, with city’s portion $20,147.92.

Evans said the potential to have Ameren increase power rates this fall and winter is a concern.

In May, the city agreed to match pledges by paying 50% of the costs involved in utility bills, and the other entity will pay the remainder.

The agreement meant churches and charitable organization who help residents struggling with paying these bills will be reimbursed. The group pays the full amount, then the city gives half back.

The hope was that the aid from the city could allow the other organizations to possibly aide additional families or assist with other expenses with the funds they saved by partnering with the city.

This is an outcome of church leaders speaking up about the city’s cut of the American Recovery Plan Act funds. The city had been earmarked for $4.2 million. Funds were allocated to state, local and tribal governments across the country to support their response to and recovery from the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Representatives from St. Vincent DePaul Society and the United Congregations of the Metro East approached the city to help, and the mayor and staff met with them several times.

City Manager Walter Denton had previously explained that the city does not provide social services, nor does it have procedures in place to vet people for assistance, but the city receives pledges from local churches and agencies to take care of past-due water and sewer bills.

These groups have determined who qualifies, so the staff will work with them on policies and procedures, and not the people directly.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stlouiscnr.com

St. Clair County Transit District Awards $13.5 Million Contract to Poetkker Construction for New Public Safety Center at Emerson Park Transit Center

Project is Being Made Possible by “Rebuild Illinois” Grant. St. Clair County Transit District’s Board of Trustees has selected Breese, Ill. – based Poetkker Construction to oversee construction of a new 16,000-square-foot Public Safety Center project planned at Emerson Park Transit Center in East St. Louis. The contract is valued at $13,584,000 and is being funded by a $9.975 million “Rebuild Illinois” grant received from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker earlier this year, along with funding from St. Clair County Transit District and Bi-State Development. It will be owned and operated by St. Clair County Transit District. Construction will commence later this year and is expected to be completed in 2024.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
O'fallon, IL
Government
City
O'fallon, IL
walls102.com

Illinois Department of Insurance returns millions from lost insurance policies

CHICAGO – If you believe that you’re the beneficiary of a deceased relative’s lost or missing life insurance policy, but you don’t know where to start your search, the Illinois Department of Insurance can help. This year, IDOI has already helped consumers find and collect more than $7.9 million from lost or unclaimed life insurance policies, using their Life Policy Locator. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners reports that millions of dollars in life insurance benefits remain unclaimed each year. While Illinois law does require insurance companies to attempt to find the beneficiaries of deceased policyholders when life insurance proceeds remain unpaid, IDOI’s Life Policy Locator website can assist consumers who want to begin the search on their own and insurance.illinois.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#United Church Of Christ#New Life In Christ Church#Faith Lutheran Church#Ameren#First United Methodist
kbsi23.com

After historic flooding, $85 million in assistance coming to St. Louis area

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – Gov. Mike Parson today announced that two months after historic flooding impacted the St. Louis area, more than $85 million in assistance has been approved to help area residents and businesses recover. The assistance includes more than $35 million in direct grants to more than 11,300 renters and homeowners, according to a state communications press release.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
WAND TV

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs lowers fees on IL ABLE accounts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced reduced fees for account owners in a program that allows people with disabilities to save their own money for disability-related expenses. Annual account maintenance fees were lowered by approximately 25 percent for Illinois Achieving a Better Life Experience (IL ABLE)...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WCIA

Illinois State Police warn of phone scam

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts on Tuesday to warn people of scammers impersonating State Police representatives. Officials said the scammers are using a common technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number and make it look like another of their choosing. They usually make the caller […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nprillinois.org

A proposal to have inflation drive down property taxes in Illinois and other top stories

An outgoing Republican lawmakers in Illinois wants to use inflation to drive down property taxes. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you only have a few more days to turn those into the Department of Revenue. In October, the gas tax rate increased from 17 cents per gallon to 19.5...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
wmay.com

Lawmaker’s plan would reduce Illinois property taxes if pension costs go down

(The Center Square) – Illinois residents pay the second-highest property taxes in the country, but now a state lawmaker says he has a plan to provide some relief. State Rep. Mark Batinick’s plan would designate a flat 25% of the state budget to the state’s traditional pension payment each year, and add a new property tax relief component. He said this would ensure that as the pension payment drops, so would the overall property tax burden.
ILLINOIS STATE
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
3K+
Followers
181
Post
788K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy